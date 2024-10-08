How Ukraine's battlegrounds are redefining modern warfare

8 October 2024, 18:00 | Updated: 8 October 2024, 18:02

How Ukraine's Battlegrounds Are Redefining Modern Warfare. Picture: Alamy

By David Kirichenko

The battlefields of Ukraine have become a global testing ground for new weapons and technologies, revealing what works and what doesn’t.

However, the Russo-Ukrainian war has also shown that many experts underestimated Ukraine’s resilience and capabilities against Russia. By examining Ukraine’s resistance, the world has gained valuable insights into the changing nature of warfare in the 21st century.

While some traditional elements, like industrial capacity and raw firepower, remain crucial, other aspects of warfare—such as artificial intelligence, cyber warfare, and drones—have accelerated dramatically, playing a key role in Ukraine’s ability to counter Russian forces.

As the frontlines become more entrenched, both Ukraine and Russia are increasingly relying on technology for breakthroughs in this modern conflict. One major development has been the rapid rise of drones. These unmanned systems are not only revolutionizing ground operations but also impacting naval warfare.

As Ukraine leans on drones for asymmetrical warfare, Russia has countered with electronic warfare to disrupt Ukraine’s drone capabilities and Western missile systems. Every technological advancement is met with a counter, driving the continuous evolution of warfare.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is playing a growing role in the conflict, enhancing drone targeting and autonomous systems. The battlefield is increasingly becoming a clash of algorithms, and as the world becomes more digitized, technology’s influence will only grow. Low-cost drones have already transformed the nature of battles, pushing both sides to keep advancing their technological edge.

Beyond the battlefield, new dimensions of warfare have emerged. As the conflict drags on, Russia has broadened its tactics, turning to information warfare to sway Western public opinion and undermine support for Ukraine. This strategy has yielded results, with delays in U.S. aid leading to strategic gains for Russia on the battlefield.

As the world becomes more digital, new opportunities have opened up for ordinary citizens to participate in war efforts, from crowdfunding weapons to engaging in cyber and information warfare. Ukraine has been at the forefront of this, forming a decentralized hacker army to wage cyberwar against Russia, demonstrating how civilians can support military operations through digital means. Russia has escalated its cyberattacks against the West, even involving civilians to target critical infrastructure related to the war effort.

However, the lack of a clear path to victory for Ukraine has emboldened Russia, strengthening its belief in eventual dominance. This has attracted support from China and other adversaries like Iran, solidifying the presence of an "axis of evil" opposing the international order in Ukraine. As China and North Korea deepen their involvement, the war’s global impact intensifies, drawing more countries into its orbit.

Ukraine has responded by extending the conflict beyond its borders, targeting Russian interests in Africa and the Middle East. With the Biden administration hesitating on decisive support, Ukraine may be forced to adopt riskier strategies to break the stalemate.

Ultimately, the Russia-Ukraine war underscores the need for NATO to adopt and adapt to many of the technological innovations pioneered in Ukraine, many of which stem from off-the-shelf commercial technology. NATO must prepare for a future where large-scale drone warfare transitions quickly into AI-driven conflict.

It’s also crucial not to overlook the importance of manufacturing capabilities such as artillery shell production, which will determine the staying power in a prolonged war. But as warfare evolves, so too will the technology driving it, continuing to reshape how humans fight one another in the 21st century.

________________

David Kirichenko is a freelance journalist and Associate Research Fellow at the Henry Jackson Society.

LBC Views provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email views@lbc.co.uk

