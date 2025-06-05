The Tory Plan for Growth? Cut welfare and fuel poverty in the name of 'fiscal responsibility'

5 June 2025, 14:38 | Updated: 5 June 2025, 14:42

The Tory Plan for Growth? Cut welfare and fuel poverty in the name of 'fiscal responsiblity'.
The Tory Plan for Growth? Cut welfare and fuel poverty in the name of 'fiscal responsiblity'. Picture: Alamy

By Helen Barnard

In his speech today, the Shadow Chancellor called the Conservatives the party of “fiscal responsibility” as he pushed for “bolder” reform to our social security system – this is normally shorthand for cuts.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

At Trussell, we know that this doesn’t add up. There’s nothing fiscally prudent about deepening hunger and hardship and driving up the costs these create in our public services and economy.

A devastating 9.3 million people are facing hunger and hardship in the UK, including three million children. These are people living far below the poverty line and are likely to be using a food bank or are at high risk of having to do so in the future. Without targeted action on hunger in the UK, more people will be pushed into this situation.

This isn't just a moral argument. Trussell’s research shows that the right thing to do is also common sense for our economy. Failing to act on hunger and hardship is costing our economy and public finances over £75 billion a year. The UK could save billions by tackling it – not by slashing the social security system, which is already failing to cover the cost of essentials we all need to get by, like food, bills and toiletries.

People who cannot work or who are in low paid work should not be bearing the brunt of the economic challenges our country faces. Our social security system should be there for all of us when we need it most, just like our NHS. Persisting with the route of yet more cuts to our social security system and keeping reforms like the two-child limit is irresponsible, and will have a huge human, economic and social cost.

When it works, our social security system enables millions of people to work, manage health conditions and fulfil caring responsibilities when they otherwise wouldn’t be able to. It means our nurses can pay their bills while they continue to save lives. It means disabled people, for whom life costs more, can live with dignity. It means parents can give their children a fair start in life. This is something we cannot afford to lose.

Cutting vital lifelines won’t deliver the sustained growth and rising living standards the Shadow Chancellor seeks. It is likely to drive even more people into hardship, which will harm us all.

This isn’t a future that people want. The majority of the public supports our call for an Essentials Guarantee, which would ensure the basic rate of Universal Credit at least covers the cost of essentials like food and bills.

We need a more hopeful future. Food banks shouldn’t have to exist, but right now, we are seeing persistently high levels of need across the UK. In the last year alone, food banks in the Trussell community provided almost 3 million emergency food parcels to people facing severe hardship in our communities. A third of these went to children. This isn’t right.

Any political party seeking office that is serious about achieving economic stability must address the key drivers of hunger and hardship if they are to deliver what people want – a UK where everyone can afford the essentials like food, bills and toiletries. At Trussell, we work together to ensure no one in the UK needs a food bank to survive. We won’t stop until it becomes a reality.

________________

Helen Barnard is director of policy, research and impact at Trussell.

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email opinion@lbc.co.uk

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

Cancer patients are facing dangerous delays to life-saving scans and treatment because of a chronic shortage of the doctors who diagnose and treat the disease.

I see what is happening on the frontline of cancer care, there is one way to solve this ticking time bomb

5 hours ago

Britain’s critical infrastructure is under cyber siege — and the threat is growing

Britain’s critical infrastructure is under cyber siege — and the threat is growing

6 hours ago

Britain shaped the modern world - now we must defend it, writes Jeremy Hunt

Britain shaped the modern world - now we must defend it, writes Jeremy Hunt

7 hours ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sean Diddy Combs is accused by former girlfriend Cassie Ventura of rape and years of abuse in a new lawsuit. -

Four-day sex parties 'became my job', Diddy’s ex-girlfriend testifies

The crash took place on the A25, between Bletchingly and Godstone.

Three-vehicle crash in Surrey kills three people, including 13-year-old boy

Catholic mourner clasps picture of Pope Francis

Pope Francis’ will and cause of death revealed, as mystery benefactor pays for funeral

FILE - Ksenia Khavana sits in a defendants’ cage in a court in Yekaterinburg, Russia, on June 20, 2024. Khavana, 33, was arrested in February on treason charges, accused of collecting money for Ukraine's military.

US ballerina Ksenia Karelina jailed in Russia for donating £40 to Ukraine charity freed following prisoner swap

Virginia Guiffre

Australian police say crash that left Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre with 'four days to live' was 'minor'

The baby was pronounced dead at the scene

Woman arrested after dead baby discovered in bag left outside Notting Hill church

Latest News

See more Latest News

“The Russians will be laughing at how unprepared we are.”

Russia is ‘laughing’ at UK military drones ‘built to fail’, warns expert behind Ukraine’s drone war
Former Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby resigned after the Makin review

Bishop and Colman's mustard heir face discipline over safeguarding failings in church sex abuse scandal
He is the "first actor from the films to reprise" their role on stage, and this will be Felton's Broadway debut.

Tom Felton to reprise role of Draco in ‘Harry Potter’ on Broadway

(Left to right) Chelsea forward Lauren James, Brighton & Hove Albion's Michelle Agyemang, and Chelsea defender Lucy Bronze

Lauren James and Michelle Agyemang named in England’s Euro 2025 squad

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte speaks with Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer during a previous meeting at the British embassy.

Keir Starmer will meet head of NATO next week after proposed defence spending hike

38-year-old Greg Monks from Glasgow arrived in the resort town of Albufeira for a night out last Tuesday

Scottish man dies after 'jumping over wall' to 'steep drop' on stag-do leading to week long search
Retired police dogs campaigning outside the Houses of Parliament with the Thin Blue Paw Foundation.

Ministers urged to give pensions to retired police dogs

Chloe Haynes' pre-inquest review had initially been scheduled for this week.

Probe into death of woman, 21, 'crushed' under wardrobe in Liverpool hotel after night out delayed
Queen Camilla imeets with groundstaff during her visit to Hexham Racecourse.

Queen opens new stand named in her honour at ‘beautiful racecourse’

Caller Joyce wishes Labour explained the winter fuel issue better

Caller Joyce wishes Labour explained the winter fuel issue better