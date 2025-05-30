The impending vaping ban is a vital step to protect a generation from erectile dysfunction

By Dr Peter Stahl

For far too long, vaping has been treated like a harmless pastime, especially among young people - normalised as a trend despite mounting, undeniable evidence of its harm.

The 400% surge in usage since 2012 has propelled vaping into a full-blown national public health crisis.

The impending disposable vape ban isn't just welcome; it's a critical, long-overdue intervention to protect a generation.

Vaping isn’t just damaging your lungs. It’s harming your whole body in ways many don’t want to talk about.

These devices deliver high levels of nicotine alongside a combination of chemicals that cause inflammation, restrict blood flow, increase oxidative stress, and damage the critical endothelial cells that line blood vessels.

This combination puts your cardiovascular system at risk with studies showing both vapers and smokers have lower peak exercise capacity and oxygen intake compared to non-smokers, indicating significant harm to heart and lung function.

While vaping's toll on lungs and heart is increasingly known, its detrimental effects on sexual health remain a hidden danger, often sidelined by stigma.

Crucially, vaping can negatively impact sexual function for both men and women.

Studies show men who vape are more than twice as likely to report ED compared to non-vapers.

This results from the exact same mechanisms by which vaping harms cardiovascular health.

High nicotine exposure constricts the arteries that bring blood to the penis.

The aerosols and chemicals in e-cigarettes trigger inflammation and increase oxidative stress on the delicate endothelial cells that are critical for regulating penile blood flow.

Exposure to flavoring compounds commonly added to e-cigarettes decreases availability of nitric oxide, the main neurotransmitter that controls erections.

The end result is that vaping can cause significant problems getting and keeping erections.  

In women, vaping also has significant negative effects on sexual health and well-being. 

In one recent study, women who used e-cigarettes reported worse orgasmic function, lower sexual satisfaction, more pain during sex, and worse overall sexual health compared to non-smokers.

These effects are similar to the known adverse effects of standard cigarettes on female sexual function. Understanding these risks is critical.

Sexual health profoundly impacts overall well-being, influencing confidence, relationships, mental health, and even sleep quality.

Yet, vaping's significant effects on this vital area remain largely unaddressed.

It's time to front this conversation and recognize sexual health as a core component of the vaping discussion.

For those experiencing persistent sexual health concerns, support is available.

Prescription treatments, like those from Hims can improve blood flow and erectile function.

However, addressing underlying behaviors like vaping is the crucial first step in proactive well-being.

Dr Peter Stahl is Head of Men’s Sexual Health & Urology at Hims UK.

