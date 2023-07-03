It would be just not cricket if children end up copying the Australians

3 July 2023, 09:50

The Australians had clearly worked out that England batsman Jonny Bairstow walks out of his crease too early.
The Australians had clearly worked out that England batsman Jonny Bairstow walks out of his crease too early. Picture: LBC/Alamy

By StephenRigley

Firstly, it wasn't cheating...

It was definitely unethical, definitely against the spirit of cricket and very disappointing to see but it wasn't cheating.

The Ashes is one of the greatest sporting events. It is always an epic encounter when England locks horns with Australia. No quarter is asked and no quarter is given.

I have been lucky enough to witness several Ashes matches throughout the years.

Many years ago I was at Trent Bridge when Ian Botham smashed Craig McDermott over his head for six. I was at Headingley a few years later when Jason Gillespie tore through the England batsmen.

I chatted with England and Australian stars after the epic Ashes series in 2005 and was at The Oval when Andrew Flintoff ran out Ricky Ponting to set England on the way to Ashes success in 2009.

In each case the cricket was brilliant but so was the sportsmanship.

The image of Flintoff consoling Brett Lee in 2005 after England's sensational two-run victory has entered sporting folklore.

Flintoff himself has said: "I was taught as a kid always respect the opposition first and celebrate after, which I did. I went over to Brett Lee and shook his hand and there’s that picture, where I whisper in his ear: ‘It’s 1-1, son'."

And that is the point.

The Australians had clearly worked out that England batsman Jonny Bairstow walks out of his crease too early.

Do they have every right to take advantage? Absolutely.

They would argue that they have a Test match to win and I can see their point.

But getting someone out behind their back is pushing the etiquette of the game.

I sincerely hope we don't see children copying this tactic on the cricket pitches of England or Australia.

That would be just not cricket!

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

'Banks should be doing banking!': Enraged Nick Ferrari caller reacts to Brexiteers' accounts being closed

'Banks should be doing banking!': Enraged Nick Ferrari caller reacts to Brexiteers' accounts being closed

33 mins ago

I recognised it was Musk’s train set and he was taking us all on the ride, but now, a growing number of us are one station closer to getting off.

Elon Musk's Twitter Circus: A growing number of users weary of the ride

1 hour ago

Just Stop Oil Spokesperson says Pride protest was to raise awareness of ‘genocidal new oil and gas licenses’

Pride protest aimed to raise awareness of ‘genocidal new oil and gas licenses’, Just Stop Oil spokesperson says

20 hours ago

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Best of 2022: Caller's electricity bill shoots up from £22 a month to £50 a month

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller describes his 'ridiculous' energy bills rise

6 months ago

Best of 2022: Iain Dale

Best of 2022: Iain Dale doesn't believe in proportional representation for Westminster elections

6 months ago

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

6 months ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Leandro has died aged 19

'Deeply loved and appreciated' grandson of Robert De Nero dies aged 19 as devastated mother pays tribute
Hot summer pictures of a dried our park with people sunbathing alongside a picture of a thermometer

When is the 40 degree heatwave? Met Office forecast soaring temperatures

Rishi Sunak is facing a threat from the right of the Conservative party over immigration

Rishi Sunak facing threat from right of Conservative party, as MPs demand cuts to 'destabilising' mass migration
Partygate investigator Sue Gray who can start as Sir Keir Starmer's chief of staff in September

Partygate investigator Sue Gray broke Civil Service code by discussing a job with Labour, inquiry finds
Holidaymakers are facing chaos this summer again

Brits face summer travel chaos again as holiday flights spike and air traffic control overstretched
A mother has been arrested in Manacor

Mother, 45, arrested 'after abandoning five-year-old daughter to drink all day' on Mallorca holiday
Sebastian Harris was the youngest visitor to the Titanic

Youngest ever visitor to the Titanic passed out from lack of oxygen on trip to ocean depths
Riots have continued for another night in France

Paris firefighter, 24, dies fighting blaze in underground car park amid deadly France riots
Around 21,500 schools still have buildings that contain asbestos, according to National Audit Office figures

Asbestos death toll at more than 10,000 - and thousands of school buildings still contain killer material
A man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder after the child was found dead on Sidegate Lane, Ipswich (pictured) with the death, which is being treated as suspicious

Man and woman arrested after two-year-old girl 'known to pair' found dead