Too much for Brexiteers, too little for Remainers – could that be the sign of a genuinely balanced UK-EU deal?

By Andrew Parkes

The proposed new deal between the UK and the EU could be said to be a balanced one as neither side of the Brexit argument are happy with it - Remainers are saying it does not go far enough, while Brexiteers say it goes too far.

This could be because the proposals remove a number of hurdles for trade between the UK and the EU, or if you look down the other end of the telescope, the EU and the UK.

These hurdles, such as the checks on food, will make it easier for British farmers etc. to trade in Europe, while also increasing the ability of their European counterparts to trade into the UK.

The increased competition will lead to a number of UK winners, specifically where businesses are more efficient or have a better product than the European equivalent, and it will now be easier for them to sell into Europe. The proposed UK participation in the EU defence fund springs to mind as an area where we have a number of world leading companies who will benefit from easier access to EU orders.

However, there could be losers, for instance if an EU company is better prepared than its UK competitor.

The same argument can be made with regard to youth travel and employment.

Some businesses will welcome the chance to get their young European workers back, while others will fret about the loss of opportunities for local youths to work.

One of the biggest bugbears of the Brexit debate should still be safely in its cage, however. We will have to wait for the details, but one can expect there to be little to no chance that the “dreaded” Court of Justice of the EU (CJEU), will have the final say over the any disputes between the UK and the EU, which if correct is a big win for the UK.

That being said, given that in tax disputes the CJEU more often found for the taxpayer than the tax authority, not having the CJEU in charge could mean British businesses pay more tax on their profits.

Finally, of course, the biggest win of all comes from the ability to use the fast lane at the airport.

Slightly tongue in cheek, but also an actual benefit for the large number of UK businesses providing services into the EU and for whom delays at the airport are a real cost.

Andrew Parkes is National Technical Director at Andersen LLP.

