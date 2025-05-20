UK-EU security pact signals intent but lacks clarity as strategic tensions and cyber threats grow

20 May 2025, 09:15

UK-EU security pact signals intent but lacks clarity as strategic tensions and cyber threats grow. Picture: LBC/Alamy
James Morris OBE

By James Morris OBE

The UK-EU Security and Defence Partnership, signed yesterday between the EU and the UK is long on aspiration but short on specifics.

It is right to recognise that the security threats we face are growing and varied and many exist in cyberspace beyond national borders. Cooperation is essential, but how that cooperation works in practical terms is what matters.

There is an urgent need for international cooperation across a critical number of security vectors.

The Security and Defence Partnership, amongst others, has a focus on space security, emerging and disruptive technologies, cyber issues, hybrid threats and resilience of critical infrastructure.

These are crucial areas of focus, but the terms of the partnership are a little thin to say the least.

Artificial intelligence is cited as an ‘emerging and disruptive technology’ and the partnership promises ‘international governance’ efforts on the responsible use of AI in Security and Defence.

What will this mean in practice? If it means the UK aligning with an EU driven regulatory framework for AI governance, then it may have negative consequences for the innovation drive and potential of the UK defence sector.

In addition, the UK is already part of the AUKUS partnership which is also driving cooperation between the US, the UK and Australia on the development of ‘advanced capabilities’.

This partial rapprochement with the EU raises questions about the strategic posture of the UK which, since Brexit, has been able to develop partnerships – like AUKUS – outside of orbit of the EU.

Cyber issues and the resilience of critical infrastructure – like shared energy infrastructure – are becoming increasing critical as the threat landscape evolves.

Cooperation on cyber and resilience makes sense and the government’s proposed Cyber Security and Resilience Bill already envisages alignment between UK regulations at the EU’s NIS2 framework.

It is logical and pragmatic that the UK and EU should share incident reporting and other critical intelligence to enhance cybersecurity.

However, it remains the case the UK has a both distinct capabilities as a cyber power and faces distinct cyber security and resilience threats as a result of our geopolitical position in the world.

In this respect – whatever the aspirations contained in this Security and Defence partnership – the UK must keep a flexible posture to ensure its ability to counter security threats.

James Morris OBE is the Chief Executive of the CSBR, he was the Member of Parliament for Halesowen and Rowley Regis from 2010-2024  and served in a number of government roles including as a Senior Whip and Minister in the Department of Health.

