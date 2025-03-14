A breathalyser test for tired drivers could save lives. The government must act now

A breathalyser test for tired drivers could save lives. The government must act now. Picture: Alamy

By Caitlin Taylor

Today on World Sleep Day, the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA) wants people to wake up to the dangers of driving while fatigued, particularly for those who drive for work or commute long distances.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The alarming statistics

Recent data paints a troubling picture. In 2023 alone, Department for Transport statistics show that there were 431 collisions leading to deaths or serious injuries, and 1,276 collisions overall, linked to tiredness. The South East region consistently reports the highest number of fatigue-related collisions, with 311 incidents - a steady increase in such incidents over the past five years. Research suggests fatigue can be a contributory factor in up to 20% of road collisions and up to one-quarter of fatal and serious collisions.

The science behind fatigue

Fatigue impairs driving ability similar to drink or drug driving but gets less attention. This must change. Fatigue slows reaction times, reduces awareness, and affects decision-making, putting everyone at risk.” Studies indicate that staying awake for 18 hours affects driving ability to a degree similar to having a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of 0.05%, the legal limit in Scotland.

20 hours without sleep equates to a BAC of 0.08%, the legal limit in England, Wales, and Northern Ireland.

What RoSPA is asking for

Alongside urging individual drivers to never start a journey if they feel drowsy, and ensure they stop and rest if they begin to feel drowsy behind the wheel, RoSPA is calling on employers to urgently address this issue by ensuring that workers are sufficiently rested to work and travel safely.

Fatigue management should be part of risk assessments and developed in consultation with employees and promoting healthcare treatment and screening for sleep disorders among staff, especially high-risk workers like drivers, is crucial.

Our charity also wants the UK Government to take a lead by introducing a standardised protocol for assessing fatigue at the scene of road traffic collisions, similar to breathalyser tests for alcohol. Public awareness campaigns should highlight the risks of drowsy driving, targeting high-risk groups such as shift workers.

Read our factsheet on drowsy driving here.

________________

Caitlin Taylor is Road Safety Manager at RoSPA.

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email views@lbc.co.uk