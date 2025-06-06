Theatre shows are getting too long - it’s time to cut down the scripts

Theatre shows are getting too long - it’s time to cut down the scripts. Picture: Alamy

By Johnny Jenkins

Dame Rosemary Squire knows a thing or two about theatre.

As co-founder of the Ambassador Theatre Group - one of the most powerful forces in British theatre - her recent comments about run-times being too long should carry real weight. And she’s absolutely right.

Theatre shows in London are getting longer and not always for the right reasons. I love going to the West End, but lately I find myself checking my watch more than I used to. It’s not that I’m bored - far from it – it’s that so many productions seem reluctant to end.

No matter how strong the performances or the writing, I often leave thinking the same thing: that could’ve been tighter. A third shorter, even.

There’s a kind of theatrical sprawl creeping in, as if longer automatically means more profound. But the truth is, audiences are ready for sharper storytelling. Some of the best shows I’ve seen recently have kept it tight and reaped the benefits.

Imelda Staunton in Mrs Warren’s Profession at the Garrick Theatre was a masterclass in focus. The Choir of Man at the Arts Theatre was a joy - straight through, no interval, no wasted time. And Retrograde at the Apollo had real impact, partly because it never lingered too long.

When a show runs without an interval, it creates a different kind of energy - one that keeps the audience leaning in. There’s less disruption, more rhythm. And crucially, it makes the evening manageable for people who don’t live in central London.

Because this isn’t just an artistic point - it’s a practical one. I can hop on the tube and be home in half an hour. But thousands of theatre fans travel in from outside the capital.

A recent survey found that nearly 25% of day-trippers felt discouraged from seeing evening shows because of early public transport cutoffs. It’s a real issue and a real barrier.

Longer shows, especially those that creep past 10:30pm, can make the difference between someone booking a ticket or staying home.

And then there’s the interval. All too often it feels like it’s there not because the story demands it, but because the bar does. Of course theatres need to make money, but so many productions lose momentum when split in two. The best ones I’ve seen lately skip the break entirely and they’re better for it.

None of this is about dumbing down or rushing. It’s about tightening. Trimming. Honing. Trusting the audience enough to leave them wanting more - not looking at the clock.

Theatre should move us, surprise us, and stay with us, but it doesn’t need to overstay its welcome. A show that ends at 9:30 can hit just as hard, if not harder, than one that drags on to 11:00.

Shorter shows aren’t lesser shows. Sometimes, they’re better. Dame Rosemary Squire is right - and it’s time more of the industry listened.

