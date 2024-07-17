The Strategic Defence Review must maintain a cyber focus

The Strategic Defence Review must maintain a cyber focus. Picture: Getty

By Verona Johnstone-Hulse

The Strategy Defence Review recently announced by the Government, and underscored in the King’s Speech earlier today, places a crucial emphasis on fortifying the UK’s defences amidst an evolving threat landscape.

Navigating an increasingly complex threat landscape

Threats to the UK extend beyond traditional warfare. Securing the nation both at home and abroad demands a resilient cyberspace. Our reliance on digital technologies, coupled with a surge in cyber attacks that yield tangible real-world impacts, leaves the UK vulnerable—a vulnerability we must address.

According to NCC Group’s latest data, ransomware attacks (where hackers gain access to, and then hold hostage, valuable data) surged by 84% last year, with the UK being the second most targeted country, just behind the US. Emerging technologies like AI further complicate matters, enabling cyber attackers to execute increasingly sophisticated campaigns against individuals and organisations.

Cyber threats must also be seen within the broader context of nation-state threats. The conflict in Ukraine has underscored the intertwined nature of cyber and physical attacks in modern hybrid warfare. While we have yet to witness the catastrophic 'cybergeddon' some feared, it is clear that cyber warfare is a critical element of today’s hybrid battlefield.

In this challenging environment, collaboration with our allies to secure the cyberspace is more vital than ever, ensuring our economies thrive in this digital age.

Securing the UK at home and abroad

We boast a robust cyber industry here in the UK, supported by a strong R&D ecosystem and the highly respected National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC). These assets position the UK as a global leader in cyber security. Our leadership presents significant opportunities to be at the forefront of international discussions on standards, norms, and security partnerships – in line with the Government’s aims to reaffirm relationships with our allies.

However, this leadership is not a given. It is imperative that cyber security and resilience are at the heart of the upcoming Strategic Defence Review. We must maintain key ambassadorial roles, including a UK Cyber Ambassador, and invest in our national cyber defences. Neglecting this would not only endanger the UK but also undermine our standing on the world stage.

The King’s Speech today not only highlighted the importance of this Strategic Defence Review but also underscored the timeliness of addressing the rapidly evolving cyber threats as part of this, including through the very welcome Cyber Security and Resilience Bill. The Government's focus on securing our cyberspace is to be applauded and will be a critical element in properly maintaining both national security and international leadership.