A breathalyser test for tired drivers could save lives. The government must act now

14 March 2025, 13:49

A breathalyser test for tired drivers could save lives. The government must act now.
A breathalyser test for tired drivers could save lives. The government must act now. Picture: Alamy

By Caitlin Taylor

Today on World Sleep Day, the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA) wants people to wake up to the dangers of driving while fatigued, particularly for those who drive for work or commute long distances.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The alarming statistics

Recent data paints a troubling picture. In 2023 alone, Department for Transport statistics show that there were 431 collisions leading to deaths or serious injuries, and 1,276 collisions overall, linked to tiredness. The South East region consistently reports the highest number of fatigue-related collisions, with 311 incidents - a steady increase in such incidents over the past five years. Research suggests fatigue can be a contributory factor in up to 20% of road collisions and up to one-quarter of fatal and serious collisions.

The science behind fatigue

Fatigue impairs driving ability similar to drink or drug driving but gets less attention. This must change. Fatigue slows reaction times, reduces awareness, and affects decision-making, putting everyone at risk.” Studies indicate that staying awake for 18 hours affects driving ability to a degree similar to having a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of 0.05%, the legal limit in Scotland.

20 hours without sleep equates to a BAC of 0.08%, the legal limit in England, Wales, and Northern Ireland.

What RoSPA is asking for

Alongside urging individual drivers to never start a journey if they feel drowsy, and ensure they stop and rest if they begin to feel drowsy behind the wheel, RoSPA is calling on employers to urgently address this issue by ensuring that workers are sufficiently rested to work and travel safely.

Fatigue management should be part of risk assessments and developed in consultation with employees and promoting healthcare treatment and screening for sleep disorders among staff, especially high-risk workers like drivers, is crucial.

Our charity also wants the UK Government to take a lead by introducing a standardised protocol for assessing fatigue at the scene of road traffic collisions, similar to breathalyser tests for alcohol. Public awareness campaigns should highlight the risks of drowsy driving, targeting high-risk groups such as shift workers.

Read our factsheet on drowsy driving here.

________________

Caitlin Taylor is Road Safety Manager at RoSPA.

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email views@lbc.co.uk

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

Revolution, not evolution, required to fix ailing NHS

Revolution, not evolution, required to fix ailing NHS

3 hours ago

Dog theft is on the rise

Dog theft is a spiralling crisis in the UK - here's who is stealing our pets, and why

20 hours ago

The government's new plan to combat foreign influence has an impressive name and not much bite.

The government's new plan to combat foreign influence has an impressive name and not much bite

1 day ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Claudiu-Karol Kondor was murdered by Mark Ross

Thief jailed for life for murdering Amazon delivery driver who was trying to stop him stealing van

x

'I went out for lunch and came back a millionaire': Dad-of-four celebrates impromptu £1million scratchcard win

Putin aide Yuri Ushakov has said a ceasefire will be a 'temporary respite'

Kremlin aide dismisses short-term ceasefire as ‘temporary respite’ for Ukraine

The couple were found dead at home in Holstein Way, Abbey Wood

Man and woman die in ‘unexplained’ circumstances at home in London

Royal pythons rescued by Knaresborough Exotic Rescue

Woman's horror as ex-boyfriend leaves behind 70 snakes after breakup

Poundland branch in London.

Discount chain set to be sold as high street shops face shutdown threat

Latest News

See more Latest News

The flag was removed by police on Friday.

Man arrested after 'sick' Nazi flag flown outside church in Welsh village

Trump said he will end the 'mess' of the Ukraine war

Trump hails 'good and productive' talks with Russia as he urges Putin to spare lives of Ukrainian troops
Boy, 17, appears in court charged with the murder of Lathaniel Burrell in South London

Boy, 17, appears in court charged with the murder of Lathaniel Burrell in South London

Lydia Mugambe, who took "advantage of her status" over the young Ugandan women, insisted she was “not a criminal” as police took her in, body cam footage shows.

Moment United Nations judge tells police 'I have immunity' as she's arrested after forcing woman to work as her slave
Russell Brand book signing - Gateshead

Russell Brand sued for £220,000 by publisher over failure to write two self-help books

British military in 'sorry state' and needs 'well north of 3% of GDP for a decade', ex-Army chief warns

British military in 'sorry state' and needs 'well north of 3% of GDP for a decade', ex-Army chief warns
Kenyan President William Ruto's motorcade

British pensioner killed in hit-and-run by Kenyan president’s motorcade

Speaking to LBC’s Nick Ferrari, Sir Peter Wall warned Vladimir Putin will “not come to the party” on the terms currently being put forward for a ceasefire in Ukraine.

Ukraine ceasefire is ‘not at all close’ and could take 'years,’ former chief of British army tells LBC
Hamas accepts deal to release American-Israeli hostage Edan Alexander and bodies of four dual-nationals

Hamas accepts deal to release American-Israeli hostage Edan Alexander and bodies of four dual-nationals
Letby, a former nurse at Countess of Cheshire Hospital, was convicted of murdering seven babies, and attempting to murder six more

Letby lawyer says police have made 'huge mistake' as hospital staff open to gross negligence manslaughter charges