Technology is both a lifeline and a minefield for special needs children

10 March 2025, 08:40

Online Safety Day is today, Monday 10th March, from 7am to midnight on LBC, available across the UK on Global Player on your smart speaker, iOS or Android device; on DAB digital radio and TV, at LBC.co.uk and in London on 97.3 FM.

Online Safety.
Online Safety. Picture: Getty Images

By Clive Padgett

As a Headteacher with over 10 years of leadership experience and 30 years working with children with Special Educational Needs (SEN), I have seen both the incredible benefits and significant risks technology presents.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The internet offers unparalleled opportunities for learning and connection but also exposes children to cyber predators, harmful content, and addictive online behaviours. For children with SEN—such as Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), ADHD, and complex communication needs—the risks are heightened, demanding constant vigilance.

For many, technology is a vital tool that enhances engagement and accessibility. Assistive technologies like text-to-speech software and symbol-based apps help children communicate, while online platforms provide interactive, self-paced learning, fostering independence and confidence. Social media can serve as a controlled space for children with ASD to practice social interactions without face-to-face pressures.

However, these benefits come with serious dangers. Many children with autism struggle to detect deception, making them vulnerable to online predators, while those with ADHD can fall into unhealthy cycles of overstimulation. Misinterpreting online interactions due to the absence of facial expressions can lead to distress, and exposure to inappropriate content poses emotional risks.

Schools play a crucial role in protecting children from digital threats. Online safety must be embedded into the curriculum, teaching students to recognise risks, protect personal information, and report concerns. Clear policies on cyberbullying, acceptable online behaviour, and immediate intervention strategies are essential. Schools must also invest in strong filtering and monitoring systems to block harmful content and track online activity.

Beyond schools, parents and carers must be actively involved. Schools should lead in educating families by hosting workshops on online risks, providing guidance on parental controls, and offering training on digital wellbeing. Tools like Net Nanny and Qustodio are invaluable in safeguarding children online. Striking a balance between screen time and offline activities is also crucial for mental health, with resources from organizations like National Online Safety and Childnet offering valuable support.

Tech companies must step up by strengthening content moderation, enhancing parental controls, and designing SEN-friendly safety features. AI-driven tools should be used to detect harmful content, while clearer reporting systems can help address cyberbullying and exploitation more effectively.

Technology is both a lifeline and a minefield. By working together—schools, families, and tech companies—we can create a safer digital world where children with SEN can navigate with confidence and security

Clive Padgett is a special educational needs leader and headteacher.

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.To contact us email views@lbc.co.uk

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

Sick of doomscrolling at the dinner table? The cure starts with stepping outside

Sick of doomscrolling at the dinner table? The cure starts with stepping outside

24 mins ago

Markets cope well with good and bad news. They have no answers to uncertainty!

Markets cope well with good and bad news. They have no answers to uncertainty!

1 hour ago

'Nudifying apps' are a growing threat to women and girls. Will the Online Safety Act be enough?

'Nudifying apps' are a growing threat to women and girls. Will the Online Safety Act be enough?

3 hours ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Simon Fisher Becker attends the 2013 Rhode Island Comic Con at Rhode Island Convention Center

Harry Potter and Doctor Who actor dies aged 63

Police crime scene tape UK

One person airlifted to hospital after car 'lands on pedestrian' - with multiple casualties reported

Central drive Blackpool, UK.

Three found dead as police issue urgent warning over 'dangerous' batch of 'contaminated drugs'

'It's a minefield': the struggle to support special needs children online

'It's a minefield': the struggle to support special needs children online

Two British diplomats have been expelled from Moscow

Putin expels two British diplomats from Russia accusing them of ‘spying’

Elon Musk walks across the South Lawn after stepping off Marine One at the White House in Washington, DC, USA. 09th Mar, 2025.

Elon Musk warns Ukraine's front line will 'collapse' if Starlink is shut down

Latest News

See more Latest News

The model is made up of around 15,000 Lego bricks

HS2 spends £20,000 on west London train station built with Lego

Jeremy Indika educates young people about sexual abuse

Online world is ‘free-for-all’ for offenders, sexual abuse survivor says

Berlin, Germany, Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation

Vladimir Putin expels two British diplomats as Russia accuses them of ‘spying’

The Palestinian influencer, who goes by the name Abu Wadei, shared footage on what is seemingly an inflatable dinghy on his TikTok account last week.

Hamas supporter ‘who called for slaughter of all jews’ triggers security scare after arriving in UK on migrant boat
An internet safety charity has called on the government to ban 'nudifying apps' that are used to harm women and girls.

Criminalising deepfakes 'is not enough', claims internet safety charity amid calls for total ban on 'nudifying apps'
Children are being exposed to 'sextortion' by online crime gangs

Revealed: Foreign crime gangs are blackmailing teenagers with explicit photos - and AI is making the problem worse
Lathaniel Burrell

Boy, 16, shot dead near Tube station in south London named

Traffic jam at Heathrow airport after three RisingUp! climate activists have blocked the access tunnel in protest against a third runway.

'Complete chaos' at Heathrow Airport as electric car 'explodes in tunnel outside terminal'

The King has said restoring the "disrupted harmony of our entire planet" is the most "important" task facing humanity, in his Commonwealth Day message.

King says restoring ‘disrupted harmony’ of planet is ‘most important’ task for humanity in Commonwealth Day message
It was the "right and proper" decision to hold an independent investigation into allegations of bullying in Rupert Lowe's offices, the Reform UK deputy leader has said.

Suspending Rupert Lowe was 'right and proper' decision says Reform deputy leader Richard Tice