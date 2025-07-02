Starmer’s government is no longer one of real change & tough decisions - and leaves Reeves weakened too

2 July 2025, 09:21

Sir Keir Starmer’s government is no longer one of real change & tough decisions - and leaves Chancellor Rachel Reeves weakened too, writes LBC's Natasha Clark.
Sir Keir Starmer’s government is no longer one of real change & tough decisions - and leaves Chancellor Rachel Reeves weakened too, writes LBC's Natasha Clark. Picture: Alamy
Natasha Clark

By Natasha Clark

It’s easy to say with hindsight that Downing Street should have seen this week's welfare rebellion from a mile away.

Cuts to benefits, reforms to the welfare state, and huge changes to the status quo were always going to be difficult for any government, let alone a Labour one, to swallow.

Tonight’s 49-strong Labour rebellion will have left No10 and the Prime Minister seriously worried.

Labour MPs are feeling emboldened, able to force the government into huge climb downs on major legislation, and are willing in major numbers to rebel.

The question everyone will be asking after last night is - what issue might be next?

The two child-benefit cap? SEND reforms? Budget decisions? NHS reform? All of it could be up for serious grabs now.

One former government adviser told me last night: "MPs can go putting down reasoned amendments to the budget, or anything else they like now."

What that really says is that Sir Keir Starmer, who came in promising change, may be doomed to put that slogan in the bin as of tonight.

While some good reforms have been kicked off, many others have barely begun.

And voters who were finally hoping this government might be able to be different from the chaos of the past will risk being sorely disappointed in the next few years.

Reform will delight in that, as will the Tories (though they really don't have a leg to stand on here).

So, what lessons to learn from this debacle?

One MP told Iain Dale tonight that the Prime Minister had himself acknowledged the way that things have been handled could have been better.

And No10 must urgently learn lessons from this spectacle from happening again.

I was struck by how tin-eared the PM seemed about the welfare rebellion when he was appearing at the NATO summit in The Hague last week.

As of Tuesday, he was then facing a 120-strong rebellion and certain defeat.

Alarm bells should have been translated to the prime minister at this point, but it was days before any real concessions or movement came.

The people around the Prime Minister can’t feel like they must cushion him from these realities - even when he’s on the world stage at a major international summit.

Sir Keir’s biographer, Tom Baldwin’s admission that some on Downing Street appeared to be unable to count, should also prompt some knocking of heads together.

One former government source told me they’d never have even considered putting something into the House business if they were facing such a huge defeat.

They said: "We wouldn't have gone anywhere near a vote on that, it just would not have happened."

Were the whips aware of the scale of concerns from the start, and if so, why did they allow it to continue as it did? Or were they over-ruled?

Or did they not realise the scale of the defeat that they were facing until it was too late?

In which case, far, far more communication, listening and temperature-taking must come in future, from the prime minister down.

There are also serious questions for Rachel Reeves tonight.

The IFS says she now won’t make any savings from the welfare bill as it stands, forcing her to find another £5billion to plug gaps.

She will be looking at near-certain tax rises in the months to come.

And while Liz Kendall, who has been valiantly defending these reforms week in, week out, will be bruised by tonight's climbdown, it is the Chancellor who should be most worried.

It was her who pushed the cut onto the welfare system in the first place in a bid to save some cash.

And it was No10 that chose to push them through, quite rushed, without a proper consultation with stakeholders.

it might be that welfare reform may never again be properly touched in this parliament.

That's a failing of the government not being able to make the case, making it the new social care issue of the day.

But the one lesson that must be learnt, which only really comes through experience in politics, is political judgement.

Not releasing an assessment showing that your reforms will push 150,000 into poverty the day before your vote.

Not threatening already upset MPs with being deselected, or never getting a job in government.

Not failing to get the guarantees from rebel MPs that they would back them, before agreeing a package of concessions.

As one veteran Labour MP said earlier to me: “There’s been none of that at all here today. I hope some emerges soon."

This isn't the happy first anniversary in power that anyone in No10 hoped it might be.

________________

Natasha Clark is LBC's Political Editor.

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email opinion@lbc.co.uk

