The public wants change - it's now on Starmer to dig Labour out of this electoral hole

2 May 2025, 16:48

The public wants change - it's now on Starmer to dig Labour out of this electoral hole, writes Aggie Chambré
The public wants change - it's now on Starmer to dig Labour out of this electoral hole, writes Aggie Chambré. Picture: Alamy
Aggie Chambré

By Aggie Chambré

There is one thing every political party agrees on this afternoon: the public wants change.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

But what that change actually entails and how to get there is an area of deep division. Even within parties themselves.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said this afternoon: “We promised change at the last election and we're getting on and delivering that change.” He pointed to waiting lists and interest rates coming down. But acknowledged the change needs to be delivered "further and faster."

But rather than pushing down on the accelerator, his own re-elected Mayor for Doncaster, Ros Jones, say it's a change of direction that's needed:

"I think they [the government] need to look again as putting up the cost of national insurance is hitting some of the smaller businesses and of course the PIP which many people are worried about now."

She is not alone. Labour MP Kim Johnson wrote on social media this afternoon: “Runcorn is a warning we can’t ignore. Voters want change – and if we don’t offer it with bold, hopeful policies that rebuild trust, the far right will.

“If we don’t step up now, the alternative won’t be more of the same – it’ll be an extreme right-wing government.”

Other Labour MPs I spoke to described Reform UK’s by-election win as “frustrating” but said they hoped their colleagues would remain calm, warning against policy u-turns and a major mass reshuffle of ministers.

But the news overnight that Sarah Pochin won Labour’s 16th safest seat - with just 6 votes - will put worry among all Labour MPs.

Deputy Reform UK leader Richard Tice described it on LBC as akin to beating Diane Abbott in Hackney North and Stoke Newington.

It can be easy to overstate the importance of one by-election result but this result seems to show the beginning of this country’s realignment of politics. Or as pollster John Curtice said this morning - we are now in the “era of five party politics”.

Today Farage described himself as the real opposition party to the Government.

While the Conservatives retain that title officially, it is Reform UK’s shadow that government ministers will increasingly fear.

With Kemi Badenoch keeping her policy powder dry, the pitch is left open for Reform to dominate with an alternative agenda. And Farage is already taking advantage, exploiting Badenoch’s policy vacuum.

Farage has never been in government - he’s only been an MP for a matter of months - but his campaigning appeal is upsetting the status quo.

Starmer said today he gets it. He understands why he lost. But it seems impossible to marry the impatience of an electorate hungry for change and a government still trying to find its feet.

The party hopes that scrutiny on Reform’s policies will now ramp up after this win. One Labour source claimed a lot of what they’re saying isn’t credible and not yet fully tested.

They don’t want to push the panic button on their own agenda yet. But the Prime Minister will need to prove to his own base that he can dig them out of this electoral hole.

________________

Aggie Chambré is LBC's Political Correspondent.

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email opinion@lbc.co.uk

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

Nigel Farage

Nigel Farage has the crowd, but not the plan - and the clock is ticking

2 hours ago

Nigel Farage

Reform had a good night in England, but discontent doesn’t stop at the border

17 hours ago

Nigel Farage has smashed the old two-party system. Andrew Marr asks what happens next

The old two-party system has been smashed. Andrew Marr asks what happens next

19 hours ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

The crash took place on the A25, between Bletchingly and Godstone.

Three-vehicle crash in Surrey kills three people, including 13-year-old boy

Catholic mourner clasps picture of Pope Francis

Pope Francis’ will and cause of death revealed, as mystery benefactor pays for funeral

FILE - Ksenia Khavana sits in a defendants’ cage in a court in Yekaterinburg, Russia, on June 20, 2024. Khavana, 33, was arrested in February on treason charges, accused of collecting money for Ukraine's military.

US ballerina Ksenia Karelina jailed in Russia for donating £40 to Ukraine charity freed following prisoner swap

Virginia Guiffre

Australian police say crash that left Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre with 'four days to live' was 'minor'

The baby was pronounced dead at the scene

Woman arrested after dead baby discovered in bag left outside Notting Hill church

S

Woman jailed after beating man to death with kettle

Latest News

See more Latest News

Disabled People Demonstrate Against Assisted Dying in London

'Coercion' fears over assisted dying as critics warn bill could be pushed to 'cut costs' for families and the state
Runners competing in the 2025 TCS London Marathon, passing through Tower Hill. Organisers say 2026 will be a record year

London Marathon breaks world record with more than 1.1 million entries for 2026

Sheffield Children's hospital on Western Bank in the City of Sheffield in South Yorkshire

Drug trial for severe epilepsy has transformed children’s lives, families say

Ronnie O'Sullivan of England speaks with Zhao Xintong of China following the semi final match on day fourteen of the Halo World Snooker Championship 2025 at Crucible Theatre

Ronnie O'Sullivan crashes out of World Championship snooker semi-final after losing to Chinese star Zhao Xintong
A mounted Metropolitan Police officer and his horse from the Metropolitan Police Mounted Branch doing training drills in Green Park, London, UK.

Royal Parks police unit to be 'disbanded' after 150 years despite charity's warning of 'serious consequences'
Bob Dylan performs on a double bill with Neil Young at Hyde Park on July 12, 2019 in London, England.

Bob Dylan to showcase paintings with ‘emotional resonance’ in free London exhibition

A school leaders' union has launched legal action against Ofsted over the potential impact of their inspection proposals on the mental health of headteachers and school staff.

School leaders union launches legal action against Ofsted over ‘potentially disastrous’ report card plan
Union Jacks up on the Mall, as preparations are made for the VE day parade on Bank Holiday Monday May 5th, 2025, London, UK

Ukrainian troops to join London procession to celebrate VE Day anniversary

LBC caller with chronic illness refuses to undergo further medical screenings

LBC caller with chronic illness refuses to undergo further medical screenings

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex

Harry accused of 'fuelling speculation over King's health' after saying he 'doesn't know how long' Charles has left