Trump's attacks on Iran are a clear example of Netanyahu's 'peace through strength' doctrine

By Richard Pater

The US strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities is the latest example of the Netanyahu doctrine of “peace through strength.”

As he likes to explain, particularly in this dangerous region, one needed to project and exhibit strength first, and then make peace. A stance now wholly endorsed by the US President himself.

In the lead-up there had been growing speculation here in Isreal that the US would intercede - as they are the only military capable of destroying the advanced underground nuclear facility in Fordow. Indeed their bunker busting bomb was specifically designed with such a target in mind.

In doing so, it appears Trump has successfully squared the circle – keeping his commitment to never allow Iran to develop nuclear weapons, whist at the same time reassuring the American First isolationists that this was a one off strike and not the start of a broader military campaign

It is assumed that along with the strike the US sent a very clear message to the Iranian regime – that this was their objective and that any counter Iranian response – will be met with full fury, that could then jeopardise the regime itself.

For Israel, they are not yet out the woods, the instructions to Israeli citizens to remain vigilant, and as of this morning actually face a re-imposition of the strictest guidelines against public gatherings.

Indeed just a few hours after the US attack, Israelis across the country once more sought shelter in safe rooms as another barrage of thirty rockets were fired.

Despite the substantial sophisticated Israeli and US air defences in place, reportedly ten missiles evaded interception and landed, thankfully on this occasion with no loss of life.

Militarily the Israeli campaign is expected to continue for another few days, as Israel continues to downgrade their ability to launch ballistic missiles, impede their future development targeting manufacturing capacity, senior commanders and nuclear scientists that hold the crucial knowhow.

The Iranian regime has taken an unprecedented beating, despite predictably fiery rhetoric.

The decision lies with what remains of the Iranian leadership, when will they agree to an unconditional surrender, or will they further incur the wrath of Trump.

In order for the regime to survive they will now have to accept a US dictat that will enshrine their defanged status and could include future transparent inspections, monitoring and verification mechanisms, to ensure they are no longer able to terrorise the region and the wider world or develop nuclear weapons.

Richard Pater is the Chief Executive of the Britain Israel Communications and Research Centre and a security analyst based in Jerusalem.

