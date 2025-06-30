The BBC have acted appallingly again. Out of touch, out of control, and increasingly out of chances, writes Nick Ferrari

30 June 2025, 08:13 | Updated: 30 June 2025, 08:50

X
'It wasn’t a rogue moment. It was a full-on verbal assault: obscene language, aggressive rants about music executives, and all while gleefully pointing out that it was being broadcast live on the BBC' writes Nick Ferrari. Picture: Getty/Alamy
Nick Ferrari

By Nick Ferrari

Just when you think the BBC might be getting a grip, it finds a way to plumb new depths.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Only two months ago, Director-General Tim Davie pledged a crackdown on antisemitism. And yet, somehow, things seem to be getting worse.

Take the latest fiasco. The BBC live-streamed UK punk duo Bob Vylan's performance uninterrupted. Frontman rapper Bobby Vylan led chants of "free, free Palestine" and "death, death to the IDF [Israel Defense Forces]".

He followed the chant, which was repeated by the audience, with 'From the river to the sea, Palestine… will be free' – regarded by many Jews as a call for Israel’s elimination.

Broadcasting material calling for the death of an individual or group is an offence under the Public Order Act 1986. It carries a maximum sentence of seven years in prison.

It wasn’t a rogue moment. It was a full-on verbal assault: obscene language, aggressive rants about music executives, and all while gleefully pointing out that it was being broadcast live on the BBC. Where was the producer? Where was the kill switch? Why was no one brave enough – or competent enough – to pull the plug?

And the controversy doesn’t stop there. One member of Kneecap is currently facing criminal charges (which he denies), so why on earth was this the act the BBC chose to spotlight? Who thought this would be a smart way to introduce a major festival performance? Booking a politically incendiary act with a well-known history of provocation isn’t “edgy” – it’s reckless.

It’s easy to laugh off musical antics. After all, pop music has long courted controversy – from John Lennon's “more popular than Jesus” remark to Chumbawamba throwing water over John Prescott. But there’s a difference between rock 'n' roll rebellion and outright irresponsibility. And when public money funds the platform, the standards must be higher.

Even politicians are noticing. Wes Streeting told LBC’s Lewis Goodall that the BBC “has some explaining to do,” and Lisa Nandy is reportedly calling them in. Rightly so. These are not minor blips – they point to a cultural rot within the institution.

As someone who has worked in and around broadcast media, I know how this works. The editorial process failed at every level.

No excuses. The BBC is entrusted with our national stories, values and moments.

Yet time and again, they prove they are out of touch, out of control – and increasingly, out of chances.

________________

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email opinion@lbc.co.uk

