The Crime and Policing Bill is a huge step forward for retail safety but the work isn't done yet

The Crime and Policing Bill is a huge step forward for workers safety but the work isn't done yet. Picture: Alamy

By Paddy Lillis

Retail crime and abuse of retail workers continue to be growing problems that impact the industry, communities and our members.

Usdaw has long campaigned, with the support of many retail employers, for legislation to tackle these issues. After years of being ignored, I am delighted that we now have a Government that is acting, and accepts that new legislation will only be the beginning of tackling the issue

The Crime and Policing Bill will have its first debate and vote in the House of Commons on Monday 10 March.

It delivers a much-needed protection of retail workers’ law; ends the indefensible £200 threshold for prosecuting shoplifters, which has effectively become an open invitation to criminals; along with introducing Respect Orders for repeat offenders.

This is a huge step forward and represents delivery of the political aims of Usdaw’s ‘Freedom from Fear’ campaign, but it is by no means job done.

Today (5 March) we launched our annual report that sets out the results of our latest annual survey. It is shocking that over three-quarters of our members working in retail are being abused, threatened and assaulted for simply doing their job and serving the community.

Having won the Protection of Workers Act in Scotland in August 2021 and the Crime and Policing Bill in England and Wales, we still have to focus on delivering on the Northern Ireland Executive’s promise of new legislation in Stormont, to ensure coverage across the whole of the UK.

We are also calling on home delivery drivers to be covered by new legal protections, as they are in Scotland.

Staff who deliver to customers’ homes are retail workers who often have more interactions with their customers than in-store colleagues, are responsible for delivering great customer service and are still required to undertake all statutory requirements around age-related sales.

Furthermore, despite significant safeguards, these workers are generally working on their own, away from their store base and at greater risk of violence and abuse.

After many years of campaigning alongside retail employers, it really now feels like governments are listening and taking action to give all retail workers across the UK the protections and respect they deserve.

