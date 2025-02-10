We need to bring back plastic straws - it’s better for the environment, and Trump getting rid of paper makes sense

10 February 2025, 16:11 | Updated: 10 February 2025, 17:19

Trump is right - we need to bring back plastic straws, it’s better for the environment
Trump is right - we need to bring back plastic straws, it’s better for the environment. Picture: LBC
Michael Laurier

By Michael Laurier

President Trump is expected to sign another Executive Order this week, this time overturning Biden’s ban on plastic straws, and it’s the correct thing to do.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It may seem counterintuitive, but this sort of policy shift should be encouraged globally - the original ban on peripheral items like straws is nothing more than gesture politics. 

It’s actually better for the environment to use plastic thanks to its excellent life-cycle assessment.  Traditional plastics made from polyethylene (PE) and polypropylene (PP) have minimal CO2 emissions compared to many other materials.

The only problem is when it escapes into the open environment.  Having avoided collection it cannot be recycled within a circular economy, creating microplastics that float around our oceans for decades. This is why we need to be using the innovative new plastics available - like Symphony's NbR resin - rather than the typical material we’ve been using for decades. 

It’s available around the world today, including in the UK and US, and contains 20% less fossil-derived material that will quickly biodegrade if exposed to the open environment. 

It’s no more expensive than traditional plastic and doesn’t require any special environmental conditions. To begin its decomposition all it needs is oxygen, which then converts the plastic into a biodegradable material.  

Once that’s happened, bacteria and fungi biodegrade the material into CO2, water and humus - a type of nutrient rich soil that can be reused in agriculture.

Unfortunately, given the outright ban on plastics, these types of materials have often been thrown to the wayside - left to naturally biodegrade without consideration. 

Where previous administrations have been difficult to engage with, resulting in them often being misinformed, it appears the Trump administration may be listening more closely.

The technology is supported by legislation around the world, and the US American Society for Testing and Materials (ATSM) has established a global standard for it.

These bodies ensure that materials are biodegradable and non-toxic. With this backing, the only thing standing in the way of its mass adoption is policy itself. 

It’s a material that can keep both sides of the political divide happy whilst having a low impact on plastic manufacturing lines and dramatically reducing plastic’s burden on the environment.

We may not like to admit it, but President Trump may have just fired the starting pistol on sustainable plastic.

Michael Laurier is the CEO of environmental technology leaders Symphony Environmental.

LBC Views provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email views@lbc.co.uk

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

Trump's got it right with the Department of Government Efficiency and Britain needs one– before it’s too late

Trump's got it right with the Department of Government Efficiency and Britain needs one– before it’s too late

32 mins ago

Immigration raids make victims of trafficking more vulnerable. This is what the government should do instead

Immigration raids make victims of trafficking more vulnerable. This is what the government should do instead

5 hours ago

c

New EPC rules for landlords could lead to higher rents and fewer homes

2 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Israeli captive Eli Sharabi was handed over on Saturday

Hamas delays the release of hostages 'until further notice' over claims Israel violated ceasefire deal

Donald Trump has said he is working on a plan to broker a deal to bring an end the war in Ukraine

Trump's Russia-Ukraine plan explained: How the US President intends to end the war

Keith Kellogg has reportedly told allies he is preparing 'end of war' options to present to Donald Trump

America's Russia-Ukraine envoy preparing 'end of war options' to present to Trump

Carnage in Philadelphia as Eagles fans take to the streets following Super Bowl win

Carnage in Philadelphia as Eagles fans take to the streets following Super Bowl win

Speaking for the first time since the charity stopped taking donations, Ms Ingram-Moore declared it is time to “move on” after her family’s reputation was “demolished."

'It's time to move on': Captain Tom's daughter says her family's reputation has been 'demolished' by charity investigation
Exclusive
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer takes an HIV test at 10 Downing Street, London, to raise awareness for National HIV Testing Week.

Keir Starmer 'leads by example' as he becomes first PM to have public HIV test as part of goal to eliminate virus

Latest News

See more Latest News

Watch the rousing Super Bowl ad directed by Michael Bay on behalf of the Secret Service

US Secret Service spends millions on recruitment film from Hollywood director Michael Bay

Father jailed for at least 15 years after murdering daughter, 14, in 'kitchen play fight'

Scarlett Vickers' grandad defends father who stabbed teen to death in 'kitchen play fight'

Britain's King Charles III, Prime Minister Keir Starmer, right, and Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner, center, speak to teachers and school children as they visit Nansledan School in Newquay, England, Monday, Feb.

King Charles turns tour guide as Sir Keir Starmer and Angela Rayner embark on royal visit to Cornish housing project
a

Labour suspends second MP Oliver Ryan over 'unacceptable' WhatsApp group messages

The parents of the victims of the Southport attack have called for change

'We will never feel true happiness again': Parents of Southport victims pay tribute to daughters as they call for change
Travel agency says people should look to go away at Easter instead to save money

End of the summer holiday? Families told to go away at Easter instead to save thousands

Labour MP Ashley Dalton

Keir Starmer names replacement for Labour MP sacked after sending offensive messages in vile WhatsApp chat
The bodies of Andrew Searle and his wife Dawn were discovered by a neighbour

Mystery grows over couple found dead in rural France as friends reject murder-suicide theory
Trump says US is 'committed to buying and owning Gaza' as President rules out 'right of return' for Palestinians

Trump says US is 'committed to buying and owning Gaza' as President rules out 'right of return' for Palestinians
Nigel Farage 'reduced to tears' over ECHR rule which saw Albanian criminal's deportation 'halted over chicken nuggets'

Nigel Farage 'reduced to tears' over ECHR rule which saw Albanian criminal's deportation 'halted over chicken nuggets'