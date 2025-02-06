Starmer's Chagos Islands deal is a clear win - for Mauritius

6 February 2025, 12:36

Starmer's Chagos deal is a clear win - for Mauritius.
Starmer's Chagos deal is a clear win - for Mauritius. Picture: Alamy
Sailesh Mehta

By Sailesh Mehta

This historic deal will see the handover of the Chagos Islands by the UK Government to Mauritius. It marks a stark reversal in a long-running territorial dispute.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The UK Government now seeks a balance between its strategic priorities and the need to address its colonial legacy.  Its critics argue that the balance is skewed against our national interests.

The details of the proposed deal are opaque.  The UK will also make staged payments to Mauritius, said to be up to £18 billion.  Mauritius will allow the strategically important US military base at Diego Garcia to continue operating for many more years.  The agreement has yet to be ratified, the UK awaiting US views before making a final decision.  Critics argue that this is too great a price to pay at a time of UK economic downturn.

Further, some American politicians have raised concerns that the deal might give China an opportunity of a foothold in the region, although military strategists generally feel this is an unlikely scenario.

When Britain granted independence to Mauritius in 1968, the UK insisted the Chagos archipelago, particularly Diego Garcia with its crucial US military base, was vital to Western security interests in the Indian Ocean. This stance led to the islands' separation from Mauritius before independence and the forced removal of the indigenous Chagossian population in the 1960s and 70s.  Former UK Foreign Secretary Robin Cook's has stated: "There are moments in our history of which we cannot be proud, and the expulsion of the Chagossians is one of them.  The challenge now is not to compound that wrong but to find a way forward that respects both strategic necessities and human rights."  The deal will also include provisions for Chagossian resettlement rights and environmental protection, addressing key concerns beyond pure security considerations.

The International Court of Justice, in an Advisory Opinion in 2019 concluded that the UK’s separation of the Chagos Archipelago was unlawful and should immediately return the islands to Mauritius.

A UN General Assembly Resolutions Resolution in 2019 was particularly critical, demanding that the UK withdraw its colonial administration unconditionally within six months.

At a time when the rule of law is broken with impunity by many Governments, it is right that the UK should adhere to the ICJ Opinion and UN Resolutions.  After many decades of inflicting injustice upon the Chagossians, the UK have a moral obligation to now do the right thing in allowing them to return, and pay some reparations which are long overdue.  The deal shows a deftness of political touch by both parties.  How refreshing that our and the US security interests can be protected without abandoning the rule of law and while retaining international goodwill.  The right balance has been struck.

________________

Sailesh Mehta is a Human Rights Barrister at Red Lion Chambers.

LBC Views provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email views@lbc.co.uk

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

Rate cuts won’t save us: why Rachel Reeves must do more to fix the economy.

Rate cuts won’t save us: why Rachel Reeves must do more to fix the economy

9 mins ago

The clamour grows for Lucy Letby to get a retrial. Here is why I think she shouldn't.

The clamour grows for Lucy Letby to get a retrial. Here is why I think she shouldn't

27 mins ago

Yes, talking about mental health can be awkward – but it can save a life.

Yes, talking about mental health can be awkward – but it can save a life

4 hours ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Winter sky close to Clitheroe, Ribble Valley, Lancashire, UK.

Warmest January on record smashes global temperatures and leaves climate scientists alarmed

Exclusive
Coventry, Warwickshire and Worcestershire Mind CEO Steven Hall has called for more support from the government

Mental health charity calls for government help as services to take £250k hit due to NI tax hikes

Matt Jukes said the UK could not afford to delay taking serious action on the negative impacts of social media.

Dangers of social media for children 'like cancer risk of smoking', says counter-terrorism chief

L-R: Dafydd Huw Craven-Jones, 18, Sophie Bates, 17, Morgan Jones, 17.

Three teens died after new driver 'lost control of car and crashed into tree'

Harvey Willgoose died in the attack at All Saints Catholic High School

Mum of Sheffield school stabbing victim Harvey Willgoose reveals heartbreaking final words

Two planes collide at Seattle Airport as Japan Airlines' wing slices through tail of Delta aircraft

Two planes collide at Seattle Airport as Japan Airlines' wing slices through tail of Delta aircraft

Latest News

See more Latest News

Donald Trump is reportedly set to unveil his 100-day peace plan for Ukraine next week.

Donald Trump poised to unveil '100-day' peace plan for Ukraine next week

Josh Cuthbert

X Factor star opens up about mental health struggles - and why he won't release more music

Members of a specialist British military unit who shot dead four IRA men in an ambush in Co Tyrone in 1992 used lethal force which was not justified, a coroner has ruled. (File Photo)

SAS unit ‘unjustified’ in shooting dead four IRA terrorists in ambush inquest rules

Steve Coogan dodged a driving ban after saying it impacted his new TV show

Steve Coogan spared driving ban after plea to save new TV show

Bank Of England In The City Of London

Bank of England cuts interest rates to lowest level since May 2023

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper takes part in the Call the Cabinet phone-in during LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast show.

'Why won't you say the word?': Home secretary refuses to confirm inquiry into murder of Sir David Amess
Aspiring cyber professionals will be given the chance to enter a fast-track stream to become 'cyber warriors' within a month.

Fast-track to £40k: Military recruits ‘cyber warriors’ with just one-month training and highest salary in the armed forces
Home Secretary Yvette Cooper takes part in the Call the Cabinet phone

Government plans new police powers to tackle rising phone thefts, Home Secretary tells LBC

During a visit from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Donald Trump announced plans for US ownership of the Gaza Strip, declaring "the Gaza thing has never worked."

Donald Trump claims no US troops will be needed for his plan to turn Gaza Strip into 'Riviera of the Middle East’
The chilling footage was reportedly taken by a student at the school.

Chilling Sweden mass shooting footage reveals 'gunman's scream' before opening fire and killing 10