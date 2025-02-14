The government is letting NHS dentistry sink – Rachel Reeves's spending review will decide its fate

14 February 2025, 16:40

The government is letting NHS dentistry sink – Rachel Reeves's spending review will decide its fate
The government is letting NHS dentistry sink – Rachel Reeves's spending review will decide its fate. Picture: LBC/Alamy

By Shiv Pabary

You wouldn’t get very far as a baker if the cost of making your loaves exceeded what you got paid. It’s pretty basic economics.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

And if our doctors and nurses were expected to pay for care out of their own pockets, our hospitals would surely collapse.

But somehow this is exactly what government expects from NHS dentists.

A decade of savage cuts means your typical practice now loses over £40 making a denture. Over £21 doing a root canal. Over £7 on a new patient exam.

Practices are covering these losses the only way they can - by doing more private work, or simply less loss-making NHS treatment.

Overall this amounts to an effective subsidy of hundreds of millions keeping a struggling service afloat.

Like our GP colleagues high street dentists are not employees of the NHS, we’re contractors.

We have to cover the costs of people, power, premises - before we even get to the materials and equipment we need to treat you.

And it is very clear to us the Treasury don’t value dentistry.

We were the first part of the NHS to cease being free at the point of use - a bright idea to pay for tanks and trucks during the Korean War that’s still with us in 2025.

The original purpose was to lower demand for care, but now it’s a substitute for decent investment.

Charges go up almost every year, well above inflation, but our budget has remained the same for a generation. Patients pay more simply so the Treasury can pay less.

The Chancellor claims she’s ‘going for growth’, but her policies are doing the exact opposite for dentistry.

The last budget heaped new costs on practices but offered nothing by way of support.

So it’s little surprise this service has ceased to exist for millions across this country.

Labour went to the polls with pledges to rebuild this service. To end scenes that belong in the Victorian era. People queuing round the block for care or pulling their own teeth out.But promises aren’t translating into action, and it’s the people holding the purse strings who are sitting in the way of change.

The crisis here has fuelled by a generation of austerity funding and failed contracts. The system we work to funds care for barely half the population – there was never enough dentistry to go round, and that’s a political choice.

It doesn’t reward the time treatments take or the costs we incur. We’re paid the same whether we do 3 fillings or 20. It’s totally illogical and fails the patients who need us most.

So reform is promised, but that has to come with sustainable funding.

Plans across Whitehall hinge on the coming Spending Review, and the Treasury’s priorities.

We’d remind Rachel Reeves that NHS dentistry has surged to become a real doorstep issue in recent elections.

Voters can’t comprehend why Ministers can’t fix a simple problem: that people in pain can’t get the care they need.

This Spending Review will sink or save NHS dentistry, and whichever way she goes the Chancellor will have to own it.

  • Shiv Pabary is the Chair of the British Dental Association’s General Dental Practice Committee

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email views@lbc.co.uk

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

Roses are red, violets are blue. This Valentine's Day there’s no Uber for you.

Roses are red, violets are blue. This Valentine's Day there’s no Uber for you.

1 hour ago

Lambeth’s net zero obsession: councillors in tears, ‘wellbeing’ leave for staff—but no listening to residents

Lambeth’s net zero obsession: councillors in tears, ‘wellbeing’ leave for staff—but no listening to residents

3 hours ago

What if Ukraine were the UK? Could you accept surrendering a fifth of our country to Putin after so much sacrifice?

What if Ukraine were the UK? Could you accept surrendering a fifth of our country to Putin after so much sacrifice?

3 hours ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Ada Bikakci

Girl, 9, killed after being hit by London bus, as driver charged with driving while drunk or on drugs

Exclusive
A small group of secondary school pupils working on practical experiments in a chemistry lab.

Ministers should consider shortening school holidays and letting teachers work from home, union chief says

oxford street with shoppers

Two arrested in Oxford St 'celebrity romance scam' after victims coerced into sending £200k to 'well-known boyfriends'

Most expensive pint revealed.

Most expensive pint in UK pubs revealed

One of the UK's 'most wanted' men sentenced to 12 years in prison after drug dealer evaded police for four years

One of the UK's 'most wanted' fugitives jailed for 12 years after drug dealer hunted down by police in Portugal

Anne Hodgson, 87, and Olwyn Smith, 82, with Dreamboy Max Hunter

Care home residents 'delighted' at male stripper visit

Latest News

See more Latest News

Police at the scene on the Broadway in Stratford

Three men stabbed in east London after 'large brawl' breaks out - with one arrested

The Met Office has issued a weather warning.

Snow and ice could cause disruption tomorrow, as Met Office issues yellow weather warning

Danielle McLaughlin's killer Baghat was finally found guilty today

Indian man is found guilty of raping and murdering Irish backpacker Danielle McLaughlin in a field in Goa
Starmer welcomes Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, to Downing Street

Starmer tells Zelenskyy Ukraine remains on 'irreversible path to NATO membership' as leaders share phone call
Kayaker Adrian Simancas after being briefly swallowed by a humpback whale

Kayaker breaks silence over 'terrifying' moment he was swallowed whole by humpback whale - then spat back out
William and Kate shared the sweet snap for Valentine's Day

Princess Kate and Prince William share sweet snap to mark Valentine's Day

67th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Kanye West and Bianca Censori shut down ‘split’ rumours as they plan Valentine’s Day together
One Briton has died in a car crash in New Zealand

One Brit dead and three fighting for lives after car crashes into tourists’ hired bikes in New Zealand
Hostages (L-R) Sasha Trufanov, Sagui Dekel-Chen, and Yair Horn,

Hamas confirms names of Israeli hostages due for release on Saturday

A drone hit the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine

Russian 'high explosive' drone hits Chernobyl causing 'significant damage' to shelter protecting world from radiation