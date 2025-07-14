We’re drowning in leaks while they cash in – Thames Water is everything that’s wrong with Britain

Why is Thames Water always digging up my road? Because the whole system is broken. Picture: Alamy

By EJ Ward

There’s a new river in Clapham. It wasn’t there yesterday. And it certainly wasn’t on any map. But thanks to another burst pipe and yet more emergency works from Thames Water, it’s now an unplanned water feature causing sinkholes and traffic chaos.

You’d think after the fifth or sixth time digging up the same stretch of tarmac, they’d fix it properly. But no — like clockwork, they’re back again, cones out, road shut, pressure low, traffic jammed.

My journey to work today was delayed and diverted, just like it was last week, and the week before that.

We joke about it, moan in the group chat, shake our heads at the latest diversion. But this isn’t just an inconvenience — it’s symptomatic of a company in total disarray.

Behind the orange barriers and leaking mains is a story of financial mismanagement and corporate failure on a truly eye-watering scale.

Thames Water is staggering under more than £15 billion of debt. Its shareholders — led by private equity — milked the cow dry and are now ghosting.

KKR, once the great white knight poised to save the company with a £4 billion cash injection, quietly walked away last month. No explanation, no public statement. Just gone.

In the middle of this, as taps sputter and roads flood, it emerged that £2.5 million in bonuses were quietly paid out to senior managers — not the CEO or chairman, but others — just days before new rules came in to block such payments.

Executives were handed retention bonuses on 30 April, and regulators now say they can’t claw the money back. Ofwat’s hands are tied, apparently, because the recipients weren’t technically “on the board”.

Whenever callers ring in to LBC about Thames Water, there’s one thing they all agree on — bafflement turning to fury over these bonuses. It’s one of the rare issues that unites everyone, whatever their politics.

So let’s get this straight: the country’s biggest water supplier, already on life support, facing the possibility of nationalisation, leaking sewage into rivers, and failing to maintain infrastructure, still found room to pay out millions in bonuses. And no one can do anything about it.

Meanwhile, Thames Water refuses to release board minutes about the collapse of the KKR deal, citing “ongoing negotiations”. Instead, they offered a private meeting with MPs — a request rightly dismissed by the committee chair as failing the basic test of transparency.

We’re told these bonuses are necessary to keep key people in place during a crisis. But if the crisis is one they helped create, why are we paying them to stay?

The public has no choice but to rely on this company. If your water’s off, your road’s dug up, your sinkhole’s growing — you can’t just switch providers. This isn’t a streaming service. It’s a monopoly, badly managed, under-regulated, and creaking under the weight of its own collapse.

And yet, we’re the ones who pay — in bills, in delays, in diverted buses and flooded basements. In our taxes, if the government is forced to step in.

The system is broken. Not just the pipes under Clapham. But the model that allows private equity to gorge on public utilities and leave the public to clean up the mess.

So the next time I step out and find another unexpected lake at the end of my street, I’ll try not to get too angry. I’ll remember that what I’m looking at isn’t just a burst pipe — it’s the physical manifestation of corporate failure, regulatory timidity, and the cost of letting essential infrastructure rot while the cash flows elsewhere.

It’s time for real accountability. Not just from the boardroom, but from the government that allowed this to happen. Until then, I’ll be walking to work — via the scenic route, through Thames Water’s latest lake.

