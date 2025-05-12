Tackling child poverty could be Labour’s defining mission – and its best chance to stop Reform UK’s rise

12 May 2025, 09:23 | Updated: 12 May 2025, 09:35

Tackling child poverty could be Labour’s defining mission – and its best chance to stop Reform UK’s rise.
Tackling child poverty could be Labour’s defining mission – and its best chance to stop Reform UK’s rise. Picture: Alamy

By Katy Ronkin

Tackling poverty could be the unifying issue Labour needs to fight back against the rise of Nigel Farage and Reform UK.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

I was born into poverty and raised in two slum rooms in Notting Hill, West London, long since demolished. Money was scant. There was no bathroom, a small kitchen, shared toilets and grime and dirt on every horizon. I was surrounded by violence, illness, drunkenness and crime. When I say I know what it’s like to be a child in poverty, I know it in my bones.

I would hate to see us return to the painful poverty of the years from which I came. But it seems to me that the politics of today are inadequately equipped to stop the slide of more and more children falling into poverty. In our affluent, modern country, 4.3 million children – around three-in-ten – live in relative poverty. Our relative child poverty rate is higher than any other EU nation bar Greece. The Resolution Foundation says nothing in the government’s armoury of new policies will turn things round – in fact, if Labour follow their current course of action, child poverty will rise to 4.6 million by 2030, its highest level since the turn of the century.

It's a moral abhorrence, but that doesn’t seem to be waking this Labour government up. Something that might shake them from their slump though: the recent drubbing in local elections that saw them lose two-thirds of the seats they contested, and most painfully of all, Reform UK snatching the Runcorn by-election by six votes.

Politics, like nature, abhors a vacuum. And the pernicious populist vines of Reform UK are taking hold like Japanese knotweed in the face of two major parties who have lost the trust of the electorate. Something must change if Labour stands a chance of winning a second term, but finding a unifying issue will be no mean feat.

But an issue that unites supporters of all parties does exist. According to a new YouGov poll by the Big Issue, 72% of all Brits agree that this government needs to do more to tackle poverty in the UK. Voters for every party in their majority demand further action. Perhaps most compellingly, it’s a significant issue for those jumping ship to Reform UK – 68% of those supporting the party think poverty is a key area where this government is failing.

The public perceives that this government, like many before them, is simply muddling through – dabbling with sticking plasters rather than long-term, seismic solutions for society. It’s time to hold their feet to the fire.

My new amendment to the Children’s Wellbeing & Schools Bill, which is currently being prepared for scrutiny at committee stage in the House of Lords, would place a new duty on the government to set targets for the reduction of child poverty. Politically, I intend this as a gift to the Prime Minister. A way to signal to supporters he’s losing left, right and centre that his government is sitting up and listening. And morally, for that child in poverty, his action is an absolute necessity.

You can support the Big Issue’s call for the government to be held to account through the setting of poverty reduction targets by signing its new petition.

________________

Lord John Bird is the co-founder of the Big Issue and, as an independent crossbench peer, he has dedicated his time in the House of Lords to seeing poverty eradicated in his lifetime.

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email opinion@lbc.co.uk

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

The NHS and care sector would have collapsed long ago without overseas workers.

The NHS and care sector would have collapsed long ago without overseas workers

1 hour ago

Scrapping Royal Parks police puts Londoners at risk – Met must provide like-for-like replacement

Scrapping Royal Parks police puts Londoners at risk – Met must provide like-for-like replacement

2 hours ago

The Labour government’s visa crackdown punishes care workers - and deepens a crisis of its own making, writes Vicky Haines.

Ministers broke the care system - now their visa crackdown punishes the workers

2 hours ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

The crash took place on the A25, between Bletchingly and Godstone.

Three-vehicle crash in Surrey kills three people, including 13-year-old boy

Catholic mourner clasps picture of Pope Francis

Pope Francis’ will and cause of death revealed, as mystery benefactor pays for funeral

FILE - Ksenia Khavana sits in a defendants’ cage in a court in Yekaterinburg, Russia, on June 20, 2024. Khavana, 33, was arrested in February on treason charges, accused of collecting money for Ukraine's military.

US ballerina Ksenia Karelina jailed in Russia for donating £40 to Ukraine charity freed following prisoner swap

Virginia Guiffre

Australian police say crash that left Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre with 'four days to live' was 'minor'

The baby was pronounced dead at the scene

Woman arrested after dead baby discovered in bag left outside Notting Hill church

S

Woman jailed after beating man to death with kettle

Latest News

See more Latest News

25 people have been injured at a pitch invasion at Volksparkstadion in Hamburg, Germany

25 football fans hospitalised - one with life-threatening injuries - after pitch invasion

Actress Amber Heard announced the birth of twins in a social media post on Mother's Day in the US.

'Elated beyond words': Amber Heard gives birth to twins - announcing news in sweet Mother's Day post
Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold stands dejected during the Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool. Fans booed the player following his announcement that he will leave the club

Trent Alexander-Arnold booed by Liverpool fans in first game since exit confirmed

Food retailers have seen a 'massive' increase in pensioner shoplifters

'Massive' increase in pensioner shoplifters in past year, security firm reports

Mylie, 12, was last seen in Bristol city centre, and Southmead's Greystoke Avenue

Hunt underway for girl, 12, who disappeared from city centre as parents issue urgent plea

The Valley Parade Fire Memorial at the University of Bradford Stadium. Picture date: Saturday March 22, 2025.

Hundreds gather to mark 40 years since Bradford City fire

Prakash Patel is currently undergoing chemotherapy for follicular lymphoma cancer and unexpectedly had his Lloyds bank account closed.

Stage 3 cancer sufferer and local postmaster treated like 'criminal' as bank account closed for 'no reason'
The number of employers expecting to increase staff numbers in the next three months has fallen to a record low outside of the pandemic, new research suggests.

Number of employers expecting to hire staff in short term falls to record low, as 1 in 4 expecting to make redundancies
LBC caller’s plan to fix the care home sector

LBC caller’s plan to fix the care home sector

The care sector has raised concerns after the government announced sweeping changes to the immigration system

The government's sweeping new care policy will impact those who need support most