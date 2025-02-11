The UK must resist retaliating to Trump's tariffs and stick to a policy of free trade for economic growth

11 February 2025, 18:51 | Updated: 11 February 2025, 18:56

UK must resist retaliating to US tariffs and stick to a policy of free trade for economic growth
UK must resist retaliating to US tariffs and stick to a policy of free trade for economic growth. Picture: LBC/Alamy

By Reem Ibrahim

With skyrocketing living costs and sluggish economic growth plaguing Britain, President Trump’s tariffs are the last thing we need.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

This week, after much speculation, Trump has announced that his administration will levy a 25% import tax on all steel and aluminium products entering the United States from the 12th March.

Tariffs are effectively taxes on consumers. They are bad for businesses, worse for consumers, and incredibly harmful to the global trading system.

The exact impact on Britain is yet to be seen. UK steel has already called on the Government to retaliate, with the Director General of the industry body calling for “stronger action” against the “sledgehammer to free trade”.

Not only will these tariffs hinder UK exports to the US, but they may put downward pressure on the price of steel in the UK. As larger exporters of steel, such as Canada, sell less to the US, the global supply of steel outside of the US may significantly increase, resulting in the price of steel in the UK to dramatically fall. Perhaps a happy consequence for UK builders.

That being said, the tariffs announced this week are primarily going to hurt Americans. In his first term, tariffs on Chinese imports cost Americans over $800 per household on average.

Tariffs create a lose-lose situation by shrinking economic activity.

It is important we understand why international free trade produces better outcomes. In theory, each person could produce everything they consume, but it would severely limit a person’s choices.

A carpenter may do a great job building a house, but would struggle to grow his own food. A farmer may be brilliant at producing large crops, but would struggle to build a house. However, by engaging in voluntary exchange, both people benefit.

On a global scale, voluntary trade makes all parties better off, contributing to economic growth and lifting millions of people out of poverty.

This logic does not change just because other countries impose tariffs on the importation of your goods. Retaliatory tariffs would exacerbate the pain, because the country that introduces tariffs hurts, first and foremost, its own domestic consumers.

“Retaliation” is therefore, strictly speaking, the wrong word, because the “retaliating” country is hurting itself far more than the country it is supposedly “retaliating” against.

The UK Government should not guide their international trade policy based on what other countries do, and should certainly not retaliate by imposing tariffs on the US in response to their misguided protectionism.

  • Reem Ibrahim is the Communications Manager at the Institute of Economic Affairs.

LBC Views provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email views@lbc.co.uk

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

Can the UK learn from Trump’s boldness without losing its moral compass?

Can the UK learn from Trump’s boldness without losing its moral compass?

2 hours ago

Young people are ready for apprenticeships—we need to make the opportunities visible

Young people are ready for apprenticeships - we need to make the opportunities visible

4 hours ago

Kemi Badenoch can’t be Thatcher - but she can learn from the Iron Lady's opposition battles

Kemi Badenoch can’t be Margaret Thatcher - but she can learn from the Iron Lady's opposition battles

5 hours ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Benjamin Netanyahu has threatened to tear up the ceasefire deal

Netanyahu’s ultimatum to Hamas: Return hostages by Saturday deadline or ceasefire gives way to 'intense fighting'

The Huszti sisters

Bodies recovered from river in Scotland confirmed as missing sisters

Luis Rubiales is on trial in Madrid accused of sexual assault for kissing Jenni Hermoso on the lips

Spanish football chief Luis Rubiales 'absolutely sure' kiss with Jenni Hermoso after World Cup win was consensual

d

Fears for Brit tourist Liam Hannigan, 34, missing for three days in Tenerife as desperate family say ‘phone was switched off’
President Donald Trump speaks with reporters as he signs executive orders in the Oval Office at the White House, Monday, Feb. 10, 2025, in Washington. (Photo/Alex Brandon)

UK 'not expected' to join EU in retaliating against Trump's 25% tariffs on steel and aluminium

Exclusive
Bridget Phillipson has called for more British apprenticeships

UK must become 'less dependent' on foreign workers by training more British apprentices, minister warns LBC

Latest News

See more Latest News

James Cleverly

James Cleverly slams 'Orwellian' assisted dying bill as High Court judge sign-off to be scrapped
The Church of England's governing body has voted against a fully independent safeguarding body

Church of England vote 'a punch in the gut for victims' as Synod rejects independent safeguarding
Oliver Ryan and Andrew Gwynne have been suspended

Eleven Labour councillors suspended for being part of offensive WhatsApp group after two MPs also punished
A major travel agent has urged families to go on holiday during Easter rather than the summer

Save thousands by going on holiday at Easter instead of summer, British families told

Sir Alex Ferguson and Wayne Rooney were in attendance at Denis Law's funeral

Stars pay final respects to Denis Law as Manchester United legend laid to rest

Strangers bar is to reopen following spiking allegation

MPs bar to reopen with extra security after spiking claims

The bodies of Andrew Searle and his wife Dawn were discovered by a neighbour

Post-mortem results reveal fatal injuries of British couple found dead at home in rural French village
Salman Rushdie gives evidence in court as author gives evidence against alleged knife attacker

Salman Rushdie gives evidence in court as author gives evidence against alleged knife attacker
The Princess of Wales, Patron of Action for Children, during a visit to a mother and baby unit inside HMP Styal in Wilmslow, Cheshire, to highlight the importance of strong, loving and consistent mother and baby relationships to a child's development

Princess Kate goes behind bars to meet mothers who give birth in prison as part of her early years crusade
The mother claimed her husband would find the weather too hot.

Mum avoids deportation to the Caribbean after claiming her husband doesn't like the food and the weather is too hot