We're fixing the foundations of Britain - to make it a Britain you feel proud to live in once again, writes Keir Starmer

2 July 2025, 22:30 | Updated: 2 July 2025, 22:38

Keir Starmer
Sir Keir Starmer has written an exclusive opinion piece for LBC on his "personal" mission to save the NHS. Picture: Supplied

By Sir Keir Starmer

One year ago, the nation voted in the General Election.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

They voted to rebuild Britain with new homes and new hospitals.

They voted to restore trust in politics after fourteen failed years of Tory government.

And they voted to renew our country, fixing our NHS, securing our borders and getting our economy back on track.

Above all, people voted for change. 

There was a sense that the country simply didn’t work for most people anymore.

That those who were doing everything right were always at the back of the queue.

A lack of fairness – a core British value – that undermined our society.

That is what I have been focussed on fixing ever since I first walked into Downing Street.

The first phase of government was about fixing the foundations and levelling the playing field.

That meant making some really tough decisions and asking the more fortunate to pay their fair share.

We stopped tax breaks for private schools. We hiked taxes on private jets. We abolished the non-dom tax status.

And we made changes to inheritance tax for those with multi-million-pound assets.

I know that was difficult for some people.

But it was for a good reason - to make sure that hard working people across the country could get a fair chance at the life and security they deserve.

We have made huge steps towards that goal.

We’ve boosted the minimum wage, so the lowest paid receive an extra £1400 a year.

We’ve rolled out free breakfast clubs and free school meals, so children can focus on learning and parents can save hard earned cash.

We’ve put spades in the ground to build 1.5 million new homes this parliament, so young people can get on the housing ladder.

We’ve strengthened workers’ rights on sick leave, maternity pay and more.

And we promised we’d deliver an extra 2 million NHS appointments in the first year of government – we’ve delivered 4 million.

Now we move on to the next phase of this government.

A major programme of renewal and rebuilding that will transform the entire country.

Once again making Britain a nation where you work hard and reap the rewards. A Britain you feel proud to live in once again.

Today, we’re announcing our major 10-year Plan for the NHS.

We inherited an NHS amid the worst crisis in its history. People languishing on waiting lists, NHS staff overwhelmed with bureaucracy and our society getting sicker.

This government is going to get it back on its feet and fit for the future. And whilst the opposition parties threaten to end the NHS as we know it, we are proposing radical reforms that will fundamentally change the way it works.

We’ll make sure that wherever you live, the NHS will be there for you, with better GP access to end the 8am scramble, and neighbourhood health centres in every community.

We’re taking advantage of the best technology that will revolutionise how we treat and manage conditions, and transforming the NHS app.

It will be like having a doctor, pharmacist, receptionist and advisor pointing you towards local services – all in your pocket.

And we’re focussing our attention on preventing illness before it even happens, with screenings, early diagnosis, mental health support and making healthy choices easier.

Because this is personal for me – my mum, wife and sister have all worked for the NHS.

It was created by a Labour government, and it will be saved by this Labour government.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer

________________

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email opinion@lbc.co.uk

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

x

Labour came into office claiming they would smash the gangs – this claim now lies in tatters, writes Chris Philp

4 hours ago

Chancellor Rachel Reeves was seen crying today in the Commons chamber

Politics is theatre. But what happened to Rachel Reeves today was absolutely horrible, writes Andrew Marr

5 hours ago

The government can’t afford to back down: Palestine Action should be banned without hesitation

The government can’t afford to back down: Palestine Action should be banned without hesitation

7 hours ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sean Diddy Combs is accused by former girlfriend Cassie Ventura of rape and years of abuse in a new lawsuit. -

Four-day sex parties 'became my job', Diddy’s ex-girlfriend testifies

The crash took place on the A25, between Bletchingly and Godstone.

Three-vehicle crash in Surrey kills three people, including 13-year-old boy

Catholic mourner clasps picture of Pope Francis

Pope Francis’ will and cause of death revealed, as mystery benefactor pays for funeral

FILE - Ksenia Khavana sits in a defendants’ cage in a court in Yekaterinburg, Russia, on June 20, 2024. Khavana, 33, was arrested in February on treason charges, accused of collecting money for Ukraine's military.

US ballerina Ksenia Karelina jailed in Russia for donating £40 to Ukraine charity freed following prisoner swap

Virginia Guiffre

Australian police say crash that left Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre with 'four days to live' was 'minor'

The baby was pronounced dead at the scene

Woman arrested after dead baby discovered in bag left outside Notting Hill church

Latest News

See more Latest News

Starmer's wife, mother and sister all worked for the NHS

NHS 'created by a Labour government, and will be saved by this one', vows Starmer ahead of 'personal' 10-year plan
Sarah De Lagarde, who lost her right arm and leg after being hit by two London Underground trains, is seen outside Royal Courts of Justice.

Mother who lost arm and leg in Tube accident was 'negligent' claims TfL in £25 million lawsuit
Shocking footage showed some of the hundreds in attendance launching projectiles at officers with riot shields as they attempted to take a 38-year-old man into custody

Riot erupts in Havant after man arrested over child grooming allegations

Polling suggests voters now trust Reform UK leader Nigel Farage more than the Chancellor with the economy

Fresh blow for Rachel Reeves as Nigel Farage trusted more on economy, LBC poll finds

Royal Navy helicopters and a warship have shadowed a surfaced Russian submarine as it sailed through the North Sea and English Channel. Picture: Royal Navy/PA

Royal Navy keeping close watch of Russian submarine sailing its way through UK waters

Admiral Sir Ben Key, First Sea Lord and Chief of Naval Staff, Royal Navy, has had his service terminated.

Former Royal Navy chief Sir Ben Key's behaviour 'fell far short of standards expected' as MoD terminates his service
Cameron Norrie celebrates on his way to reaching the third round at Wimbledon

Cameron Norrie battles back from a set down to stun 12th seed in second round Wimbledon clash
Diddy's ex Cassie Ventura has spoken out after the rapper was found guilty of two charges but avoided the more serious convictions.

Diddy's ex Cassie Ventura breaks silence after rapper avoids sex trafficking and racketeering convictions
Clement is ‘angry’ at Rachel Reeves for showing a ‘sign of weakness’ in PMQ’s

Clement is 'angry' at Rachel Reeves for showing 'a sign of weakness' at PMQs

Camilla, as patron of QNIS, is due to meet current and former nurses, supporters and volunteers, who are responsible for delivering the organisation's work.

Camilla meets cancer patients at Maggie’s centre in Fife on Royal Week day two