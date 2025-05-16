UK-EU youth mobility scheme is essential to reverse Brexit damage and rocket launch the economy, writes Sir Sadiq Khan

By Sadiq Khan

A new UK-EU youth mobility scheme is vital to building a more dynamic, successful and prosperous London for everyone.

The first UK-EU summit, taking place in London on Monday, represents a landmark moment. It’s a golden opportunity not only to reset relations with our biggest and closest trading partner, but to put our capital, country and continent on course for a more secure and prosperous future.

In a world gripped by conflict and economic instability, strengthening our bonds with the EU is a no brainer. Together we can be a force for peace, growth and progress globally – a defender of the rules-based international order and a decisive actor in the fight against the climate crisis.

But if we’re to realise the full potential of this partnership, not only do we need deeper co-operation on international security, and closer economic alignment, but also a generous UK-EU youth mobility scheme, which would help put the rocket boosters under our economies and more money in people’s pockets.

One of the most heartbreaking consequences of Brexit was that our young people lost their rights to live, work and travel freely across the EU. It’s high time we restore these freedoms to give young Londoners and other Brits – and their European counterparts – access to an abundance of opportunities, and our companies access to a highly-motivated and energetic workforce that wants to create, innovate and contribute.

The case for a youth mobility scheme isn’t simply built on my romantic notions – about allowing young people to broaden their horizons, immerse themselves in new cultures, learn new languages and possibly fall in love. It’s underpinned by a robust economic logic, which tells us that young EU citizens will be able to fill critical gaps in our labour market – in sectors like hospitality, the creative industries and construction – and fuel growth, at the same time as we continue to invest in skills and training schemes to give Londoners and Brits the tools they need to be upwardly mobile and pursue better paying jobs.

This Government has rightly made growth its number one mission. Generating wealth to fund public services and raise living standards is crucial to tackling the cost-of-living crisis, improving people’s quality of life and stopping divisive populism in its tracks.

A UK-EU youth mobility scheme would only help this effort and make it easier for the Government to fulfil its ambitions. It’s why I’ve long been urging the Prime Minister and British negotiators to pull out all the stops to get it over the line. This is a make-or-break moment in European history.

Businesses I speak to are clear on the benefits – The British Chambers of Commerce has said it believes a UK-EU youth mobility scheme will result in higher growth. The public is clear on its support – polling by More in Common found that 58% of respondents think that such a scheme is a good idea, compared to only 10 per cent who don’t. So, now is the ideal time for the Government to be brave and seize this invaluable opening.

Delivering on the will of the people – and the private sector – by securing a new youth mobility scheme would help to fix some of the huge damage caused by Brexit, do right by our young people, and power a new era of national growth and renewal.

Indeed, a new UK-EU youth mobility scheme is vital to building a more dynamic, successful and prosperous London for everyone, and a better, more influential and richer Britain for all. I am imploring the UK government and the EU to get this deal done.

Sadiq Khan is the Labour Mayor of London.

