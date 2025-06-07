Vulnerable and overlooked: We must support veterans long after their last salute

By Richard Spence

As the UK navigates the complex landscape of public service and welfare, one group remains particularly vulnerable yet often overlooked: our military veterans.

These courageous individuals have dedicated their lives to serving our nation, yet many struggle with the repercussions of their service, particularly in terms of physical and mental health.

It is imperative that the UK government takes more robust action to support veterans, ensuring they receive the comprehensive aftercare they deserve.

Limitations of the Armed Forces Covenant:

The Armed Forces Covenant aims to ensure fair treatment for those who serve and have served in the armed forces.

However, its shortcomings are becoming increasingly apparent.

While the Covenant outlines principles of support, it lacks enforceability, leaving many veterans to contend with inconsistent application across local authorities and service providers.

This can lead to disparities in access to care and benefits, undermining the Covenant's purpose.

Career Transition Challenges:

When it comes to transitioning to civilian employment, the military does have mechanisms in place designed to support veterans.

Programs like the Career Transition Partnership (CTP) provide guidance, training, and resources. However, criticisms regarding the effectiveness and accessibility of these programs persist.

Many veterans report that while these initiatives exist, they often do not adequately address the specific skills gap between military training and civilian job requirements.

The transition process can feel rushed or generic, leaving individuals ill-equipped to market their unique experiences in the civilian job market.

Healthcare and Support Challenges:

Recent reports highlight a disturbing trend: veterans suffering from service-related injuries often find inadequate support systems.

Many return home with physical injuries, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and other mental health challenges, yet the resources available to help them are insufficient.

The current system often leaves veterans navigating a bureaucratic maze, struggling to access benefits and services they have earned.

Waiting times for assessments and treatment can stretch into months or even years, exacerbating veterans’ struggles.

The stigma surrounding mental health issues remains a significant barrier. Despite efforts to raise awareness, many veterans hesitate to seek help, fearing judgment.

The government must take a proactive role in de-stigmatising mental health issues, encouraging veterans to seek help without fear.

Initiatives promoting dialogue about mental health within veteran communities, along with training for healthcare providers, could significantly improve outcomes.

The Role of Veterans for Veterans:

A critical component of the “duty of care” that the government owes to those who have served must include organisations like Veterans for Veterans.

This group provides a vital platform for veterans to seek the compensation they deserve for service-related injuries.

By offering peer support and guidance, Veterans for Veterans helps individuals navigate the complex claims process, ensuring they have access to the resources needed for rehabilitation and recovery.

Their approach fosters a sense of community and solidarity, empowering veterans to advocate for themselves and access the services they have rightfully earned.

It is time for the UK government to recognise that supporting our veterans is not merely a moral obligation but a civic duty.

By implementing better systems for aftercare, reducing stigma around mental health, enhancing career transition programs, and providing comprehensive support, we can honour the sacrifices of those who have served.

Organisations like Veterans for Veterans are crucial in bridging gaps left by the system, ensuring that veterans receive the care and respect they deserve.

It is not enough to celebrate their bravery; we must also ensure they are supported long after the last salute. Only then can we truly say we stand behind our veterans.

Richard Spence is a military veteran with over 30 years of service. As a partner at Veterans for Veterans, he advocates for health services and fair compensation for veterans.

