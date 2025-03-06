This is not the White House – this is Our House. It’s time to stop the aid cuts

6 March 2025, 12:37

This is not the White House – this is Our House. It’s time to stop the aid cuts.
This is not the White House – this is Our House. It’s time to stop the aid cuts. Picture: Supplied

By Adrian Lovett

There is a compelling case for bolstering the UK’s defence spending but paying for it entirely out of the aid budget was not the only option.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

On Tuesday night, as darkness fell across Westminster, the ONE Campaign sent an unambiguous message to the UK government: “Aid cuts will kill. This is not the White House, this is Our House. Think again. Stop the cuts.”

Armed with a projector, we splashed these words across the entire length of the Houses of Parliament. It was a direct response to the Prime Minister’s announcement last week that the government will slash international aid to fund an increase in defence spending.

Under this plan, the aid budget will fall from 0.5% to 0.3% of Gross National Income (GNI) from 2027, a cut of around 40% in real terms. This would put UK aid spending at its lowest level in over 25 years – at a time when crises are mounting, and the need for global leadership is becoming even more glaring.

Given the state of the world right now, there is a compelling case for bolstering the UK’s defence spending. But paying for it entirely out of the aid budget was not the only option on the table. As senior armed forces leaders have noted, aid and military spending are complementary, not contradictory.

It’s further proof that this was a political choice – and a self-defeating one at that.Aid is the first line of defence against the many hardships and injustices that wreak havoc on the lives of the world’s most vulnerable people. This short-sighted move will hamper Britain’s ability to respond to crises abroad, including pandemics, natural disasters and famines. Beyond the cruelty, it’s also a false economy. Aid supports education abroad, and fosters closer trade links. Cutting these programmes will slow economic development, from which we all benefit.

The only winners are those who want to sow instability, extremism and conflict. Although the effects will be felt most acutely elsewhere, Britain itself may well become a less safe, healthy and prosperous country as a result.This move follows the announcement by the White House to terminate over two-thirds of the US’s international aid contracts, grants and agreements, which was met with widespread alarm. Britain should have bucked this trend – instead it has chosen to follow it blindly.

This is not who we are as a country. The Prime Minister should think again, and stop the cuts.

________________

Adrian Lovett is the UK Executive Director of the ONE Campaign.

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email views@lbc.co.uk

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

Endometriosis, menopause, and wait times – the women’s health crisis we can’t ignore.

Endometriosis, menopause, and wait times – the women’s health crisis we can’t ignore

2 hours ago

Forget oil, the real battle is for rare earth minerals - so why are we letting China win?

Forget oil, the real battle is for rare earth minerals - so why are we letting China win?

3 hours ago

Audiobooks, comics, and football – this World Book Day, let’s celebrate every way children read

Audiobooks, comics, and football – this World Book Day, let’s celebrate every way children read

6 hours ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

YouTube star Andrew Cross has died at the age of 36

YouTuber Andrew Cross dies aged 36 after being taken off life support weeks after horror crash

A former British soldier has been captured by Russian forces while fighting for Ukraine, state media has claimed.

British ex-soldier sentenced to 19 years in Russian jail after being caught fighting for Ukraine

Police continue to hunt Kyle Clifford, who is wanted in connection with the murder of John Hunt's family.

Crossbow killer ‘tricked his way into victims’ home by telling his ex's mother ‘he was dropping off some of her stuff'

Watch the moment a 400 kilo dolphin landed on a fishing boat in New Zealand.

Watch the shocking moment a 400 kilo dolphin crashes onto a boat in New Zealand

Emma Raducanu breaks her silence.

'I couldn’t see the ball through the tears’: Emma Raducanu breaks silence on stalker hell

North Koraen Leader Kim Jong Un (L) and sister Kim Yo Jong attend the Inter-Korean Summit at the Peace House on April 27, 2018 in Panmunjom, South Korea.

Kim Jong Un’s sister threatens response after US aircraft carrier deployed in South Korea

Latest News

See more Latest News

Ukrainian soldiers and drone operators set up a drone with a missile at night, preparing it to fly and target Russian positions on the frontline.

UK announces deal to send £30m of attack drones to Ukraine, as Defence Secretary visits Washington
Police crime scene tape UK

Girl, 12, dies after being hit by car while getting off school bus

The stunning moment a robber was kicked out of a shop by a customer with a black belt in karate.

Moment robber gets shock of his life when high heel wearing customer turns out to be a black belt in karate
b

Winter 'certainly not over' for NHS warn health chiefs - as near record levels of people in hospital with norovirus
President Zelenskyy thanked European leaders for their support

'You stayed with us': Zelenskyy thanks European leaders at emergency defence summit

c

Captain Tom Moore's daughter's £2m house goes up for sale again

Around 40 firefighters battled to extinguish the huge fire at a mixed-use building on Tottenham Street in Euston

Man in hospital after being pulled from flames in central London fire

A ten-year-old girl died when a car crashed through a fence and onto a sports pitch

Girl, 10, died after being hit by car on football pitch in Kendal, police say

President Trump Hosts Ukrainian President Zelensky At The White House

Defence secretary to hold talks in Washington on Trump's decision to pause intelligence-sharing with Ukraine
Reeves has one month to save health and social care

Rachel Reeves has one month to save health and social care from a £16bn jobs tax bombshell