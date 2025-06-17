Starmer knows his alliance with Trump is more important than ever - the G7 proves it

17 June 2025, 13:48 | Updated: 17 June 2025, 13:50

Starmer knows his alliance with Trump is more important than ever - the G7 proves it
Starmer knows his alliance with Trump is more important than ever - the G7 proves it. Picture: Alamy

By Dr. John Hemmings

The UK-US alliance is more important than ever as the US-Europe rift remains in place: the Middle East remains as important as ever to both as the Iran-Israel conflict threatens to spill out of control.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

To some, the G7 Summit in Canada was a mixed bag. Yes, President Trump left early - and without signing the joint statement on Iran - but there was agreement on a ‘big and beautiful’ US-UK trade deal, a win for Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Early reports on the trade deal indicate that the aerospace industry will have no tariffs at all, while the auto industry will be reduced to 10% (from the current 25%) for up to 100,000 imported vehicles. Tariffs remain on UK steel - to be expected given the tough times the US industry is experiencing - but there might be some arrangements made similar to that of cars.

This is all good news for the UK-US relationship, not least because the Prime Minister has realised the best position the UK can have is as a bridge between Europe and the US.

The Trans-Atlantic rift has yet to heal fully, and there remains an inability for Europeans to understand President Trump’s trade grievances, as well as an inability for President Trump to appreciate the importance of the EU to European (and US) peace and security. It’s tragic because the G7 is precisely the type of grouping needed to bring the West together to combat the geoeconomic and geostrategic attacks of our adversaries, from China’s tech mercantilism, to its dumping, and IP-theft, to maintaining sanctions on Russia for its illegal invasion of neighbour Ukraine - the democratic peace is in tatters and badly in need of a D10, or a Liberty Network, or a League of Democracies (or whatever we decide to call it).

However, the other takeaway came with the news that 31 US refuelling aircraft took off for European bases on Monday in response to the prospect of a wider Iran-Israel conflict. Until this weekend, many had been predicting a world in which the United States focused on defending Taiwan from China in the Indo-Pacific. At the same time, Europe held the line in Ukraine and the Baltic states against Russia. As we saw with the confirmation hearing for US Under Secretary of Defence for Policy Elbridge Colby - the architect of the US prioritisation of China - the Middle East has a way of dragging us back in.

The recent UK Strategic Defence Review notably listed the Middle East as its second priority theatre, following Europe. As we contemplate challenges from our authoritarian adversaries across three fronts, this now appears rather prescient.

________________

Dr John Hemmings is Deputy Director at the Council on Geostrategy and a Senior Adviser at the Pacific Forum

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email opinion@lbc.co.uk

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

We must confront the truth about the grooming scandal—no matter how uncomfortable, writes Nick Ferrari

We must confront the truth about the grooming scandal—no matter how uncomfortable, writes Nick Ferrari

5 hours ago

I was arrested under Suella Braverman's illegal protest crackdown - now Labour has a duty to put it right.

I was arrested under Suella Braverman's illegal protest crackdown - now Labour has a duty to put it right

7 hours ago

Tobacco tax in crisis: time for a national reckoning on revenue, health and crime

Tobacco tax in crisis: time for a national reckoning on revenue, health and crime

7 hours ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sean Diddy Combs is accused by former girlfriend Cassie Ventura of rape and years of abuse in a new lawsuit. -

Four-day sex parties 'became my job', Diddy’s ex-girlfriend testifies

The crash took place on the A25, between Bletchingly and Godstone.

Three-vehicle crash in Surrey kills three people, including 13-year-old boy

Catholic mourner clasps picture of Pope Francis

Pope Francis’ will and cause of death revealed, as mystery benefactor pays for funeral

FILE - Ksenia Khavana sits in a defendants’ cage in a court in Yekaterinburg, Russia, on June 20, 2024. Khavana, 33, was arrested in February on treason charges, accused of collecting money for Ukraine's military.

US ballerina Ksenia Karelina jailed in Russia for donating £40 to Ukraine charity freed following prisoner swap

Virginia Guiffre

Australian police say crash that left Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre with 'four days to live' was 'minor'

The baby was pronounced dead at the scene

Woman arrested after dead baby discovered in bag left outside Notting Hill church

Latest News

See more Latest News

Disgraced music mogul R. Kelly taken to hospital after 'overdosing' in prison

Disgraced music mogul R. Kelly taken to hospital after 'overdosing' in prison - alleging prison staff are to blame
The Royal Hospital for Neuro-disability, Putney.

South London nurse struck off over 'sexually motivated' WhatsApps to colleague, claiming it was 'just banter'
British Army soldiers gather outside the hospitality chalet of aerospace manufacturer Thales.

UK would ‘lose war with Russia’ in current setup, as Army chief calls for greater use of attack drones and missiles
Bethan James died on February 8, 2020, after alleged delays to treatment.

Ex-England cricketer’s daughter 'could have been saved' if medics didn't 'miss signs of sepsis', inquest hears
Woodburn's co-star Aggie Mackenzie has acknowledged the death by giving a statement.

Aggie MacKenzie breaks silence after death of 'tortured soul' Kim Woodburn following How Clean is Your House? feud
Chris Wilder

Sheffield United set to sack Chris Wilder after missing out on promotion to the Premier League
acegoers attending Day One of Royal Ascot 2025, Ascot Racecourse

Style takes the reins: Racegoers dazzle on day one at Ascot

.

When is the Tour de France 2025 and how to watch

Caller Vanessa shares her story of abuse at the hands of her neighbour

Caller Vanessa shares her story of abuse at the hands of her neighbour

In an Instagram post, the California-based duchess wrote: “Oh yes, honey… sweet things await.'

Meghan teases ‘delicious surprises’ as she restocks lifestyle brand