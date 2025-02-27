Stop and search: Can the Met’s new charter fix a deep-rooted trust problem?

27 February 2025, 12:44

Stop and search: Can the Met’s new charter fix a deep-rooted trust problem?
Stop and search: Can the Met’s new charter fix a deep-rooted trust problem? Picture: LBC/Getty

By Graham Wettone

Stop & Search has been a contentious issue for many years and was arguably the catalyst for the riots in 1981 following `operation swamp` in Brixton.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

As a result of the serious disorder that spread across the country in 1981, Lord Scarman conducted a review of police search powers and stop & search as we currently know it was legislated as part of the Police and Criminal Evidence Act (PACE)1984. It was the first section of the new Act, and since then its use and oversight has remained an issue with many in society.

Today, the Metropolitan Police, the largest force in the country, have announced and released their new `Stop & Search charter` that has been created after consultation and engagement with over 8,500 Londoners including many directly impacted by use of the power.

During the consultation process several polls were conducted, and support for use of stop and search varied, but the majority were in favour with 68% of Londoners of different ages and backgrounds expressing their support for its use. Every Met officer is receiving training on the new charter and the Met has committed to making improvements in the way stop & search is conducted by its officers.

The focus of the charter and the training is about the `quality` of the encounter with an emphasis on improving communication and the way the officers engage during the search.

To conduct a stop and search officers are required to inform the person being searched of certain criteria and this is commonly referred to as giving `GOWISELY` prior to the search taking place.

This mnemonic relates to the information from the guidelines contained in the PACE codes of practice – they are not legal requirements as such but should be given prior to the search taking place.

The officer outlines their grounds and reasons for the search and what object they are searching for (G & O), they should show a warrant card if they are not in uniform (W), give their name and station they are attached to (I & S), explain the entitlement for a record of the search and the legal power being used (E & L) and finally the fact `you are detained` for the search to be conducted (Y).

The method and tone of delivery of this information can often make the start of the search feel impersonal and bureaucratic for the person being searched.

The officers are relaying the information required by the guidelines for the stop and search and the person stopped can often misunderstand the information and reasons for giving it.

The charter is designed to improve the officers understanding about increasing their communication skills and raise their confidence in using stop and search.

Many newer officers may lack the experience and skills to effectively communicate in a way the person being stopped will understand.

They are understandably concentrating on getting their words right and accurate in relation to `GOWISELY` and that delivery may lack the empathy or tone that the stop requires.

The charter is also intended to improve and increase community involvement, educate them in the benefits, and help them understand how and why the power is used.

The charter is not designed or intended to be critical of officer’s use of the power, but to enhance their ability to explain more fully and in ways the public may understand more easily.

Stop and search is an effective tool and tactic for police to deter people from carrying unlawful items and it should NOT be judged solely on detection rates.

It was implemented and created as a deterrent power for police to use and to allay suspicion and negate the need to arrest people prior to a search for objects.

Amongst the criticism of stop and search from a minority of the public, there is never an alternative solution in how police can effectively deal with individuals carrying unlawful items in public.

Many of these individuals will not willingly stop for Police and hand over unlawful objects, officers will have to search and find any weapons or drugs rather than the subject offering them up prior to a search. It is a sad fact that knife crime and carrying of weapons is increasing and the use of stop and search tends to be a pro – active tactic used by police officers.

There may be occasions when they are called or informed of persons carrying knives or similar weapons, but often it is a case of the officers applying knowledge, experience, and police intelligence reports, which leads to identifying persons suspected of being in possession of a weapon.

To be pro-active in using stop and search, police officers need to have confidence that they will be supported by policing, their supervisors, and the community.

A reduction in confidence in any of those areas may lead to officers being reluctant to use their powers and protect society and deter individuals from carrying and using weapons.

It is important that this charter encourages officers to use their stop and search powers and have the confidence that they will be supported if they act with integrity, respect, and empathy.

Graham Wettone is an experienced Police Commentator

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email views@lbc.co.uk

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

Urgent stamp duty changes: Here's what home movers need to know before 1st April

Urgent stamp duty changes: Here's what home movers need to know before 1st April

2 hours ago

English whisky competes with the best - now it deserves the same legal status

English whisky competes with the best - now it deserves the same legal status

2 hours ago

Your postcode shouldn’t decide how long you live — and how we can change that.

Your postcode shouldn’t decide how long you live — here's how we can change that

6 hours ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Exclusive
Couple's nightmare after being mistakenly told their baby girl had died in the womb - only to be born alive hours later

Couple tell of 'nightmare' after being wrongly told their baby girl had died in the womb

Chris Hoy

Chris Hoy says cancer 'broke his spine' as tumours spread - leaving him unable to pick up his own children

NHS hospital ward menu and cup of tea - to illustrate NHS Hospital food, UK

NHS nurse awarded £41,000 payout after being 'left out of morning tea round'

London, UK. 26th August 2024. Police officers stop and search a pair of men on the second day of the Notting Hill Carnival as security is increased following stabbings and arrests on the previous day. Credit: Vuk Valcic/Alamy Live News

Police officers warned 'not to bring bad energy' to stop and search as Met launches overhaul

The Prince and Princess of Wales.

William and Kate visit bakery in first joint visit to Wales in over a year

John Swinney has denounced Nigel Farage as an "accomplice and apologist" for Russia.

'Farage an accomplice to the Russian agenda' claims John Swinney, urges 'mainstream' to fight 'rise of far right'

Latest News

See more Latest News

The teenager took his parents to family court to try and return to his home in London.

British boy, 14, forced to stay in Ghana after losing court case against parents who left him behind
Gene Hackman and his wife

Police seek search warrant for home of Gene Hackman after star’s mystery death alongside wife and dog
Former Co-op Bank boss Paul Flowers arrives at Manchester Magistrates' Court. Mr Flowers, 74, has been jailed for three years at Manchester Crown Court after admitting 18 counts of fraud worth nearly £100,000 against an elderly and vulnerable friend. I

'Crystal methodist' former bank chief Paul Flowers jailed for defrauding elderly friend

Patrick Conneely was forced off his bike

Horror footage shows moment hammer-wielding 'bikejackers' force man off £4,200 bicycle in Regent's Park
Mike Amesbury MP arrives at Chester Crown Court on February 27

MP Mike Amesbury who punched constituent in street walks free from jail after appeal

Mummy Pig, George Pig, Daddy Pig, Peppa Pig,

Peppa Pig's mummy announces shock pregnancy news

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate leave the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT)

'Retraumatised': UK Women who accused Andrew Tate of rape speak of 'disbelief' at news he has left Romania
Claudia Lawrence's home

Police failed to search hidden loft in home of missing chef Claudia Lawrence, mum claims

Meghan has shared a glimpse of backstage on her new show

Meghan releases behind the scenes footage of new Netflix show, featuring dancing - and glimpse of Harry
Sderot, Israel. 26th Feb, 2025. Sderot, Israel, February 26, 2025. Israeli civilians line the road with Israeli flags, balloons and yellow flags as the van carrying bodies of the Bibas family

Bodies of last four Israeli hostages handed over by Hamas in exchange for Palestinian prisoners