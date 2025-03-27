Record numbers of UK children live below the poverty line. Spending cuts will only make the problem worse

27 March 2025, 13:58

Record numbers of UK children live below the poverty line. Spending cuts will only make the problem worse.
Dr Philip Goodwin

New UK Government data released today shows 4.5 million children are living in relative poverty across the UK, with 31% of all children growing up in families struggling to afford the basics.

Figures reveal 200,000 more children pulled into poverty from the previous year – hitting record high.

The UK has seen the highest increase in child poverty of any OECD and EU country in the past decade and today’s shocking figures show the situation is getting worse. Now record numbers of the UK child population are living below the poverty line, many of whom are under 5 years old.

The consequences of poverty can last a lifetime and are especially harmful for babies and young children. Growing up in poverty damages children’s life chances – making them less likely to be school ready at age five and increasing their risk of developing health issues like asthma and obesity.

In the upcoming Comprehensive Spending Review, the government needs to prioritise investment in early childhood services to help reduce the impact of poverty on young children's development.

The Prime Minister promised action to break the link between background and future success and reduce the number of children living in poverty. However, with the cuts announced in yesterday’s Spring Statement, which is predicted to increase this figure, the government must show it is serious by calling an immediate end to the 2-child limit and benefit cap in its Child Poverty Strategy. This one step would lift hundreds of thousands of children out of poverty.

Dr Philip Goodwin is the Chief Executive Officer of UNICEF UK.

