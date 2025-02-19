The Thames Water deal is a sticking plaster disaster

19 February 2025, 08:41

The Thames Water deal is a sticking plaster disaster
The Thames Water deal is a sticking plaster disaster. Picture: Alamy
Connor Hand

By Connor Hand

Sir Keir Starmer’s disdain for short-term fixes to chronic problems has been a leitmotif throughout almost every major speech he has delivered, both in opposition and government.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

In fact, dispensing of what he calls “sticking plaster politics” is one of the prime minister’s most enduring objectives.

It is an admirable sentiment. It is set to be tested to destruction, though, by one of the UK’s most strategically important companies - Thames Water.

On Tuesday, the High Court approved a £3bn emergency package for the beleaguered water company, a recapitalisation plan loaded with crippling interest rates and consultancy costs which are likely to hit £800m.

Such punishing terms could, perhaps, be tolerated if it amounted to a permanent settlement of Thames Water’s financial woes. The reality is, though, it doesn’t touch the sides.

At best, the deal provides Thames Water with liquidity until May 2026. The company’s top brass argue the loan provides the temporary cash flow to attract the magnitude of investment needed to sort out its mountainous pile of debt, which now stands at £19bn.

But, as someone with knowledge of their financial position put it to me recently, who in their right mind would look at this company as an attractive investment?

In January, one of the most influential credit rating agencies - Moody’s - downgraded the status of Thames Water’s debt to “Caa3”. This, to many, is impenetrable financial jargon. Put simply, it means this: Thames Water’s debt is junk debt.

Dizzying debt levels are far from Thames Water’s only issue.

The company’s environmental record, along with the rest of the water industry, has been pilloried in recent years.

Having already been rapped by the Mayor of London for allowing a five-fold rise in pollution incidents in the capital’s rivers in 2023, in December it was revealed that Thames Water’s sewage spills had soared by a further 40%.

In fact, arguably, the only thing leakier than the company’s coffers has been its infrastructure. Over 570bn litres of water were lost a day as a result of their pipe leaks; no wonder London is number nine on the list of global cities most likely to run out of drinking water.

Public sentiment has also soured. Though Thames Water has submitted a request to the Competition and Markets Authority to allow it to inflate prices beyond the 35% permitted by the regulator, Ofwat, a decision in their favour will likely be met with public fury.

The government is therefore likely to be put in an extraordinarily difficult position in the coming months. With the prospect of extra financial recourse from investors questionable at best, it is going to have a choice to make: permit even more dramatic increases in customer bills or take the step to bring the company into special administration.

The Treasury has, quite understandably, baulked at this suggestion so far. Yet the idea of taking Thames Water into temporary nationalisation is gaining traction by the day. The publication of a review of the water industry’s financial health and structure, carried out by the Bank of England’s Sir Jon Cunliffe is likely to be critical to determining its future.

What is certain, however, is that without additional financing, this £3bn bailout could prove to be nothing more than a sticking plaster that has lost all its adhesive.

________________

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email views@lbc.co.uk

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

Are activist judges undermining Parliament? A growing case for legal reform

Are activist judges undermining Parliament? A growing case for legal reform

17 hours ago

Doctor Who

Doctor Who isn't going anywhere - regenerating with the times is what it does best

18 hours ago

Tim Farron: The government must axe the family farm tax. Britain can't afford the alternative

The government must axe the family farm tax. Britain can't afford the alternative, writes Tim Farron

23 hours ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Price reduction. Shopping basket containing only reduced price food, England, UK

UK inflation rises to 3% as households feel the squeeze

Shiri Bibas and her two young sons, Ariel and Kfir, died in an airstrike, Hamas said

Bodies of youngest Israeli hostage Kfir Bibas and his brother and mother to be handed over as family ‘in turmoil’

Rita Lambourne, 58, was “fatally wounded” at her home in Bayencourt South, Bexhill

Man charged with axe murder of woman in own home

Lydia Mugambe is accused of taking 'advantage of her status'

UN judge ‘trafficked woman to UK to be her slave'

Bristol, UK. 19th Mar, 2020. Petrol now under £1 a litre as the drop in oil prices hits the forecourt. 99.9p a litre at Costco, Avonmouth, Bristol. Credit: Julian Kemp/Alamy Live News

Ten people injured after 'noxious substance' thrown in Costco as police hold teenage suspect

Alhaurin El Grande Malaga Province Spain Church of Nuestra Señora de la Encarnación

Heartbreak as Brit pensioner, 90, 'starves to death in her Spanish home' as son, 63, 'found dead in property'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Pete Doherty of The Libertines has shared a worrying health update.

Pete Doherty risks having toes amputated in battle with Type 2 Diabetes, rock star tells fans in health update
£60 Million Worth of Watches Stolen in Britain Last Year Amid Rising Global Watch Crime

UK faces surge in luxury watch theft as stolen timepieces top £1.6 billion with £60 million taken in Britain last year alone
A graphic depiction of Israel’s military campaign against Hamas, the two documentary makers behind the project are now facing criticism over the children featured.

BBC blasted for 'blindly spouting propaganda' over claims Gaza documentary features Hamas leader's son
Alice da Silva Aguiar was one of the three children killed

Mother of Southport attack victim praises local community as she speaks out for the first time since knife rampage
Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - February 18, 2025

ASAP Rocky embraces Rihanna as US rapper found not guilty of firing gun at former friend

Trump suggests Ukraine responsible for Russian invasion as he calls on country to elect new leader

Trump demands Zelenskyy hold elections as he suggests Ukraine responsible for Russian invasion
Kitchen knives on a magnetic bar holder on the wall

Round-edged blades safer alternatives than sharp-pointed kitchen knives, research shows - in bid to tackle knife crime
A large sinkhole has forced the closure of the high street in the Surrey village of Godstone

Homes evacuated and major incident declared after 65ft sinkhole appears in Surrey village

Cross Question with Ali Miraj

Cross Question with Ali Miraj 18/02 | Watch Again

Elon Musk

Police quash claims armed ‘migrant mob’ stormed hospital after Elon Musk reposts fake AI-generated image