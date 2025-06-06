Theatre shows are getting too long - it’s time to cut down the scripts

6 June 2025, 10:45

Theatre shows are getting too long - it’s time to cut down the scripts.
Theatre shows are getting too long - it’s time to cut down the scripts. Picture: Alamy
Johnny Jenkins

By Johnny Jenkins

Dame Rosemary Squire knows a thing or two about theatre.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

As co-founder of the Ambassador Theatre Group - one of the most powerful forces in British theatre - her recent comments about run-times being too long should carry real weight. And she’s absolutely right.

Theatre shows in London are getting longer and not always for the right reasons. I love going to the West End, but lately I find myself checking my watch more than I used to. It’s not that I’m bored - far from it – it’s that so many productions seem reluctant to end.

No matter how strong the performances or the writing, I often leave thinking the same thing: that could’ve been tighter. A third shorter, even.

There’s a kind of theatrical sprawl creeping in, as if longer automatically means more profound. But the truth is, audiences are ready for sharper storytelling. Some of the best shows I’ve seen recently have kept it tight and reaped the benefits.

Imelda Staunton in Mrs Warren’s Profession at the Garrick Theatre was a masterclass in focus. The Choir of Man at the Arts Theatre was a joy - straight through, no interval, no wasted time. And Retrograde at the Apollo had real impact, partly because it never lingered too long.

When a show runs without an interval, it creates a different kind of energy - one that keeps the audience leaning in. There’s less disruption, more rhythm. And crucially, it makes the evening manageable for people who don’t live in central London.

Because this isn’t just an artistic point - it’s a practical one. I can hop on the tube and be home in half an hour. But thousands of theatre fans travel in from outside the capital.

A recent survey found that nearly 25% of day-trippers felt discouraged from seeing evening shows because of early public transport cutoffs. It’s a real issue and a real barrier.

Longer shows, especially those that creep past 10:30pm, can make the difference between someone booking a ticket or staying home.

And then there’s the interval. All too often it feels like it’s there not because the story demands it, but because the bar does. Of course theatres need to make money, but so many productions lose momentum when split in two. The best ones I’ve seen lately skip the break entirely and they’re better for it.

None of this is about dumbing down or rushing. It’s about tightening. Trimming. Honing. Trusting the audience enough to leave them wanting more - not looking at the clock.

Theatre should move us, surprise us, and stay with us,  but it doesn’t need to overstay its welcome. A show that ends at 9:30 can hit just as hard, if not harder, than one that drags on to 11:00.

Shorter shows aren’t lesser shows. Sometimes, they’re better. Dame Rosemary Squire is right - and it’s time more of the industry listened.

________________

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email opinion@lbc.co.uk

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

There’s still time to turn the tide on rising food and drink prices.

There’s still time to turn the tide on rising food and drink prices

3 hours ago

Power at risk: Nation-state attacks could black out Britain – so why aren’t we ready?

Power at risk: Nation-state attacks could black out Britain – so why aren’t we ready?

4 hours ago

British Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson and Prime Minister Keir Starmer today visited a school in Essex to outline the government's plans to extend free school meals to half a million children

Free school meals give every child the energy to give their all in the classroom, writes Bridget Phillipson

18 hours ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sean Diddy Combs is accused by former girlfriend Cassie Ventura of rape and years of abuse in a new lawsuit. -

Four-day sex parties 'became my job', Diddy’s ex-girlfriend testifies

The crash took place on the A25, between Bletchingly and Godstone.

Three-vehicle crash in Surrey kills three people, including 13-year-old boy

Catholic mourner clasps picture of Pope Francis

Pope Francis’ will and cause of death revealed, as mystery benefactor pays for funeral

FILE - Ksenia Khavana sits in a defendants’ cage in a court in Yekaterinburg, Russia, on June 20, 2024. Khavana, 33, was arrested in February on treason charges, accused of collecting money for Ukraine's military.

US ballerina Ksenia Karelina jailed in Russia for donating £40 to Ukraine charity freed following prisoner swap

Virginia Guiffre

Australian police say crash that left Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre with 'four days to live' was 'minor'

The baby was pronounced dead at the scene

Woman arrested after dead baby discovered in bag left outside Notting Hill church

Latest News

See more Latest News

Arsenal defender Gabriel who has committed his future to the club by agreeing a new long-term contract

Gabriel commits future to Arsenal with new long-term contract

Sep 28, 2022 - London, England, UK -Natasha Hamilton attending James Ingham's Jog-On to Cancer Part 8, Proud Cabaret Embankment

Atomic Kitten’s Natasha Hamilton reveals secret skin cancer battle

GEORGE WENDT, CHEERS, 1982

Cheers star George Wendt’s cause of death revealed after beloved actor dead at 76

In the last month (Left to right) Cameron Bradford, 21, was detained in Munich, Charlotte May Lee, 21, was seized at Bandaranaike Airport in Sri Lanka, and Bella May Culley, 18, was arrested at Tbilisi International Airport in Georgia

Why are so many Brits getting locked up abroad? Man who spent 18 years in infamous Thai prison speaks out
Beckham is said to be good friends with King Charles and the pair were seen chatting at the Chelsea Flower show last mont

Sir David Beckham? Football icon ‘set for knighthood’ in King’s Birthday Honours

Tinie Tempah has said that young people are 'losing that physical connection' by not being part of the UK's nightlife economy

Tinie Tempah says nightlife crisis means ‘losing that physical connection’

Despite the monthly price drop, property values have increased by more than £7,000 over the last year, Halifax said

Average UK house price slumps by £1,150 month-on-month, new Halifax research reveals

Sepsis patients in intensive care may benefit from statin therapy. Nurse pictured in intensive care unit

Statins can reduce sepsis deaths, study suggests

Caller Andy is worried for his 'human rights' if the UK leaves the ECHR

Caller Andy is worried for his 'human rights' if the UK leaves the ECHR

Callers react as the government U-turns on winter fuel payment

Callers react as the government U-turns on winter fuel payment