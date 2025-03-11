The UK's patchwork approach to dyslexia is failing our children

11 March 2025, 09:31

The UK's patchwork approach to dyslexia is failing our children. Picture: Alamy
Adam Dance

By Adam Dance

In the UK, an estimated 870,000 children struggle with dyslexia, a condition that significantly challenges their ability to read, write, and interpret words.

Despite these numbers, a staggering percentage of these students will leave school without ever receiving a formal diagnosis. This lack of recognition not only limits their learning but also impacts their whole life.

Growing up with severe dyslexia and ADHD, I navigated a school system that seemed more of an obstacle course than a place to learn. Words and letters seemed to constantly move around, making them hard to understand.

My experiences are not isolated. They show a big problem that needs quick and thorough changes—a cause I've supported since becoming an MP and for which I continue to advocate with unwavering commitment.

Our current educational framework, with its patchwork approach to dyslexia, is failing our children. It is a system where the quality of support a dyslexic child receives is dictated by their postcode. Some regions offer substantial resources and well-trained educators, while others provide minimal support, leaving many students to struggle in silence.

This disparity will be highlighted in tomorrow’s (11th) rally alongside chef Jamie Oliver, who also has dyslexia, and his upcoming documentary will highlight the personal and widespread challenges that dyslexic students face in Britain.

The show looks at how outdated educational methods hold back dyslexic children and shares inspiring stories, including Jamie’s, to highlight how early diagnosis and new learning approaches can lead to success.

Sharing these stories is just the start. We need real changes to better support dyslexic students from the beginning. This means making sure that all teachers and other educational professionals get the training they need to be able to identify dyslexia early. We must give our educators the right knowledge and tools to help dyslexic students succeed. If we equip our teachers, we empower our students.

We also must make sure all schools have access to assistive technology, to reduce differences in education quality. These technologies, such as text-to-speech and speech-to-text software, can revolutionise learning for dyslexic students, making educational materials more accessible and learning more engaging.

As an MP, I've advocated for these changes by asking questions in Parliament, making Freedom of Information requests, and talking directly with ministers. But there's still much more to do.

Alongside advocates like Jamie Oliver and the broader dyslexic community, I am calling for the establishment of a national body dedicated to Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND). This body would oversee and ensure that every child, regardless of their geography, receives the support they deserve.

“Fix the System, Not the Kids" is more than just a phrase. It's a plan for fair education that recognises and supports every child's unique way of learning. Now is the time for deep and caring changes. We must build an education system that includes every child, regardless of their learning differences.

