Trump's Medicaid cuts will 'unleash personal pain for millions on low incomes and people of colour if they become reality', writes Senator Pat Spearman

Behind the numbers are REAL PEOPLE that use Medicaid as a safety net for their medical care. Picture: Getty Images

By Dr Pat Spearman

We’ve heard about several Executive Orders, downsizing government departments, initiatives, cuts, and other changes taking place under the second Trump administration. However, discussions, related to the impending cuts to Medicaid, have not received the same amount of scrutiny.

I could give a litany of statistics, percentages, etc., but I want to make sure we don’t lose sight of the personal pain that will be unleashed IF these cuts become reality; Behind the numbers are REAL PEOPLE that use Medicaid as a safety net for their medical care.

In most developed countries, people have some form of universal health care. That is not the case in the U.S. According to data released in November of 2024 almost 79 million people were enrolled in Medicaid. Of that number more than 37 million (47%) were children (Medicaid.gov). If the administration goes through with their plan to cut funding to state Medicaid programs, people in every demographic will suffer.

Many senior citizens, under the age of 65 and in-eligible for Medicare, depend on Medicaid as their primary source for health care. Some people believe that those receiving Medicaid, are lazy and just want a government handout; thus proposing a work requirement for eligibility. In the state of Nevada, 64% of Medicaid enrollees are employed full or part-time.

However, their earnings are so low, they qualify under the federal income guidelines for Medicaid. So, the notion that people are just looking for a handout is not true. Medicaid provides health care coverage for low-income individuals (including seniors), children, and adults with special needs.

In the United States, one in five people receive health care through Medicaid (Kaiser Family Foundation). Under the provisions of the Affordable Care Act (ACA), 41 states expanded Medicaid and provided health care coverage for millions previously uninsured. Ironically of these 41 states 21 voted for the current president and stand to lose their health care if the administration cuts Medicaid programs.

For the most part, nursing homes are not profit-making entities. They rely on government funding (primarily Medicaid) to provide care for seniors who have limited financial resources. If the proposed cuts come to fruition, many will have to make tough choices related to reducing staff, the amount and quality of care, and some will not be financially viable and will have to close.

This scenario could result in job losses and a reduction in tax revenues. The economic devastation pales in comparison to the human suffering. Millions of children will not have the health care needed for routine doctor visits, prescriptions coverage, dental care, and to address critical childhood diseases.

The cutting of Medicaid is one more way of dismantling the advances of the Obama Administration, by eroding the impact of the Affordable Care Act. Cutting Medicaid also disenfranchises low-income individuals and people of color.

Yes, it adds money to the general reserve for use as tax refunds; but at what cost to the general population. The long-term impact of cutting Medicaid will increase negative health outcomes, divide our country even further and erode our trust in government.

LBC News Breakfast Presenter Vanessa Baffoe interviewed former Democrat Nevada State Senator Pat Spearman earlier this week to mark 100 days of Trump's second presidency.

Patricia A. Spearman served in the Nevada State Senate for 12 years and previously held the position of President ProTempore in the State Senate.

