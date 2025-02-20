We have the technology to stop underage knife sales - but it's useless without proper enforcement

By Lina Ghazal

Ronan’s Law is a step in the right direction, but ensuring its success depends on robust enforcement and technology-driven solutions.

While the Offensive Weapons Act requires age verification at both the point of sale and delivery for large knives, recent tragedies have exposed weaknesses in enforcement. Some online retailers continue to flout the rules, while others rely on verification methods that can be bypassed. Stronger safeguards must be implemented at every stage of the sale process to prevent further senseless deaths.

The upcoming measures under Ronan’s Law are expected to mandate more rigorous age verification for online knife sales. The Home Office’s initial report suggests a multi-factor approach, requiring an identity document scan along with a face match, will be necessary to confirm both buyer and recipient are over 18. This is a crucial development in closing the gaps that allow minors to access dangerous weapons.

Technology has significantly improved age verification in recent years, providing highly accurate, fast and cost-effective solutions. Advanced tools — such as ID scans and biometric checks — offer a robust way to ensure compliance and must be properly implemented by all online retailers selling knives.

However, successful implementation goes beyond simply adopting new technology. A system is only as strong as its weakest link, and without consistent and effective enforcement, even the most sophisticated measures can be undermined. Compliance and oversight must be at the heart of any regulatory changes, with retailers ensuring verification technologies are integrated seamlessly into their sales processes.

However, the responsibility does not rest solely with retailers. Regulators and policymakers must ensure that the new requirements under Ronan’s Law are clearly defined, enforced effectively across jurisdictions, and do not inadvertently exclude effective verification tools that are already being used successfully.

While some retailers have voluntarily implemented age estimation methods, the regulatory framework must be clear on whether these can be used. Policymakers must also prioritise preventing underage access over mandating a specific level of assurance in a way that might limit innovation.

By focusing on rigorous implementation, clear compliance guidelines, and continued technological advancement, we can ensure Ronan’s Law achieves its intended purpose: keeping knives out of the hands of minors.

The retail industry, regulators, and technology providers must work together to deliver an effective, future-proof solution that enhances public safety without compromising efficiency.

Lina Ghazal is Head of Regulatory and Public Affairs at online safety provider Verifymy.

