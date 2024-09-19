Unraveling the Titan submersible disaster— What to expect as the enquiry unfolds

The hearing of the Titan submersible - what to expect. Picture: Alamy

By Christopher Deacon

When the Titan submersible disaster first started to unravel in June 2023, speculation was rife as to what had happened while the vessel was missing, with the focus then shifting to the cause of the tragedy.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The unprecedented implosion involved a submersible craft, carrying amongst its small number of passengers inexperienced adventure tourists who had reportedly paid a high six-figure sum to plunge to the depths of the ocean and view the wreck of the Titanic.

Over a year following the disaster, the families of the victims still appear to be searching for answers as well as seeking justice for their loved ones. The facts surrounding the incident are gradually emerging in public through the US Coast Guard’s Enquiry, which started earlier this week.

So far there has been damning testimony from former employees of OceanGate, notably its former operations director, David Lochridge. He told the Enquiry that he was ignored when he warned of potential safety problems, indicating that it was inevitable something would eventually go wrong.

We have also seen, for the first time since the fatal incident, footage of the Titan sitting on the ocean bed of the Atlantic following the implosion.

With such clear warnings from those closest to the technical and safety operations of the Titan and its expeditions to view the Titanic, if there were ever any doubt, the path to establishing OceanGate’s liability now seems clearer than ever. The revelations, including that OceanGate may have put making money before science, are truly shocking.

The evidence coming out of the Enquiry is also consistent with claims made in the lawsuit (brought by the family of “Mr Titantic” French explorer Paul-Henri Nargeolet) that the vessel’s flaws and shortcomings were not disclosed and, in fact, may have been purposely concealed.

The US Coast Guard’s Enquiry will examine all aspects of the loss of the Titan, including pre-accident historical events, regulatory compliance, crewmember duties and qualifications, mechanical and structural systems, emergency response and the submersible industry.

The hearing is due to last two weeks with further testimony to follow, suggesting what has been revealed so far may have only scratched the surface.

In the aftermath of devastating incidents such as this, in our experience, the families who have lost loved ones want to know the truth. Answers help them to process what has happened and can provide solace. The hearing should help address the many unanswered questions the families of the victims have, as will the process of holding OceanGate to account through the ongoing civil proceedings.

________________

Christopher Deacon is a partner in the International Injury team at Stewarts.

LBC Views provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email views@lbc.co.uk