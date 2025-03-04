Trade wars have no winners: Trump's tarrifs mean another headache for Rachel Reeves

4 March 2025, 13:55

Although breaching her commitments will be politically difficult, Reeves now has the excuse that the upending of the post-war international order leaves her with no other options.
Although breaching her commitments will be politically difficult, Reeves now has the excuse that the upending of the post-war international order leaves her with no other options. Picture: Alamy

By Jo Michell

If newly-imposed tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China remain in place and are met with counter-measures, the world will find itself on the brink of a major trade war.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It appears likely that Trump will also impose tariffs on the European Union. Given that the UK, like the US, runs a large trade deficit, and following Starmer's recent obsequious performance at the White House, the UK may be spared for now.

Avoiding direct tariffs will only partially limit the economic pain felt in the UK. One of the few things that economists agree on is that trade wars have no winners: the outcome will be higher inflation, weaker growth and higher interest rates across the world.

As a relatively small open economy, the UK is vulnerable to any disruptions in global trade. Tariffs on the EU will be particularly harmful because lower European growth will reduce demand for UK exports from our largest trading partner.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves is already facing an almost impossible balancing act: having promised not to increase taxes on 'working people' and to commit to self-imposed fiscal rules, she was boxed in before Trump's election. Higher than expected wage growth has led to bets on rapid rate cuts by the Bank of England being scaled back.

Starmer's commitment to raise defence spending – only partly funded by the shameful decision to reduce overseas aid – alongside likely forecasts of lower growth and higher interest rates from the Office for Budget Responsibility later this month will leave even less wriggle room.

Once the additional effects of higher global inflation, higher interest rates and lost export demand are added, it looks all but impossible that Reeves will be able to meet her self-imposed fiscal rules. European Union countries are already preparing to loosen their rules on government borrowing, activating an 'escape clause' which allows member states to increase borrowing without breaching EU rules.

In order to avoid cuts to domestic government spending, Reeves should follow suit and revisit her commitments on taxes and debt. Higher income taxes for those on upper middle incomes look increasingly hard to avoid. Further increases in borrowing may also be unavoidable in the short term. Although breaching her commitments will be politically difficult, Reeves now has the excuse that the upending of the post-war international order leaves her with no other options.

________________

Jo Michell is a professor of economics at the University of the West of England.

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email views@lbc.co.uk

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

I have a big problem with small plates.

I have a big problem with small plates

5 hours ago

Scrapping leasehold for new flats isn’t enough – what about those already trapped?

Scrapping leasehold for new flats isn’t enough – what about those already trapped?

5 hours ago

It's time to ban plastic chewing gum

It's time to ban plastic chewing gum for the health of our planet and ourselves

16 hours ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Government announced its plans to ban new leasehold flats and make commonhold the default tenure, in a bid to give homeowners greater control over their properties.

New leasehold flats set to be banned as centuries-old ‘feudal’ system to be abolished, Government says

Paddington Bear statue cut in half.

Two men charged after Paddington Bear statue cut in half and stolen from bench

Emily Rose Browning, who was a teacher at Gladstone Primary School in Cardiff, has been described as “a kind, caring, beautiful young lady” by those who knew her.

Tributes pour in for ‘one of a kind’ young teacher who died suddenly aged just 24

Bryonie Gawith with Denisty, Oscar and Aubree Birtle, who all died in the fire

Third man charged with murder following Bradford house fire that left mother and her three young children dead

Britain and France are proposing a one-month truce between Russia and Ukraine

'One-month truce' proposed for Ukraine to protect air, sea and energy targets from Russian attack

Exclusive
Peace talks between the US and Ukraine at the White House descended into chaos

Zelenskyy prepared to return to US for 'constructive dialogue' after peace talks descend into chaos at White House

Latest News

See more Latest News

Ch Insp Andy George, leader of the UK’s black and Asian police officers is under investigation for a tweet criticising the firearms officer that shot dead Chris Kaba.

Leader of black and Asian police officers investigated for ‘free speech’ tweet on Chris Kaba case
A Gail's Bakery store in Windsor, Berkshire.

Trendy bakery Gail’s accused of hypocrisy for ‘binning sandwiches every few hours’

Couple who had sex with pet pug 'wallowed in a swamp of sexual depravity' in 'worst case' judge has ever seen

A couple who had sex with pet pug 'wallowed in a swamp of sexual depravity' in 'worst case' judge has ever seen
President Trump Hosts Ukrainian President Zelensky At The White House

Backlash after JD Vance branded Britain 'a random country that hasn't fought a war in 30 years'
Westfield Stratford

'Could've killed someone': Police investigating after viral video shows teen throwing footrest from top floor of shopping centre
The BBC has pulled the documentary from iPlayer while it does more 'due diligence'

BBC chief suggests controversial TV show on Gaza could still be reinstated

McDonnell Douglas Boeing F-15E Strike Eagle, strike fighter and bomber based at RAF lakenheath, Suffolk UK

US set to house nuclear weapons in Britain for first time in decades - at location 'targeted by Russian drones'
Racing commentator John Hunt raised the alarm after finding his wife Carol, 61, and two daugthers seriously injured at their home in Bushey

Crossbow triple killer ‘raped ex in act of spite’ before murdering family of racing commentator, court hears
Donald Trump

Trump issues ban on 'illegal' college protests as he threatens students with arrest and deportation
Undated TV still from With Love, Meghan. Pictured: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. See PA Feature SHOWBIZ Download Reviews. WARNING: This picture must only be used to accompany PA Feature SHOWBIZ Download Reviews.

'I'm Sussex now': Meghan Markle says she's missed her ‘creativity’ as new lifestyle series lands on Netflix