Why the loss of the Sycamore Gap Tree saw an outpouring of emotion

15 July 2025, 17:45 | Updated: 15 July 2025, 17:57

Dr Carl Hodgetts reflects on the senseless destruction of the Sycamore Gap tree and how it affected people
Dr Carl Hodgetts reflects on the senseless destruction of the Sycamore Gap tree and how it affected people. Picture: Alamy

By Dr Carl Hodgetts

The sentencing of the two men who felled the Sycamore Gap Tree has brought back the incredibly strong emotions of the loss of such a world-famous, iconic national piece of history.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The senseless act disrupted more than just a landscape; it disrupted people’s internal maps, emotional connections, and collective memory of a place.

Psychology and neuroscience help explain why the loss of iconic landmarks can feel deeply personal and disorienting.

For instance, research suggests that prominent landmarks are important in shaping our ’sense of place;’ the cognitive and emotional bond that people form with specific locations.

So, what affects our emotional bond to places?

One idea is that these bonds are strengthened by the ‘imageability’ of a landmark. In other words, how easily it can be recognised, remembered, or imagined. It is thought that certain visual features, like colour, symmetry, or the ability to see it from many different angles, makes a location more imageable.

The Sycamore Gap tree clearly passes the imageability test. It’s striking silhouette, geographical isolation, and cultural visibility made it a powerful emotional and spatial anchor.

The tree also helped people find their way – quite literally. In psychology and neuroscience, we refer to ‘cognitive maps.’ These are internal models of space that allow us to remember and navigate spatial environments in a flexible way. Research shows these maps are shaped by fixed landmarks, and when such landmarks are rotated or removed, it can cause disorientation and even discomfort.

Our close emotional bond to places is also not just something we feel, but part of how we are wired. For example, the neural circuits involved in spatial cognition are densely interconnected with brain regions involved in emotion processing. This intimate binding in the brain reflects our close emotional ties to places out in the world.

Looking beyond the individual, the tree also formed part of the region’s cultural memory. It served as a waypoint for wanderers and visitors for many generations. Its image was captured and shared in photographs, artwork, films, and personal stories. In this way, it contributed to a collective narrative that connects people across time and place.

What’s lost, then, is not just a tree, but a connection to a collective past.

This helps explain why, for many, its removal feels like a form of bereavement - an emotional rupture in the continuity of place and identity.

The Sycamore Gap tree wasn’t just a famous tree – it was a powerful spatial and emotional anchor.

Its loss affects not only how we see the landscape, but also how we understand, navigate, and relateto it, both individually and collectively.

The hope is that this strong emotional response to its destruction can be harnessed to support future conservation efforts in the north of England and beyond.

Dr Carl Hodgetts is a cognitive neuroscientist and associate professor in cognitive neuroscience at Royal Holloway, University of London.

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email opinion@lbc.co.uk

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

The older you get, the more a birthday leads you to think about how many more of them you’ve got left, writes Iain Dale.

What turning 63 taught me about time, loss, and perspective, writes Iain Dale

2 hours ago

The biased BBC can’t investigate itself – and the public knows it.

The biased BBC can’t investigate itself – and the public knows it

3 hours ago

Can justice, conducted in secret, ever truly be justice? asks Lewis Goodall.

How the UK silenced a scandal: My two year battle to reveal the truth by Lewis Goodall

6 hours ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sean Diddy Combs is accused by former girlfriend Cassie Ventura of rape and years of abuse in a new lawsuit. -

Four-day sex parties 'became my job', Diddy’s ex-girlfriend testifies

The crash took place on the A25, between Bletchingly and Godstone.

Three-vehicle crash in Surrey kills three people, including 13-year-old boy

Catholic mourner clasps picture of Pope Francis

Pope Francis’ will and cause of death revealed, as mystery benefactor pays for funeral

FILE - Ksenia Khavana sits in a defendants’ cage in a court in Yekaterinburg, Russia, on June 20, 2024. Khavana, 33, was arrested in February on treason charges, accused of collecting money for Ukraine's military.

US ballerina Ksenia Karelina jailed in Russia for donating £40 to Ukraine charity freed following prisoner swap

Virginia Guiffre

Australian police say crash that left Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre with 'four days to live' was 'minor'

The baby was pronounced dead at the scene

Woman arrested after dead baby discovered in bag left outside Notting Hill church

Latest News

See more Latest News

Dr Nooralhaq Nasimi, who came to the UK in 1999 and founded the Afghanistan and Central Asian Association (ACAA) to help others, said the Government must “accept full responsibility (and) offer meaningful compensation” to those affected.

MoD data breach has 'endangered lives' and 'betrayed' thousands of Afghans, says campaign group
MasterChef presenter John Torode will not return to the BBC cooking show after producers Banijay UK confirmed his contract will not be renewed.

MasterChef star John Torode sacked - after allegation he used 'racist language' upheld in Gregg Wallace report
Keely Hodgkinson runs at the London Athletics Meet in 2024

Keely Hodgkinson out of London Diamond League

Nadiya Hussain has hit out at the BBC over the cancellation of her show

‘They’ll Keep You Till You're No Use’: Nadiya Hussain hits-out at BBC after show cancellation
Rory McIlroy practices ahead of The Open

The Open 2025: Full tee times revealed as McIlroy and Scheffler in exciting groupings

Tim Davie, Director-General of the BBC.

BBC boss Tim Davie insists he can 'lead' the corporation in the 'right way' in wake of string of scandals
Comp image of Dominic McLaughlin and Daniel Radcliffe playing Harry Potter

Harry Potter then and now: How TV and classic actors look side by side

Thousands of Afghans are being relocated to the UK as part of a secret scheme set up after a catastrophic personal data leak of people who supported British forces.

MoD could face 'strong claims for substantial compensation' following 'catastrophic' data breach
'If you can't speak English, you shouldn't be a doctor'

Debbie shares how a doctor's 'unintelligible' English led to her mistreatment

LBC callers on the conspiracy theories that risked their relationships

LBC callers on the conspiracy theories that risked their relationships