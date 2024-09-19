Unraveling the Titan submersible disaster— What to expect as the enquiry unfolds

19 September 2024, 13:41

The hearing of the Titan submersible - what to expect.
The hearing of the Titan submersible - what to expect. Picture: Alamy

By Christopher Deacon

When the Titan submersible disaster first started to unravel in June 2023, speculation was rife as to what had happened while the vessel was missing, with the focus then shifting to the cause of the tragedy.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The unprecedented implosion involved a submersible craft, carrying amongst its small number of passengers inexperienced adventure tourists who had reportedly paid a high six-figure sum to plunge to the depths of the ocean and view the wreck of the Titanic.

Over a year following the disaster, the families of the victims still appear to be searching for answers as well as seeking justice for their loved ones. The facts surrounding the incident are gradually emerging in public through the US Coast Guard’s Enquiry, which started earlier this week.

So far there has been damning testimony from former employees of OceanGate, notably its former operations director, David Lochridge. He told the Enquiry that he was ignored when he warned of potential safety problems, indicating that it was inevitable something would eventually go wrong.

We have also seen, for the first time since the fatal incident, footage of the Titan sitting on the ocean bed of the Atlantic following the implosion.

With such clear warnings from those closest to the technical and safety operations of the Titan and its expeditions to view the Titanic, if there were ever any doubt, the path to establishing OceanGate’s liability now seems clearer than ever. The revelations, including that OceanGate may have put making money before science, are truly shocking.

The evidence coming out of the Enquiry is also consistent with claims made in the lawsuit (brought by the family of “Mr Titantic” French explorer Paul-Henri Nargeolet) that the vessel’s flaws and shortcomings were not disclosed and, in fact, may have been purposely concealed.

The US Coast Guard’s Enquiry will examine all aspects of the loss of the Titan, including pre-accident historical events, regulatory compliance, crewmember duties and qualifications, mechanical and structural systems, emergency response and the submersible industry.

The hearing is due to last two weeks with further testimony to follow, suggesting what has been revealed so far may have only scratched the surface.

In the aftermath of devastating incidents such as this, in our experience, the families who have lost loved ones want to know the truth. Answers help them to process what has happened and can provide solace. The hearing should help address the many unanswered questions the families of the victims have, as will the process of holding OceanGate to account through the ongoing civil proceedings.

________________

Christopher Deacon is a partner in the International Injury team at Stewarts.

LBC Views provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email views@lbc.co.uk

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

Israel’s Strategy Is Forcing Hezbollah into Tough Decisions

Israel’s Strategy Is Forcing Hezbollah into Tough Decisions

2 hours ago

The vagueness of buffer zone legislation leaves it wide open to misinterpretation and abuse, writes Lois McLatchie Miller.

Abortion buffer zones show silent prayer is already on trial

6 hours ago

Ill-heath is continuing to hamper our economy, writes Lord James Bethell.

Tackling UK ill health is vital to economic growth—It's time for radical reform

1 day ago

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Former immigration minister Robert Jenrick said Conservative voters were "on strike" and needed Rishi Sunak's government to be honest about the mistakes that have been made.

Tory voters are 'on strike' and Sunak needs to be 'honest' to keep them on side, Robert Jenrick says

4 months ago

'Hero' father who fought off Hainault 'sword killer' posts update from hospital bed and thanks NHS for 'keeping me alive'

'Hero' father who fought off Hainault 'sword killer' posts update from hospital bed, thanking NHS for 'keeping me alive'

4 months ago

HSBC building

HSBC fields anger from pensioners amid plans to scrap bankers’ bonus cap

4 months ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Police were called to Fisher Close in Wigan

Boy, 2, killed in fireplace accident after mother 'left him and his sister at home alone'

Jason Hoganson has been put back behind bars

Hollywood actor freed early from jail under Starmer's prisoner release scheme back behind bars 48 hours later
Geoff Hinsliff has died

Coronation Street star Geoff Hinsliff, who played villain Don Brennan, dies aged 86

Thunderstorm warnings have been issued for Friday and Saturday

Exact days thunderstorms and lightning are set to batter the UK with up to 70mm of rainfall expected
Builders fined £200,000 after 'loving grandad', 81, fell to his death after plunging through bathroom floor

Builders fined £200,000 after 'loving grandad', 81, plunged to his death through bathroom floor
School pupil with an 'animal persona' allowed to identify as wolf after suffering from 'species dysphoria'

School pupil with an 'animal persona' allowed to identify as wolf after suffering from 'species dysphoria'
Emily Maitlis has told of her 'unfinished business' with Prince Andrew

'We never got closure': Emily Maitlis tells of 'unfinished business' with Prince Andrew, 5 years on from interview
Wetherspoon Pub Elephant And Castle London

Full list of Wetherspoons pubs closing by end of 2024 - check to see if your local could shut
A poll of over 3500 parents across the UK carried out exclusively by LBC has revealed that 85% of them who have children in private schools are considering removing them because of the government’s removal of the VAT exemption.

85% parents considering removing children from private schools due to VAT increase – LBC poll
Moti Maman has been accused of taking part in a plot to assassinate Benjamin Netanyahu

Israeli pensioner charged with plotting to assassinate Benjamin Netanyahu in foiled revenge scheme 'backed by Iran'