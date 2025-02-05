Trump and Netanyahu’s plan for Gaza is ethnic cleansing - stand against it or be complicit

Trump and Netanyahu’s plan for Gaza is ethnic cleansing - stand against it or be complicit. Picture: Alamy

By Hannah Weisfeld

As of yesterday, following President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu’s meeting in the White House, permanent displacement and forcible transfer of 2.5 million Gazans is now on the cards.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Thrown in for good measure is a US occupation of Gaza and a decision in the next month on whether the USA will allow Israel to annex the West Bank.

In other words – the permanent expulsion of Palestinians from their homeland and the complete takeover of this land by the USA and Israel.

We should take President Trump’s words very seriously. In the short term this announcement puts the continuation of the cease-fire and the lives of the remaining hostages at grave risk.

Of course, the Palestinian people will not agree to be permanently displaced and give up on their right to live in freedom and dignity in a Palestinian state. The region will be plunged into further catastrophic war, with innocent Israelis and Palestinians continuing to pay with their lives.

There are 14 million Israelis and Palestinians living between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean Sea. If the last 16 months have taught the world anything, it is that without both peoples having freedom, dignity and security, there will be no freedom, dignity or security for anyone.

The UK government must now use the weight of its diplomatic leverage and its relationship with its allies to unequivocally oppose this and ensure it can never become a reality. Those that are Israel’s closest friends and allies – in the international community and in Jewish communities worldwide - must call this what it is: ethnic cleansing.

This is not complicated; it does not contain shades of grey that can be debated. It is quite simply a grave violation of human rights and an unbelievably dangerous thing to even suggest.

Those that pay lip service to the notion of an independent Palestinian state alongside a State of Israel and claim to believe in a peaceful future for Israelis and Palestinians, and now choose to remain silent will be complicit if any part of Trump’s plan comes to fruition. It is time to speak out and prevent this catastrophe.

________________

Hannah Weisfeld is the Executive Director and founder of Yachad.

LBC Views provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email views@lbc.co.uk