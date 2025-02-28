Tariffs, Trump and Trade: How successful was Sir Keir Starmer’s trip to Washington?

Donald Trump has said there's a "very good chance" of a tariff-free trade deal between the UK and US. Picture: Getty

By Natasha Clark in Washington DC

Sir Keir Starmer will be heading back to Downing Street pleased with the results of his high-stakes Donald Trump gamble.

After sweetening him up with the offer an unprecedented second state visit, the PM appeared to get warm words from the President over tariffs, a trade deal, and even the controversial Chagos arrangement.

However, there remains huge question marks about Ukraine, whether a peace deal could be struck, and if the US would be prepared to underwrite it with a security guarantee.

Here’s where everything stands on the big issues, after that crunch summit.

TRADE DEAL

The news that Britain and the US have restarted trade talks took the press conference totally by surprise.

The President told me he wanted to see it done “very quickly” which would be a great thing for both sides.And as the PM attempts to kickstart the fledgling economy, that couldn’t come at a better time.

However, government insiders confirmed that it probably won’t be a full fat trade agreement, and would likely include sector-specific deals like on AI and technology.

The government have already done a series of state-by-state agreements and mini deals already.

It remains to be seen whether the UK can reset relations with the European Union and get a closer agreement here, while doing the same with the US. Starmer says he doesn’t want to choose, and doesn’t have to.

But the chances of getting a deal with both are incredibly slim.

UKRAINE

Donald Trump’s thoughts about providing a security guarantee for any peacekeeping force remain uncertain.

The UK leader flew in insistent that without support in intelligence and logistics, Putin could come back and invade Ukraine again in a few years.

While there’s been no firm commitment from the President on playing a part in the future of Ukraine, he didn’t totally rule it out either.

President Trump insisted the US would always be there to back the British if needed, but stressed that it wouldn’t be necessary.

Ukraine’s President Zelensky will fly in today to sign a deal on minerals which will give the US a firm stake in the country for years to come.

Trump called it a kind of backstop of sorts. This might be just the thing to prevent Putin trying again, but the details of US involvement is still looking murky.

SPECIAL RELATIONSHIP

A bromance between the PM and the President wasn’t on my checklist for this trip, but I’ve been more than proved wrong.

The two were chummy, made each other laugh, but were still able to step in and stand up for themselves when they felt the other was overstepping a line.

The PM took full advantage of Trump’s love for the UK, his respect for the Royal family, and deep ties between our two nations.

Despite their clear ideological differences, and approaches to leadership, they both know the value of “winning” to deliver, the PM pointed out.

A special relationship with him could make the world of difference for Starmer’s next four years in office.

CHAGOS

Just 24 hours ago, David Lammy suggested that if President Trump didn’t like the deal, it wouldn’t go ahead.

The expectation that the US could kibosh the whole thing was a very real possibility.

But Trump said he was hopeful that a deal could be done, and he’s likely to “go with your country” on that.

Has he seen the detail of what it entails?

Possibly not.

But nevertheless, a good step forward on what is an incredibly expensive and controversial proposal back home.

TARRIFFS

Getting a UK-carve out on impending tariffs would have been an ideal outcome for Sir Keir’s first trip to Trump’s Washington.

And when the President calls you a “tough negotiator” and says “he tried very hard”, you can’t say fairer than that.

British taxpayers should take pride that he was worth every penny we’re giving him for the honour of top office, the President said.

While those tariffs are still up the air as it stands, warm words from the President will give a glimmer of hope that the worst of those effects can be avoided.

