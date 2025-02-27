Stop and search: Can the Met’s new charter fix a deep-rooted trust problem?

Stop and search: Can the Met’s new charter fix a deep-rooted trust problem? Picture: LBC/Getty

By Graham Wettone

Stop & Search has been a contentious issue for many years and was arguably the catalyst for the riots in 1981 following `operation swamp` in Brixton.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

As a result of the serious disorder that spread across the country in 1981, Lord Scarman conducted a review of police search powers and stop & search as we currently know it was legislated as part of the Police and Criminal Evidence Act (PACE)1984. It was the first section of the new Act, and since then its use and oversight has remained an issue with many in society.

Today, the Metropolitan Police, the largest force in the country, have announced and released their new `Stop & Search charter` that has been created after consultation and engagement with over 8,500 Londoners including many directly impacted by use of the power.

During the consultation process several polls were conducted, and support for use of stop and search varied, but the majority were in favour with 68% of Londoners of different ages and backgrounds expressing their support for its use. Every Met officer is receiving training on the new charter and the Met has committed to making improvements in the way stop & search is conducted by its officers.

The focus of the charter and the training is about the `quality` of the encounter with an emphasis on improving communication and the way the officers engage during the search.

To conduct a stop and search officers are required to inform the person being searched of certain criteria and this is commonly referred to as giving `GOWISELY` prior to the search taking place.

This mnemonic relates to the information from the guidelines contained in the PACE codes of practice – they are not legal requirements as such but should be given prior to the search taking place.

The officer outlines their grounds and reasons for the search and what object they are searching for (G & O), they should show a warrant card if they are not in uniform (W), give their name and station they are attached to (I & S), explain the entitlement for a record of the search and the legal power being used (E & L) and finally the fact `you are detained` for the search to be conducted (Y).

The method and tone of delivery of this information can often make the start of the search feel impersonal and bureaucratic for the person being searched.

The officers are relaying the information required by the guidelines for the stop and search and the person stopped can often misunderstand the information and reasons for giving it.

The charter is designed to improve the officers understanding about increasing their communication skills and raise their confidence in using stop and search.

Many newer officers may lack the experience and skills to effectively communicate in a way the person being stopped will understand.

They are understandably concentrating on getting their words right and accurate in relation to `GOWISELY` and that delivery may lack the empathy or tone that the stop requires.

The charter is also intended to improve and increase community involvement, educate them in the benefits, and help them understand how and why the power is used.

The charter is not designed or intended to be critical of officer’s use of the power, but to enhance their ability to explain more fully and in ways the public may understand more easily.

Stop and search is an effective tool and tactic for police to deter people from carrying unlawful items and it should NOT be judged solely on detection rates.

It was implemented and created as a deterrent power for police to use and to allay suspicion and negate the need to arrest people prior to a search for objects.

Amongst the criticism of stop and search from a minority of the public, there is never an alternative solution in how police can effectively deal with individuals carrying unlawful items in public.

Many of these individuals will not willingly stop for Police and hand over unlawful objects, officers will have to search and find any weapons or drugs rather than the subject offering them up prior to a search. It is a sad fact that knife crime and carrying of weapons is increasing and the use of stop and search tends to be a pro – active tactic used by police officers.

There may be occasions when they are called or informed of persons carrying knives or similar weapons, but often it is a case of the officers applying knowledge, experience, and police intelligence reports, which leads to identifying persons suspected of being in possession of a weapon.

To be pro-active in using stop and search, police officers need to have confidence that they will be supported by policing, their supervisors, and the community.

A reduction in confidence in any of those areas may lead to officers being reluctant to use their powers and protect society and deter individuals from carrying and using weapons.

It is important that this charter encourages officers to use their stop and search powers and have the confidence that they will be supported if they act with integrity, respect, and empathy.

Graham Wettone is an experienced Police Commentator

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email views@lbc.co.uk