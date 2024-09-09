Why are the unions arguing for money to be taken from the poor working person and handed over to the wealthy pensioner?

9 September 2024, 17:59

Why are the unions arguing for money to be taken from the poor working person and handed over to the wealthy pensioner?
Tom Swarbrick

By Tom Swarbrick

As the Trade Unions Congress (TUC) conference begins today, we've already heard the outcry from unions over Labour's decision to cut winter fuel payments for some pensioners—not all, but some.

The General Secretary of Unite, Labour's largest financial backer, has voiced anger, and the head of ASLEF, the train drivers' union, is demanding that winter fuel payments be reinstated as a universal benefit.

The unions of this country, are essentially arguing for money to be taken from the poor working person and handed over to the wealthy pensioner.

That is what the unions are essentially arguing for.

They might as well write the Telegraph opinion pages themselves.

But how has that happened?

Imagine this: workers earning £21,000 or £22,000 a year, already struggling with the cost of living, are having a portion of their earnings redistributed.

And where does some of that money go?

To wealthy pensioners—like, for example (and apologies if you’re reading, your Lordship), Alan Sugar.

Why?

