Trump’s aid freeze won’t stop Russia - but it could make Ukraine’s refugee crisis permanent

4 March 2025, 14:53 | Updated: 4 March 2025, 16:08

Trump’s aid freeze won’t stop the Russia - but it will make Ukraine’s refugee crisis permanent
Trump’s aid freeze won’t stop the Russia - but it will make Ukraine’s refugee crisis permanent. Picture: Alamy
Olga Tokariuk

By Olga Tokariuk

The US government's decision to stop all military aid to Ukraine will cause a new exodus of refugees and discourage those Ukrainians who are already abroad from returning to their home country.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The decision of Donald Trump’s administration to halt military aid to Ukraine, following the public berating of President Zelensky at the White House, will have catastrophic repercussions for Ukraine’s ability to defend itself.

Even if Europe steps up its military support to Ukraine and sends all the weapons it has, it still won’t be able to replace the US in one crucial area: air defence. This means that in a matter of weeks big Ukrainian cities like Kyiv, Odesa, Kharkiv or Lviv will be exposed to devastating Russian missile attacks, which might cause mass civilian casualties.

Many of my friends from Kyiv – mothers with children who have fled abroad in the first weeks of Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022 – have since returned to Ukraine. They were reassured by the fact that Ukraine started to receive American-made Patriot air defence systems, which were able to provide sufficient cover for civilians in the big cities. Displaced people from southern and eastern Ukraine flocked to the big cities as they felt safer there.

To be honest, there still was a non-zero chance of being killed by a Russian missile or drone: four female members of the Bazylevych family (three daughters and a wife) were killed as a result of a Russian strike in Lviv last year. Most Russian missiles, however, were intercepted by the Ukrainian forces with the help of the US air defence systems.

Residents of Kyiv got used to the sounds of explosions, shaking the air almost every night as the battles in the sky raged on, and regularly started their day with a cup of coffee and thanks to Ukrainian air defence forces.

Now, without that air shield, Ukrainian civilians will be vulnerable to Russian missile attacks. Russia is able to manufacture large quantities of various types of missiles, including ballistic ones – and potential lifting of sanctions by the US will help it fund more weapons production. It is also getting missiles from Iran and North Korea.

Russia has repeatedly used them to strike civilian targets in the big Ukrainian cities, like the children’s hospital in Kyiv in July 2024. There are no reasons to believe it won’t do it again, especially knowing that Ukraine’s sky is not protected. Several such attacks, with dozens of casualties, would trigger panic in Ukraine, as people will feel there are no safe places in the country left. This would prompt a new exodus of refugees, to add to 7 million Ukrainians who have fled the country since 2022.

Ukrainian refugees in the UK, whom I interviewed for my Chatham House research paper, told me that sufficient air defense over their home region would be an important pre-condition for them to return to Ukraine. As emerges from my research, an improved security situation is the top priority for Ukrainian refugees’ return.

Now, as hope for more protection for Ukrainian skies is shattered and the country’s survival hangs in a balance, their intentions to return, already declining after three years of full-scale war, will surely drop even further.

By denying Ukraine weapons and air defence systems and forcing it to effectively surrender to Russia, the US administration is not bringing peace closer. Ukrainians will not accept living under Russian occupation. If they are denied the means to defend themselves, then nothing will stop the Russian army, encouraged by the lack of accountability, from grabbing more of Ukraine.

Ukrainians know – from the experience of Bucha and territories occupied since 2014 – that living under Russian yoke means torture, forced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, rape, militarization and forced re-education of children.

Ukrainian armed forces will continue resisting as long as they can, even if they have to do so with shovels, as Ukraine’s ex-foreign minister famously stated. But the halt of the US military aid will also bring a much bigger humanitarian catastrophe. Millions more would flee Ukraine to Europe (as the US has now stopped accepting Ukrainian refugees), and those Ukrainians who are currently abroad would permanently ditch their plans to return.

________________

Olga Tokariuk is an Academy Associate at Chatham House, based in London.

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email views@lbc.co.uk

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

Although breaching her commitments will be politically difficult, Reeves now has the excuse that the upending of the post-war international order leaves her with no other options.

Trade wars have no winners: Trump's tarrifs mean another headache for Rachel Reeves

2 hours ago

I have a big problem with small plates.

I have a big problem with small plates

6 hours ago

Scrapping leasehold for new flats isn’t enough – what about those already trapped?

Scrapping leasehold for new flats isn’t enough – what about those already trapped?

7 hours ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Kyle Clifford pled guilty to the murder of Carol Hunt and her two daughters.

Crossbow killer stabbed Carol Hunt in her own home as daughter worked in garden, completely unaware, court hears

A heavily tattooed man dubbed Human Satan with horns in his head and his mouth has had two fingers removed to give himself claws in his latest extreme body modification.

‘Human Satan’ tattoo and piercing addict has fingers removed to create animalistic claws

The Government announced its plans to ban new leasehold flats and make commonhold the default tenure, in a bid to give homeowners greater control over their properties.

New leasehold flats set to be banned as centuries-old ‘feudal’ system to be abolished, Government says

Paddington Bear statue cut in half.

Two men charged after Paddington Bear statue cut in half and stolen from bench

Emily Rose Browning, who was a teacher at Gladstone Primary School in Cardiff, has been described as “a kind, caring, beautiful young lady” by those who knew her.

Tributes pour in for ‘one of a kind’ young teacher who died suddenly aged just 24

Bryonie Gawith with Denisty, Oscar and Aubree Birtle, who all died in the fire

Third man charged with murder following Bradford house fire that left mother and her three young children dead

Latest News

See more Latest News

President Trump Hosts Ukrainian President Zelensky At The White House

'Ukraine is ready to come to the negotiating table,' says Zelenskyy as he pledges to work with Trump on peace deal
London, UK. 1 March 2025. Millie Bobby Brown at the BRIT Awards 2025 at London's O2 Arena.

‘It’s disturbing’ - Millie Bobby Brown hits out at media 'bullying' about her appearance

Crowds enjoy the hot sunshine on Brighton beach

Exact date Brits to bask in temperatures hotter than Barcelona as mercury hits 17C

m

The best moments and most memorable lines from Meghan Markle’s new lifestyle series ,’With Love Meghan’
Ch Insp Andy George, leader of the UK’s black and Asian police officers is under investigation for a tweet criticising the firearms officer that shot dead Chris Kaba.

Leader of black and Asian police officers investigated for ‘free speech’ tweet on Chris Kaba case
A Gail's Bakery store in Windsor, Berkshire.

Trendy bakery Gail’s accused of hypocrisy for ‘binning sandwiches every few hours’

Couple who had sex with pet pug 'wallowed in a swamp of sexual depravity' in 'worst case' judge has ever seen

A couple who had sex with pet pug 'wallowed in a swamp of sexual depravity' in 'worst case' judge has ever seen
President Trump Hosts Ukrainian President Zelensky At The White House

Backlash after JD Vance branded Britain 'a random country that hasn't fought a war in 30 years'
Russian President Vladimir Putin listens to the Head of Republic of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov during their meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Monday, Mar. 3, 2025. (Mikhail Metzel, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Putin agrees to 'play mediator' by helping Trump broker nuclear deal with Iran

Donald Trump

Trump issues ban on 'illegal' college protests as he threatens students with arrest and deportation