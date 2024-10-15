The Skripals' absence from Dawn Sturgess inquiry shows west must return to Cold War security tactics

15 October 2024, 10:12

The Skripals' absence from Dawn Sturgess inquiry shows west must return to Cold War tactics.
The Skripals' absence from Dawn Sturgess inquiry shows west must return to Cold War tactics. Picture: Alamy

By Dr Kevin Riehle

In the wake of the Salisbury poisoning and Russia's ongoing pursuit of defectors, fear continues to shape the lives of those who betray the Kremlin.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

In March 2018, two Russian military intelligence (GRU) officers, Anatoliy Chepiga and Aleksander Mishkin, traveled to Salisbury, England to smear a chemical weapon, Novichok (literally, “newbie”), on the doorknob of Sergey Skripal’s house. Their operation had two simultaneous objectives.

One was to eliminate a traitor—Skripal was a GRU officer who chose to work for British intelligence in the 1990s. Such a choice is unforgivable in the GRU. Soon after Skripal’s poisoning, Russian President Vladimir Putin bluntly called traitors “scumbagsworthy of death.

Nevertheless, Chepiga and Mishkin failed to achieve that objective.

The second objective was to instill fear in the minds of anyone else who chose a similar path of betrayal in the future. The outrageous nature of the Skripal assassination attempt warned Russians: we know where you are and will show no mercy.

That message was repeated in February 2024, when Russia-connected assassins killed Russian officer Maksim Kuzminov, who defected to Ukraine in August 2023.

While pursuing those objectives, Chepiga and Mishkin likely did not plan to kill an innocent bystander. However, their incompetent tradecraft led not only to their own exposure but also to the tragic death of Dawn Sturgess, a person unrelated to the operation.

Their careless disposal of the Novichok bottle allowed Ms. Sturgess to expose herself to the poison, leading to her death.

But despite their ineptitude, the warning message was heard loudly and clearly. Skripal and his daughter Yuliya chose not to attend Dawn Sturgess’s murder trial, which opened on 14 October.

Their decision is reasonable—their presence would thrust them into the public eye, which they have avoided since their near-death experience in 2018.

The success of the second objective pushes the Western intelligence services who receive and resettle Russian defectors to return to Cold War-like security measures. During the Soviet era, Western services provided defectors new names and money to resettle and sent them to out-of-the-way places to evade public scrutiny.

Fear of Russian retribution likely increased even further when six Bulgarians were arrested in the UK in 2023. The UK prosecutor involved in that case accused the group of collecting information about Russians abroad.

The Skripals’ decision to avoid the Sturgess trial is based on fear, but fear is exactly how the Putin regime rules its people, both inside Russia and abroad. Western services need to return to the Cold War to assuage that fear.

________________

Dr Kevin Riehle is a Lecturer in Intelligence and International Security at Brunel University London.

LBC Views provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email views@lbc.co.uk

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

Sharon, from Glasgow, has experienced a lifetime of pain dismissals, starting from her teenage years

I have lived with chronic illness for almost 20 years - people think you get used to being ill, you don't

3 hours ago

Jo Brand has backed the #Choose Psychiatry campaign

I've witnessed the invaluable work psychiatrists do, that's why I'm backing #ChoosePsychiatry

5 hours ago

Six years on from the Salisbury poisonings, Putin’s Russia is only becoming more reckless.

Six years on from the Salisbury poisonings, Putin’s Russia is only becoming more reckless

8 hours ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sara Sharif was found at home by police

Chilling footage shows police entering Sara Sharif's home to find dead girl after father 'said he killed her'

Prince William throws an American football as he attends a NFL Foundation NFL Flag event on Tuesday

Prince William tries American football - and gains plaudits for 'unbelievable arm'

Thomas Tuchel will be the next England manager

Former Chelsea and Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel agrees to become the new England manager

Israeli airstrikes in Gaza

US gives Israel 30-day deadline to improve Gaza's humanitarian situation or risk military aid

Exclusive
Robert Jenrick

Robert Jenrick says 'tough love' needed to get people back to work, with over 9 million without a job

Muhammad Choudhary, 41, from east London, was sentenced to seven years in prison at the Old Bailey

Man jailed for terror offences after sending weapon parts abroad for Taliban fighters

Latest News

See more Latest News

Taxi driver Urfan Sharif, 42, is on trial at the Old Bailey accused of his daughter's murder alongside Sara's stepmother, Beinash Batool, 30, and uncle, Faisal Malik, 29

Sara Sharif's dad accused of writing 'I lost it and killed my daughter' on chilling note left by ten-year-old's body
Border Force officer holds a placard at a picket line outside Heathrow Airport, during strikes over changes to their working conditions, in London, on April 29, 2024.

Government cleaners vote to strike over pay and working conditions

Her mentor Nicola Lightfoot said Letby did not have the 'overall characteristics' to become a successful registered nurse

Lucy Letby initially failed final year placement as student nurse after mentor found her 'cold', inquiry hears
Russian emergency workers pull Mikhail Pichugin ashore after he was rescued by a fishing vessel following 67 days adrift in the Sea of Okhotsk

Castaway rescued after ten weeks stranded at sea but relatives 'found dead in boat'

Pint of Czech beer on rooftop terrace in Prague, Czech Republic

End of the stag do? Prague bans night-time pub crawls in bid to attract 'more cultured' tourists
Keir Starmer has been warned that raising employers national insurance contributions would be a "breach of manifesto commitment"

Keir Starmer refuses to rule out employer's National Insurance rise as he insists it won't break manifesto pledges
The man was found with 18 knives on his outside Edmonton Green Tube station on Monday afternoon

Man carrying 18 knives arrested outside London train station after stop and search

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rainfall for large parts of Western England and Wales

Heavy rain to batter UK as Met Office issues yellow warning for rainfall

Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 15/10 | Watch Again

Victoria Taylor may have gone into the river, police say

Victoria Taylor's friend shares heartbreaking message as search for missing mother search enters third week