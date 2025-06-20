As a teacher I see the 'memeification' of politics firsthand - young people need more chances for civic engagement

By Leo Carr

We stand at a critical point where young voices matter more than ever.

The decisions made today will shape the world that young people inherit tomorrow. Yet many young people feel disconnected from the political process that determines their future. They see decisions like extending winter fuel payments to pensioners and a 99-year lease to Mauritius that they will be paying for the rest of their lives being made ‘on their behalf’.

As a Politics teacher, I see firsthand the misinformation and “memeification” of politics by other students and young people who don’t know how they can make their voices heard on issues they are passionate about. Even though political education isn’t compulsory in this country, it’s something that we can all take part in, so we have a duty to educate and inform our young people about how they can drive change.

The UK offers numerous avenues for youth political involvement, many of which are alien to young people themselves.

Every major political party in the UK has a youth branch welcoming teenage members. This is exactly the method I used to get involved in politics. Young Labour, the Young Conservatives, Young Greens and Young Liberal Democrats all provide platforms for developing political skills while connecting with like-minded peers.

Another direct route is the UK Youth Parliament. Members are elected by their peers and debate in the House of Commons annually, conducting campaigns and directly influencing policy decisions affecting young people. This isn’t an abstract theory; it’s democracy in action.

Not all political engagement happens within traditional structures. Issue-based campaigns allow young people to focus their energy on causes they’re passionate about. Climate action, educational reform, mental health advocacy, and digital rights are just a few areas where youth voices have proven particularly powerful. However, here arises a problem in 2025 Britain.

Young people’s voices are so often thrown aside: “They haven’t lived in the real world”, “they don’t know what they’re talking about”. It’s time to change the narrative and prepare young people with the education they need to help make a meaningful difference.

Relevant political engagement requires knowledge. Understanding how government works, the history of political movements, and the biggest issues facing the world today. I’ve seen firsthand how students transform when they connect classroom learning to real-world issues. Their essays become more nuanced, their arguments grow more persuasive, and their confidence blossoms. This is education with a purpose.

We need to make political education more engaging and accessible, beyond the existing Citizenship Studies GCSE. The future of our country isn’t some distant concern; it’s being shaped in the brains of young people right now. Students aren’t just future voters, they’re current changemakers, and we have a duty to support them every step of the way.

Now is the time to start the conversations, to challenge young people to be politically curious. If we’re going to lower the voting age, we have to explain the potential consequences. Open your ears, and open your mouth.

Leo Carr is a Politics Teacher and the founder of A-level revision platform Study Dog.

