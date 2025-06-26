I was tortured for eight years in Iran's notorious Evin Prison - the UK must not turn its back on survivors like me

26 June 2025, 12:01

I was tortured for eight years in Iran's notorious Evin Prison - the UK must not turn its back on survivors like me.
I was tortured for eight years in Iran's notorious Evin Prison - the UK must not turn its back on survivors like me. Picture: Freedom From Torture
Nasrin Parvaz

By Nasrin Parvaz

When I heard about the recent airstrikes on Evin prison, my heart broke.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

I can’t stop thinking about my fellow prisoners. People held in Evin have already suffered so much, and now this. For those of us who’ve been imprisoned, moments like this bring all the painful memories flooding back. All I can see are the faces of friends lost to executions.

For all of us – those still inside Iran or living in exile – these attacks are nothing short of psychological torture. Families wait in agony for news. Survivors like me relive their worst nightmares.

It’s been more than thirty years since I was imprisoned, but I remember it like it happened yesterday. I was held for eight years, threatened with sexual violence. And tortured. My ‘crime’? Speaking out against human rights abuses, state executions and women’s inequality. For this they called me a spy.

When I fled for my life, I left everything behind – my family, my friends, my home. Arriving in the UK, I had nothing. I felt so lost and alone. But I was lucky. I escaped. I’ve been able to heal, to rebuild, to find my voice again.

Now, I use my voice through writing, art, and activism. These are powerful tools for survivors like me. Sharing my story means I can raise awareness of the horrors still happening in Iran. Being able to do this has helped give my life meaning after everything I lost.

This year, on the United Nations International Day in Support of Victims of Torture, I stood with Freedom from Torture to unveil billboards across London, amplifying survivors’ voices. As conflict and repression escalate around the world, we’re calling for renewed public support to end torture.

My words now stand tall in Shadwell, East London: “I spoke out against executions in my country. I was tortured for it.” I am one of the lucky ones. I can stand here today and speak proudly and freely. But my heart aches for those still silenced, those being tortured for the simple act of standing up for what’s right.

The torturers tried to take my voice. But through therapy, writing and art, I reclaimed it. And now, our words are displayed for all to see. People need to understand why survivors like me are targeted: for standing up for basic rights, for falling in love, for dreaming of equality or just wanting to exist peacefully.

We’re asking the British public to stand with us – to welcome us as neighbours, as survivors, as people rebuilding our lives in safety. At this critical moment, when the UK Government threatens to weaken vital protections for survivors, we urge the country to stand firm: the absolute ban on torture must be upheld, with no exceptions. I believe the British people will choose compassion over cruelty. We need to remember that silence only helps the torturers, so together we must be louder.

________________

Nas­rin Par­vaz became a civ­il rights activist when the Islam­ic regime took pow­er in 1979. She was arrest­ed in 1982, tor­tured and impris­oned for eight years. Par­vaz is the author of One Woman’s Strug­gle in Iran: A Prison Mem­oir and The Secret Let­ters from X to A.

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email opinion@lbc.co.uk

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

Rebuilding the NHS will give working class communities the change they deserve, Andrew Pakes writes.

Rebuilding the NHS will give working class communities the change they deserve

17 hours ago

x

Keir Starmer is trapped between Mr Rock and Mr Hard Place on welfare cuts, writes Andrew Marr

19 hours ago

America's new socialist mayor could show Keir Starmer how to beat Reform.

America's new socialist mayor could show Keir Starmer how to beat Reform

22 hours ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sean Diddy Combs is accused by former girlfriend Cassie Ventura of rape and years of abuse in a new lawsuit. -

Four-day sex parties 'became my job', Diddy’s ex-girlfriend testifies

The crash took place on the A25, between Bletchingly and Godstone.

Three-vehicle crash in Surrey kills three people, including 13-year-old boy

Catholic mourner clasps picture of Pope Francis

Pope Francis’ will and cause of death revealed, as mystery benefactor pays for funeral

FILE - Ksenia Khavana sits in a defendants’ cage in a court in Yekaterinburg, Russia, on June 20, 2024. Khavana, 33, was arrested in February on treason charges, accused of collecting money for Ukraine's military.

US ballerina Ksenia Karelina jailed in Russia for donating £40 to Ukraine charity freed following prisoner swap

Virginia Guiffre

Australian police say crash that left Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre with 'four days to live' was 'minor'

The baby was pronounced dead at the scene

Woman arrested after dead baby discovered in bag left outside Notting Hill church

Latest News

See more Latest News

Three people have been taken to hospital after an explosion in Halifax

Three taken to hospital and 14 homes evacuated after explosion ‘like nuclear bomb going off’ at house
Breaking News

Three people rushed to hospital after double-decker college bus crashes into river

Denis Villeneuve has been directing films since the late 1990s

'Die hard' Bond fan Denis Villeneuve to direct next 007 outing

Faith Kipyegon will try and become the first woman to run a sub-four minute mile

Faith Kipyegon ready to make history with sub-four minute mile effort

Amia, 15 (L) looks after her mother Lacey (R) who has fibromyalgia which often leaves her bedbound

Young carers face funding crisis and long waiting lists for mental health support, charity boss warns
.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor says she discusses toxic masculinity with her five sons

Hannah, Carol and Louise Hunt

‘She saved my life’: John Hunt and surviving daughter ‘breathe life’ back into family lost at hands of crossbow killer
Cristiano Ronaldo has confirmed he intends to stay with Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo set to sign new two-year contract at Al-Nassr

James O'Brien meet-cute

Emilia explains why fewer young people are using dating apps to James O’Brien

Nick Ferrari caller

Caller Martyn says the UK needs a ‘Trump-style figure’ in power