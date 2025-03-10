Technology is both a lifeline and a minefield for special needs children

Online Safety. Picture: Getty Images

By Clive Padgett

As a Headteacher with over 10 years of leadership experience and 30 years working with children with Special Educational Needs (SEN), I have seen both the incredible benefits and significant risks technology presents.

The internet offers unparalleled opportunities for learning and connection but also exposes children to cyber predators, harmful content, and addictive online behaviours. For children with SEN—such as Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), ADHD, and complex communication needs—the risks are heightened, demanding constant vigilance.

For many, technology is a vital tool that enhances engagement and accessibility. Assistive technologies like text-to-speech software and symbol-based apps help children communicate, while online platforms provide interactive, self-paced learning, fostering independence and confidence. Social media can serve as a controlled space for children with ASD to practice social interactions without face-to-face pressures.

However, these benefits come with serious dangers. Many children with autism struggle to detect deception, making them vulnerable to online predators, while those with ADHD can fall into unhealthy cycles of overstimulation. Misinterpreting online interactions due to the absence of facial expressions can lead to distress, and exposure to inappropriate content poses emotional risks.

Schools play a crucial role in protecting children from digital threats. Online safety must be embedded into the curriculum, teaching students to recognise risks, protect personal information, and report concerns. Clear policies on cyberbullying, acceptable online behaviour, and immediate intervention strategies are essential. Schools must also invest in strong filtering and monitoring systems to block harmful content and track online activity.

Beyond schools, parents and carers must be actively involved. Schools should lead in educating families by hosting workshops on online risks, providing guidance on parental controls, and offering training on digital wellbeing. Tools like Net Nanny and Qustodio are invaluable in safeguarding children online. Striking a balance between screen time and offline activities is also crucial for mental health, with resources from organizations like National Online Safety and Childnet offering valuable support.

Tech companies must step up by strengthening content moderation, enhancing parental controls, and designing SEN-friendly safety features. AI-driven tools should be used to detect harmful content, while clearer reporting systems can help address cyberbullying and exploitation more effectively.

Technology is both a lifeline and a minefield. By working together—schools, families, and tech companies—we can create a safer digital world where children with SEN can navigate with confidence and security

Clive Padgett is a special educational needs leader and headteacher.

