Tobacco tax in crisis: time for a national reckoning on revenue, health and crime

17 June 2025, 07:49

Tobacco tax in crisis: time for a national reckoning on revenue, health and crime
Tobacco tax in crisis: time for a national reckoning on revenue, health and crime. Picture: LBC/Getty

By Stephen Rooney

For 400 years, governments have regarded the taxation of smoking as both a reliable income source and an effective way of warning about its negative health effects.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

But we have now reached a tipping point where not only has tobacco excise become a volatile, poor-quality revenue stream, it is also no longer an effective deterrent.

And this week the HM Revenue & Customs will publish new data which will bring into sharp focus the growing crisis facing Britain’s excise regime.

It was King James I, an early critic of smoking, who in 1604 introduced the first tobacco tariffs, set then at a rate of 6 shillings and 8 pence per pound of tobacco.

Since then, successive governments have refined these early initiatives into a well-established system of taxation.

Over the past two decades, tobacco taxation has raised £189 billion for the Treasury, consistently contributing around £8-10bn to total annual government revenues.

During the same period, the incidence of smoking has fallen from 23.9% of the adult population to 11.9%.

We at Imperial Brands, the UK’s largest provider of tobacco headquartered in this country, fully recognise the health impacts of the products we sell.

And we therefore have a serious role to play in this highly regulated market environment. We enable government objectives, in particular by collecting excise revenue. We serve those adults who choose to smoke. And we offer a responsible range of smoke-free alternative nicotine products.

However, over the past few years we have observed with growing concern as excise revenues have fallen, while at the same time the long-term reduction in smoking incidence has stalled.

Indeed, in a recent study, University College London found since 2020, in some UK regions smoking rates are increasing again.

This Thursday [19 June], the Treasury will publish the latest figures quantifying the gap between the expected sum raised by tobacco excise and the actual amount received.

We expect the government will state that this gap has grown from 14.5% or £1.7 billion in 2022-235 to around 20% or £2.5 billion in 2023-2024.

Our own data suggests that the official methodology significantly underestimates the gravity of the situation. We believe the actual gap now exceeds £4.5 billion.

The reason is simple. Successive above-inflation excise rises have made British duty-paid tobacco among the least affordable in the developed world.

Indeed, gram for gram, rolling tobacco is now more expensive than silver.

This lack of affordability has stimulated a growing illicit trade in tobacco backed by serious and organised crime gangs.

According to surveys of discarded empty packs, around four out of every 10 cigarettes smoked in the UK has avoided paying British government excise.

With a pack of 20 on the black market costing just £5, the actual cost of smoking for many is in fact becoming more rather than less affordable – disincentivising smokers from quitting.

For the sake of our public finances, public health - and public order – it is time now for a national debate on how we tax tobacco and control the criminals who peddle illegal products.

Doing nothing is no longer an option.

__________________________

Stephen Rooney is UK Senior Government Affairs Manager at Imperial Brands

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email opinion@lbc.co.uk

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

I was arrested under Suella Braverman's illegal protest crackdown - now Labour has a duty to put it right.

I was arrested under Suella Braverman's illegal protest crackdown - now Labour has a duty to put it right

1 hour ago

"Labour’s infrastructure announcement this morning was nothing short of a shambles," Gareth Bacon writes.

Labour’s infrastructure announcement was nothing short of a shambles, writes Gareth Bacon

13 hours ago

Child sexual exploitation is a national crisis, not a local problem. Our inquiry must have the power to match.

Child sexual exploitation is a national crisis, not a local problem. Our inquiry must have the power to match

20 hours ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sean Diddy Combs is accused by former girlfriend Cassie Ventura of rape and years of abuse in a new lawsuit. -

Four-day sex parties 'became my job', Diddy’s ex-girlfriend testifies

The crash took place on the A25, between Bletchingly and Godstone.

Three-vehicle crash in Surrey kills three people, including 13-year-old boy

Catholic mourner clasps picture of Pope Francis

Pope Francis’ will and cause of death revealed, as mystery benefactor pays for funeral

FILE - Ksenia Khavana sits in a defendants’ cage in a court in Yekaterinburg, Russia, on June 20, 2024. Khavana, 33, was arrested in February on treason charges, accused of collecting money for Ukraine's military.

US ballerina Ksenia Karelina jailed in Russia for donating £40 to Ukraine charity freed following prisoner swap

Virginia Guiffre

Australian police say crash that left Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre with 'four days to live' was 'minor'

The baby was pronounced dead at the scene

Woman arrested after dead baby discovered in bag left outside Notting Hill church

Latest News

See more Latest News

AIR INDIA 787 DREAMLINER

Air India flight to London cancelled days after Dreamliner disaster killed at least 270

Kim's family decribed the star as an 'incredibly kind, caring, charismatic and strong person.'

How Clean is Your House? star Kim Woodburn dies aged 83 after a short illness as tributes pour in
Dumont Road, Stoke Newington.

40 firefighters tackle suspected gas explosion in north-east London as police probe underway
Government 'quietly drops' fight for tougher anti-protest laws used to arrest climate activist Greta Thunberg

Government 'quietly drops' fight for tougher anti-protest laws used to arrest climate activist Greta Thunberg
Matthew Perry attends 'The Circle' screening during the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival at BMCC Tribeca PAC on April 26, 2017 in New York City.

Doctor to plead guilty to supplying Friends star Matthew Perry with ketamine

The son of a woman who died while skydiving said she was "just trying something new" when her family lost her.

‘Caring’ mother-of-four who died while skydiving was ‘just trying something new’, son says

NHS 999 staff are quitting and suffering burnout caused by the "relentless pressure" of calls, according to new research.

NHS 999 staff quitting and suffering burnout due to ‘relentless pressure’ of calls, research finds
Using a mobile phone to use TikTok video sharing site

Warning issued over people posting medical procedures on TikTok or Instagram 'for likes'

Ben Kentish caller

Caller John feels ‘ashamed to be British’ amid grooming gangs inquiry

Caller Vicky: 'How can girls stay safe from grooming gangs? Stay away from men'

Vicky: 'How can girls stay safe from grooming gangs? Stay away from men'