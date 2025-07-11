Unite’s Break from Labour: A Long Time Coming, but Still a Blow, writes Aggie Chambre

11 July 2025, 15:31

Unite's spilt from Labour is a blow for the party, writes Aggie Chambre
Unite's spilt from Labour is a blow for the party, writes Aggie Chambre. Picture: Global

By Aggie Chambre

On Sunday, July 5, 2015, Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership bid received a major boost when Britain’s largest union, Unite, formally backed him. Donations followed. He quickly surged ahead in the race—eventually winning the crown. While he might have succeeded without their support, Unite’s endorsement certainly helped.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

During his leadership—and even before—Unite was Labour’s most generous donor. But Corbyn’s eventual ejection from the party marked a turning point. Many now see it as the beginning of a fractured relationship that appears on the verge of breaking altogether. Today, union members voted to “re-examine” their ties to Labour.

Over the past decade, Unite’s donations to the party have significantly declined. While it still gives Labour hundreds of thousands of pounds, the union increasingly channels money directly to individual MPs whose politics align with its values.

If the formal relationship does end, the financial fallout won’t be as dire as it might have been in the past. However, Unite’s over one million members may be less inclined to vote Labour at the next election—an outcome that could still prove costly.

Symbolically, it’s a serious blow to a government that prides itself on supporting workers’ rights. It is especially painful for the deputy prime minister, who is leading the government’s workers’ rights agenda and had her Unite membership suspended today—though sources close to her claim she voluntarily left months ago.

Long seen as a favourite of the unions and a potential future Labour leader, she now risks losing both political momentum and union support. Even before any leadership vacancy arises, the damage to her standing could be significant.

The broader question lingers: what does it say about a Labour government if it is being abandoned by the very unions that formed its foundation? As Unite leader Sharon Graham told the union’s conference today: “People up and down the country are asking whose side is the Labour Government on—and coming up with the answer: not workers.”

Some within Labour may shrug this off. The split has been long in the making, they argue. Unite, under Sharon Graham, is shifting back toward being a traditional union focused on workplace issues, and away from the political activism that characterised Len McCluskey’s tenure.

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us, email opinion@lbc.co.uk

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

A disgrace to our defenders: MPs must choose between justice for veterans or favours for Gerry Adams

They risked their lives in Northern Ireland — and now face legal war from their own government, writes Mark Francois

4 hours ago

I was just handed a leaflet during a breakdown – our mental health system is still broken

During my breakdown, they just handed me a leaflet – mental health support is still failing

7 hours ago

Half of disabled children are missing out on play – that must change

Half of disabled children are missing out on play – that must change

9 hours ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sean Diddy Combs is accused by former girlfriend Cassie Ventura of rape and years of abuse in a new lawsuit. -

Four-day sex parties 'became my job', Diddy’s ex-girlfriend testifies

The crash took place on the A25, between Bletchingly and Godstone.

Three-vehicle crash in Surrey kills three people, including 13-year-old boy

Catholic mourner clasps picture of Pope Francis

Pope Francis’ will and cause of death revealed, as mystery benefactor pays for funeral

FILE - Ksenia Khavana sits in a defendants’ cage in a court in Yekaterinburg, Russia, on June 20, 2024. Khavana, 33, was arrested in February on treason charges, accused of collecting money for Ukraine's military.

US ballerina Ksenia Karelina jailed in Russia for donating £40 to Ukraine charity freed following prisoner swap

Virginia Guiffre

Australian police say crash that left Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre with 'four days to live' was 'minor'

The baby was pronounced dead at the scene

Woman arrested after dead baby discovered in bag left outside Notting Hill church

Latest News

See more Latest News

Crystal Palace have been dumped out of the Europa League.

Crystal Palace kicked out of Europa League despite historic FA Cup victory

Donald Rose

UK's oldest man D-Day veteran Donald Rose has died aged 110

Brooklyn Beckham has unfollowed brothers Cruz and Romeo

Brooklyn Beckham unfollows his brothers despite appearing to offer an olive branch in family feud
Sutton Park, West Mids

Tragedy as body of teenage boy pulled from lake

A piggy bank with a £20 note sticking out of it

Cash Isa limits set to be left untouched at next week’s Mansion House speech

Members of the crowd use fans to keep cool as Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus plays Amanda Anisimova

Wimbledon tells fans to take time out of sun after Centre Court emergencies

The boat on top of the pyre contained more than a dozen life-sized mannequins wearing life jackets, while below it were placards saying “stop the boats” and “veterans before refugees”.

‘Shameful’ that bonfire with migrant effigies in Northern Ireland was allowed to go ahead, charity says
Jordan Henderson is set to join Brentford after spells in Saudi Arabia and Holland

England midfielder Jordan Henderson to make Premier League return

The Duchess of Edinburgh lays flowers at memorial to the victims of the Srebrenica massacre at the Srebrenica Memorial Centre, on day two of her visit to Bosnia and Herzegovina, to mark the 30th anniversary of the Srebrenica genocide

King sends message to mark 30th anniversary of Srebrenica Genocide

'Once I came out, my career took off.'

Christopher tells Iain how coming out as gay makes you more ‘trustworthy’