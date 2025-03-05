The Crime and Policing Bill is a huge step forward for retail safety but the work isn't done yet

5 March 2025, 17:09 | Updated: 5 March 2025, 18:13

The Crime and Policing Bill is a huge step forward for workers safety but the work isn't done yet
The Crime and Policing Bill is a huge step forward for workers safety but the work isn't done yet. Picture: Alamy

By Paddy Lillis

Retail crime and abuse of retail workers continue to be growing problems that impact the industry, communities and our members.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Usdaw has long campaigned, with the support of many retail employers, for legislation to tackle these issues. After years of being ignored, I am delighted that we now have a Government that is acting, and accepts that new legislation will only be the beginning of tackling the issue

The Crime and Policing Bill will have its first debate and vote in the House of Commons on Monday 10 March.

It delivers a much-needed protection of retail workers’ law; ends the indefensible £200 threshold for prosecuting shoplifters, which has effectively become an open invitation to criminals; along with introducing Respect Orders for repeat offenders.

This is a huge step forward and represents delivery of the political aims of Usdaw’s ‘Freedom from Fear’ campaign, but it is by no means job done.

Today (5 March) we launched our annual report that sets out the results of our latest annual survey. It is shocking that over three-quarters of our members working in retail are being abused, threatened and assaulted for simply doing their job and serving the community.

Having won the Protection of Workers Act in Scotland in August 2021 and the Crime and Policing Bill in England and Wales, we still have to focus on delivering on the Northern Ireland Executive’s promise of new legislation in Stormont, to ensure coverage across the whole of the UK.

We are also calling on home delivery drivers to be covered by new legal protections, as they are in Scotland.

Staff who deliver to customers’ homes are retail workers who often have more interactions with their customers than in-store colleagues, are responsible for delivering great customer service and are still required to undertake all statutory requirements around age-related sales.

Furthermore, despite significant safeguards, these workers are generally working on their own, away from their store base and at greater risk of violence and abuse.

After many years of campaigning alongside retail employers, it really now feels like governments are listening and taking action to give all retail workers across the UK the protections and respect they deserve.

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email views@lbc.co.uk

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

The Scottish Conservatives believe that children should be allowed to leave school aged 14

Children should be allowed to leave school at 14 - here's why

15 mins ago

Starmer and Trump in the White House last week

We can't rely on the US for security - Starmer must get serious and raise defence spending to 3% of GDP

28 mins ago

While animals don’t wage wars, they’re still victims of conflict.

While animals don’t wage wars, they’re still victims of conflict

1 hour ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

A former British soldier has been captured by Russian forces while fighting for Ukraine, state media has claimed.

British ex-soldier sentenced to 19 years in Russian jail after being caught fighting for Ukraine

Police continue to hunt Kyle Clifford, who is wanted in connection with the murder of John Hunt's family.

Crossbow killer ‘tricked his way into victims’ home by telling his ex's mother ‘he was dropping off some of her stuff'

Watch the moment a 400 kilo dolphin landed on a fishing boat in New Zealand.

Watch the shocking moment a 400 kilo dolphin crashes onto a boat in New Zealand

Emma Raducanu breaks her silence.

'I couldn’t see the ball through the tears’: Emma Raducanu breaks silence on stalker hell

North Koraen Leader Kim Jong Un (L) and sister Kim Yo Jong attend the Inter-Korean Summit at the Peace House on April 27, 2018 in Panmunjom, South Korea.

Kim Jong Un’s sister threatens response after US aircraft carrier deployed in South Korea

Footage shows Clifford buying rope and petrol before the triple murder.

Chilling video shows triple crossbow killer buying rope and petrol before killing family of racing commentator

Latest News

See more Latest News

Fredi Rivero

CCTV image shows pensioner in final moments before fatal attack in Islington - as three teen girls charged
Chesterfield owner Phil Kirk has been diagnosed with inoperable cancer

Football club owner diagnosed with terminal cancer as club release statement

2026 Fifa World Cup final to feature Super Bowl style half-time show - curated by Coldplay

2026 Fifa World Cup final to feature Super Bowl style half-time show - curated by Coldplay

Lathaniel Burrell

First picture of teenage boy gunned down in south London as police hunt for killer

The victim has been named locally as Lathaniel

'Gun shape in his pocket': Witnesses describe 'gunmen dressed as delivery drivers' in fatal shooting of boy, 16
Trump cuts off intelligence sharing with Ukraine as pressure ramps up ahead of minerals deal

Trump cuts off intelligence sharing with Ukraine as pressure ramps up ahead of minerals deal
Woman admits gross negligence manslaughter after deaths of four paddleboarders during Pembrokeshire tour

Woman, 39, admits manslaughter deaths of four paddleboarders during tour on 'hazardous' river
The Gaza documentary has already been pulled from iPlayer.

BBC must ensure Gaza programme errors ‘are not repeated,’ warns Culture Secretary

The chargers were set ablaze near Boston.

Tesla chargers set on fire as protests against Elon Musk spread across US and Europe

Europe’s AI ambitions face key hurdles but can ethics, innovation, and regulation propel it forward?

Europe’s AI ambitions face key hurdles but can ethics, innovation, and regulation propel it forward?