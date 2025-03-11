A new Lowe? Tory high command must keep its street clean, writes Andy Coulson

The Tories won’t rebuild by picking up Reform’s castoffs. Picture: Alamy

By Andy Coulson

The Tories’ attempt to capitalise on Reform’s civil war by inviting Rupert Lowe to defect is, on the face of it, a no brainer for leader Kemi Badenoch.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The game of opposition is no easy task and succumbing to the temptation to grab some media attention and, in the process, give Nigel Farage a headache, is understandable.

That’s why when asked if Lowe was welcome in the Conservative Party, Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp said: “We always welcome new joiners.”

Inviting the former Southampton FC Chairman to switch teams might give Tory HQ a much-needed tactical tickle, but it would be a long-term strategic own goal.

Defections are beloved by the political class. MPs get terribly excited by the prospect of someone crossing the floor or, in this case, shuffling along the roomy opposition benches.

During my time in CCHQ, we suffered a couple of defections. On each occasion the voter impact was massively over-stated.

The reason for that was simple. Defections serve only to reinforce to a detached public, that politics is a game played by people who put self-interest ahead of national interest.

If you hold to the increasingly quaint view that values are important in politics, then defections – whether you are jumping ship or providing a safe haven - are an efficient way of communicating that those values are up for negotiation.

What the Tories need right now are people who are properly committed to the hard grind of opposition. Who understand that success will come from finding smart ways of connecting with voters who, at the general election, delivered a very clear character assessment.

Offering a port in the midst of Mr Lowe’s storm will do nothing to demonstrate that the Conservative Party under its new leadership is either changing or listening.

I’ve never met Rupert Lowe and have no idea as to his political brilliance. But I am going to hazard a guess, given his track record, that once on board with the Conservatives he would be very unlikely to demonstrate a strong team-player tendency.

So, my message to Tory High Command is this … don’t stoop to new Lowes and concentrate instead on keeping your side of the street clean.

With a polite “Thanks, but no thanks,” you might start to convince voters that you are, once again, worth paying attention to.

________________

Andy Coulson is the former Downing Street Communications Director, founder of strategic advisers Coulson Partners and host of the Crisis What Crisis podcast.

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email views@lbc.co.uk