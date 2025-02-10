Trump's got it right with the Department of Government Efficiency and Britain needs one– before it’s too late

10 February 2025, 17:12

Trump's got it right with the Department of Government Efficiency and Britain needs one– before it’s too late
Trump's got it right with the Department of Government Efficiency and Britain needs one– before it’s too late. Picture: Getty/LBC
John O'Connell

By John O'Connell

Britain’s tax burden is at a record high, the national debt has soared past 100% of GDP, and the country feels completely broken.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Politicians blame external factors - the pandemic, the war in Ukraine, anything but themselves. But the real problem is them: Britain’s MPs.

In the private sector, if you miss deadlines, flunk every project, or waste time on pointless ones, you’re fired. In Westminster? You get a pay rise.

Today, IPSA announced MPs will receive a 2.8% salary boost. While IPSA is technically independent and MPs can’t grant themselves pay rises directly, I highly doubt any of them will lift a finger to stop it.

For years, news like this was met with a weary shrug by the public. But times have changed.

Since President Trump’s re-election and his appointment of Elon Musk to lead a new Department of Government Efficiency - exposing the endless layers of waste inside the American state - calls for a similar department in the UK have grown.

People are fed up with a bloated, unaccountable state that enriches politicians and empowers backroom bureaucrats all the while the rest of the country struggles.

When voters go to the polls, they elect politicians to lead, take decisions and advance the national interest. Instead what they get is MPs terrified to take action and instead shunt everything to endless consultations and delegate decision-making to ever more quangos.

Who governs Britain? Well certainly not politicians. Why, then, the pay rise?

The TaxPayers’ Alliance has fought for taxpayers for two decades, and we know exactly where the fat needs trimming: workshy civil servants, wasteful government departments, and failing MPs.

It’s them who should tighten their belts - not the hard-working taxpayers footing the bill. An MP pay rise isn’t just expensive - it’s unjustifiable.

Why should those who deliver failure after failure pocket even more taxpayers’ cash while making life harder for the very same people who pay their salaries?

Not only should MPs' pay not be increased, but it should be linked to Britain’s economic performance, particularly the key metric of GDP per capita which actually measures living standards. If the country, and its citizens, get poorer, then their pay should be frozen.

Maybe then our politicians will spend less time challenging one another to FIFA matches or calling for more women footballers on birthday cards and more time focusing on the policies that will actually create growth.

  • John O'Connell is the Chief Executive of the Taxpayers Alliance.

LBC Views provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email views@lbc.co.uk

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

Trump is right - we need to bring back plastic straws, it’s better for the environment

We need to bring back plastic straws - it’s better for the environment, and Trump getting rid of paper makes sense

1 hour ago

Immigration raids make victims of trafficking more vulnerable. This is what the government should do instead

Immigration raids make victims of trafficking more vulnerable. This is what the government should do instead

5 hours ago

c

New EPC rules for landlords could lead to higher rents and fewer homes

2 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Israeli captive Eli Sharabi was handed over on Saturday

Hamas delays the release of hostages 'until further notice' over claims Israel violated ceasefire deal

Donald Trump has said he is working on a plan to broker a deal to bring an end the war in Ukraine

Trump's Russia-Ukraine plan explained: How the US President intends to end the war

Keith Kellogg has reportedly told allies he is preparing 'end of war' options to present to Donald Trump

America's Russia-Ukraine envoy preparing 'end of war options' to present to Trump

Carnage in Philadelphia as Eagles fans take to the streets following Super Bowl win

Carnage in Philadelphia as Eagles fans take to the streets following Super Bowl win

Speaking for the first time since the charity stopped taking donations, Ms Ingram-Moore declared it is time to “move on” after her family’s reputation was “demolished."

'It's time to move on': Captain Tom's daughter says her family's reputation has been 'demolished' by charity investigation
Exclusive
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer takes an HIV test at 10 Downing Street, London, to raise awareness for National HIV Testing Week.

Keir Starmer 'leads by example' as he becomes first PM to have public HIV test as part of goal to eliminate virus

Latest News

See more Latest News

Watch the rousing Super Bowl ad directed by Michael Bay on behalf of the Secret Service

US Secret Service spends millions on recruitment film from Hollywood director Michael Bay

Father jailed for at least 15 years after murdering daughter, 14, in 'kitchen play fight'

Scarlett Vickers' grandad defends father who stabbed teen to death in 'kitchen play fight'

Britain's King Charles III, Prime Minister Keir Starmer, right, and Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner, center, speak to teachers and school children as they visit Nansledan School in Newquay, England, Monday, Feb.

King Charles turns tour guide as Sir Keir Starmer and Angela Rayner embark on royal visit to Cornish housing project
a

Labour suspends second MP Oliver Ryan over 'unacceptable' WhatsApp group messages

The parents of the victims of the Southport attack have called for change

'We will never feel true happiness again': Parents of Southport victims pay tribute to daughters as they call for change
Travel agency says people should look to go away at Easter instead to save money

End of the summer holiday? Families told to go away at Easter instead to save thousands

Labour MP Ashley Dalton

Keir Starmer names replacement for Labour MP sacked after sending offensive messages in vile WhatsApp chat
The bodies of Andrew Searle and his wife Dawn were discovered by a neighbour

Mystery grows over couple found dead in rural France as friends reject murder-suicide theory
Trump says US is 'committed to buying and owning Gaza' as President rules out 'right of return' for Palestinians

Trump says US is 'committed to buying and owning Gaza' as President rules out 'right of return' for Palestinians
Nigel Farage 'reduced to tears' over ECHR rule which saw Albanian criminal's deportation 'halted over chicken nuggets'

Nigel Farage 'reduced to tears' over ECHR rule which saw Albanian criminal's deportation 'halted over chicken nuggets'