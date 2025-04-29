Just as Brexit revivified Britain, Trump’s return has reclaimed America, writes Dr Seb Gorka for LBC

29 April 2025, 21:02 | Updated: 29 April 2025, 22:44

Just as Brexit revivified Britain, Trump’s return has reclaimed America
Just as Brexit revivified Britain, Trump’s return has reclaimed America. Picture: LBC/Getty
Dr Sebastian Gorka

By Dr Sebastian Gorka

America is so back!

It could have been so very different. If my boss had turned his head a fraction of an inch less, the assassin’s bullet, travelling at 3,000 feet per second, would have ended his life instead of taking a chunk out of his ear.

That was just last Summer.

In the general election in November, the man the Left had tried to send away for 700 years was re-elected in a landslide, trouncing the incumbent VP, Kamala Harris, with 77 million votes. And now we are 100 days into President Donald J. Trump’s second term as the Commander-in-Chief, and quite possibly, the most consequential American President of the modern age.

Why? For so very many reasons, foremost because of his love of country and dedication to simple common sense and Making America Great Again, a simple phrase which no US citizen should disagree with.

Unless they’re self-loathing wokerista’s genuflecting at the altar of political correctness.

Let me count the ways MAGA has already triumphed in the scant 3-plus months we have been in office.

First, we are sovereign once more. Just as Brexit revivified the UK’s independence as a nation, so too have we reasserted our Republic by sealing the border and deporting hundreds of thousands of Illegal Aliens, starting with the worst or the worst, the rapists, the child-traffickers, the murderers and the drug smugglers.

At the same time, President Trump has used his tariff powers to upend the structures of globalized neoliberalism that saw America treated as a piggybank for far too many, and which let dictatorships like Communist China game the system and pervert international trade. (And yes, the UK should be glad you are only at 10%, unlike the rest of Europe!)

As President Trump negotiates for peace on the Continent, even taking the time in the Vatican to press Kiev to jettison their intransigence, he has also been prepared to unleash the mightiest military in the world to deal death to evildoers.

In addition to deploying 2 battle carrier groups to target the Houthi rebels who have strangled commercial shipping into the Red Sea - and thank you Britain for being part of this crucial mission - we have also taken the fight to the Jihadis who have America blood on their hands and the blood of our friends and Allies.

Since January 20th, our brave warfighters and intelligence assets have killed 74 High Value Targets, senior leaders in groups like al Qaeda and ISIS who were plotting to kill innocents.

Yes, the haters were wrong. But you knew that.

And the Special Relationship is still special, and we in the White House look forward to making it even more so.

Sebastian Gorka Ph.D. is Deputy Assistant to the President and Senior Director for Counterterrorism in the US National Security Council. Follow him @SebGorka

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us, email opinion@lbc.co.uk

