Exclusive

Twenty years since 7/7: Are we safer, or just more watched?

7 July 2025, 08:18

Twenty years since 7/7 - Has London struck the right balance between safety and freedom?
Twenty years since 7/7 - Has London struck the right balance between safety and freedom? Picture: LBC/Alamy
Richard Ellis

By Richard Ellis

Two decades on from the 7/7 attacks, London’s approach to public safety has undergone a quiet but significant transformation.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Surveillance is now woven into the fabric of city life. From AI behavioural monitoring in Tube stations to facial recognition trials and an ever-expanding CCTV network, the capital has become one of the most closely observed cities in Europe.

These tools have made a difference, helping to identify suspicious behaviour, flag crowd anomalies in real time, and have contributed to hundreds of arrests. But the question remains: is London genuinely safer in a way that the public can see, feel, and trust?

Surveillance certainly has a place within a layered security design, but it is, by nature, predominately reactive. Cameras may record an event or help identify a suspect, but they rarely deter or disrupt an attack as it unfolds. That’s why security design must also focus on prevention.

This doesn’t mean turning public spaces into fortress-like zones. On the contrary, the most effective security measures are those that are proportionate, intelligent, and sensitive to the communities they serve.

Hostile vehicle mitigation systems, for instance, can now be integrated seamlessly into the urban environment, protecting high-footfall areas or public events such as stadiums, squares and theatres without disrupting daily life or altering the character of a place.

Proportionate security is essential, particularly given the enduring, and sadly evolving, nature of the threats we face, from terrorism to the rise of far-right extremist activity.

But proportionate doesn't mean oppressive. Well-designed security measures should work with the flow of the city, not against it. When carefully planned, they needn’t obstruct streets or inconvenience the public. In fact, when deployed appropriately, they’re often welcomed.

Public awareness and support for visible safety infrastructure, such as bollards, has grown markedly over the past decade. Many now see them as a reassuring presence rather than an imposition.

And that’s key. Security, at its best, is a visible expression of care. As psychologist Philip Zimbardo’s “Broken Windows” theory illustrated, people are more likely to respect environments that appear looked after.

Security infrastructure that blends with its surroundings, rather than standing apart, helps create that sense of stewardship.

As we look ahead, the goal must be layered, proportionate protection, combining physical infrastructure, intelligent surveillance, and meaningful community engagement.

It’s about designing security that works not only for people, but with them.

____________________________

Richard Ellis is Managing Director of ATG Access, a global leader in hostile vehicle mitigation and urban access control.

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email opinion@lbc.co.uk

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

Toxic jabs and deadly bum lifts: We need urgent licensing of cosmetic injectables

Toxic jabs and deadly bum lifts: We need urgent licensing of cosmetic injectables

1 hour ago

The love shown by 7/7 rescuers helped shape my second life - I will not allow the cancer of hatred to consume me

The love shown by 7/7 rescuers helped shape my second life - I will not allow the cancer of hatred to consume me

20 hours ago

x

A shameful week for America’s institutions – and for democracy itself, writes Simon Marks

2 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sean Diddy Combs is accused by former girlfriend Cassie Ventura of rape and years of abuse in a new lawsuit. -

Four-day sex parties 'became my job', Diddy’s ex-girlfriend testifies

The crash took place on the A25, between Bletchingly and Godstone.

Three-vehicle crash in Surrey kills three people, including 13-year-old boy

Catholic mourner clasps picture of Pope Francis

Pope Francis’ will and cause of death revealed, as mystery benefactor pays for funeral

FILE - Ksenia Khavana sits in a defendants’ cage in a court in Yekaterinburg, Russia, on June 20, 2024. Khavana, 33, was arrested in February on treason charges, accused of collecting money for Ukraine's military.

US ballerina Ksenia Karelina jailed in Russia for donating £40 to Ukraine charity freed following prisoner swap

Virginia Guiffre

Australian police say crash that left Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre with 'four days to live' was 'minor'

The baby was pronounced dead at the scene

Woman arrested after dead baby discovered in bag left outside Notting Hill church

Latest News

See more Latest News

Tiktokers are posting advice showing people how to take advantage of the scheme

Revealed: People with tennis elbow, anxiety and social phobia given new cars funded by the taxpayer
Protesters march to Downing Street, calling on the UK government to show greater support for Marcus Fakana.

British teen, 18, jailed in Dubai over 'holiday romance' with fellow tourist returns home after royal pardon
The Education Secretary has said she wants to “make sure every child has the chance to succeed”, as ministers look to drive up quality and access in early education.

Nursery teachers in disadvantaged communities to be offered £4,500 incentive as part of plans to attract new staff
campaigners have said that without the documents in mainstream schools, “many thousands of children risk being denied vital provision, or losing access to education altogether”.

Campaigners urge Government to keep care plans for children with special needs

Jonathan Hall KC said the wide availability of smartphones has transformed radicalisation since 7/7

Society ‘struggling’ to respond to link between smartphones and youth extremism

Grandparents will spend more than £21 per day on each child on average as they help out with childcare during school holidays

Grandparents ‘feeling the pinch' from helping out with childcare this summer

m

July 7 attacks were watershed moment for head of Met’s counter-terrorism squad

Plans to compensate subpostmasters wronged by the Horizon IT scandal are 'still moving far too slowly', a committee of MPs said in June.

Compensation process for Post Office scandal victims could go on for years, lawyers say

Does Britain have a new 'special relationship'? Caller Ulf doesn't think so

Does Britain have a new 'special relationship'? Ulf doesn't think so

Does the UK need a radical left-wing party?

Does the UK need a radical left-wing party? LBC callers debate