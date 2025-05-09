Thomas and Friends’ lost pilot is a reminder of the lasting power of childhood television

By Ian McCue

Today marks a truly special occasion, the 80th anniversary of Thomas & Friends.

To celebrate we will be unveiling for the very first time the original pilot episode of Thomas the Tank Engine & Friends from 1983.

This episode, a piece of television history, was originally produced by Britt Allcroft, as a test episode before the first series premiered the following year in 1984. The test footage has never been seen since and was presumed lost. The existence of a pilot has long been rumoured within the fan community who have been theorising and sleuthing about its contents for years. The truth is that tucked away in Mattel's archive were three film cans containing 35mm trims from the pilot episode and today we’re delighted to finally reveal it to the world.

My involvement in the restoration of this pilot has been a wonderful experience, almost like taking a journey back in time. Our team worked with extreme care and diligence to restore the episode, using the original pilot script as a guide, stitching together film trims that are now over 40 years old, revealing a glimpse into the very beginnings of Thomas & Friends. The result is a nostalgic look back at the origins of what fans have fallen in love with over the years.

As well as the amazing visual achievement of the restoration, the episode features never-before-heard voiceover by Ringo Starr, Thomas & Friends’ most iconic narrator. We also enlisted the help of Mike O’Donnell, one of the original series’ composers to create a new bespoke musical arrangement for this special episode, which made me feel emotional hearing it for the first time.

Everyone here at Mattel continues to feel a tremendous amount of responsibility for the franchise. To this day Thomas & Friends continues to be one of the most beloved children’s characters, but its magic and brilliance can be traced back to one incredible man - the late Reverend Wilbert Awdry.

As the author and creator of the original Railway Series, the Reverend Awdry’s influence is felt just as strongly today as it ever has been, 80 years since the release of the first book. Thomas & Friends’ enduring popularity is a testament to his legacy. This anniversary is an opportunity to celebrate the timeless stories, characters, and the lessons of friendship and adventure that have resonated across generations. For us, it’s also a celebration of the incredible creative talents who have poured their hearts into this series, especially the late Britt Allcroft, whose creative vision brought the Railway Series books to the TV screen, delighting audiences worldwide to this day.

To mark the anniversary, we’re also offering fans the chance to own a piece of Thomas & Friends history! In partnership with Propstore, we are auctioning some original characters and props from the iconic live action model television series. We also have some special items signed by friends of Thomas who have lent their voice to the show over the years, such as Olivia Colman, Eddie Redmayne and Hugh Bonneville. All of the NET proceeds from the auction will be donated to The National Autistic Society, the UK’s leading charity that provides support, guidance and advice for autistic people and their families.

Thomas & Friends holds a special place in the hearts of many children and adults with autism, which we were thrilled to recognise in 2022 by introducing Bruno the Brake Car, the show’s first autistic character. We’re delighted that this auction allows us a chance to give back to the community that has shown so much love for Thomas over the years.

We couldn’t be more thrilled to bring this auction to fans and to share the never-before seen pilot, which was an eye-opening and rewarding process, creating a remarkable piece of media history. We hope that fans young and old will sit down together to enjoy it and celebrate 80 years of Thomas & Friends!

Ian McCue was the Creative Producer for the Thomas & Friends TV series from 2012 to 2020 and continues to work with Mattel on the beloved children’s franchise.

