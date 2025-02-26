A defining moment: Starmer delivers on defence where Sunak fell short

26 February 2025, 11:41

A defining moment: Starmer delivers on defence where Sunak fell short.
A defining moment: Starmer delivers on defence where Sunak fell short. Picture: Alamy
Iain Dale

By Iain Dale

Keir Starmer’s defence spending pledge marks a defining moment for his government, delivering a commitment that Rishi Sunak failed to make.

 When political historians write up the history of the Starmer government, yesterday will be one of the most important days in that government because, effectively, Keir Starmer has done what Rishi Sunak probably should have done a couple of years ago.

Rishi Sunak did commit to funding increased defence spending in 2030, but many of us at the time thought that wasn't quite good enough.

On Tuesday, Keir Starmer announced that that amount would be spent on defence by 2027, with 3 per cent being the target after 2030. I still think he should go a little bit further on that, and I suspect that will be the case by 2030.

But I was impressed with how Keir Starmer addressed the subject on Tuesday. He made a compelling case, and he explained himself in very clear terms.

Politicians tend to underplay big announcements, which can sometimes spoil things. I wouldn't say he underplayed this, but he didn't indulge in any histrionics.

That's important when you're talking about defence spending.

Iain Dale presents the Evening Show on LBC Radio (Monday-Thursday 7pm-10pm).

